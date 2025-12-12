Search for motive, clues behind lawyer’s killing continue

INVESTIGATORS from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) are piecing together surveillance footage and coordinating with other investigators to identify the motorcycle-riding assailants who shot a 54-year-old Bureau of Internal Revenue examiner, while urging the public to provide clear dashcam video that could aid the probe.

The MCPO is working with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to solve the killing of Duke Ramil Perral Lincuna, a certified public accountant and lawyer who was shot while driving his vehicle along Sacris Road in Barangay Bakilid on Thursday morning, Dec. 11, 2025.

Investigators gathered at the MCPO headquarters on Friday, Dec. 12, to start their probe,

“We are carefully backtracking and forward-tracking CCTV footage while gathering information from various individuals who may have relevant knowledge,” said Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for MCPO

Finding motive

Investigators are examining multiple angles, including Lincuna’s business activities, work history and personal life.

“As for the motive, we are still unable to determine it fully, as it depends on the evidence we are able to collect,” Villaro said.

Authorities have yet to identify persons of interest, though security cameras captured the assailants’ movements.

“The suspects were wearing helmets and bonnets, but we have video footage that can be enhanced to help identify them. There are parts of the video that show them before the incident, which may help us reveal their identities,” Villaro said.

“We have already gathered a significant amount of CCTV footage showing the assailants’ entry and exit routes. While the review is not yet complete, it is almost finished. Enhancing these videos remains a priority,” she said.

No threats

Investigators checked with Lincuna’s family and close friends regarding potential enemies.

“So far, the family and friends have not received any threats, but we are still verifying if there were any threats directly made against the victim,” Villaro said.

Police are examining the victim’s electronic devices. Lincuna’s family is involved in the real estate business, which is under review as part of the inquiry.

“Our investigation covers three main areas: business, work and personal life. We are continuing our work diligently, coordinating with the CIDG, and examining all available evidence to ensure we identify the assailants and determine the motive behind this attack,” Villaro said.

The MCPO assured the public that updates will be provided as the case progresses. / ABC