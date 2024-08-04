Search for ‘outstanding Cebuanos’ now open

THE search for “The Outstanding Cebuano Award” (Toca) is now open for nominees.

Now in its 25th year, Toca aims to honor outstanding Cebuanos and recognize their contributions to community and nation-building.

The award also seeks to instill a deep sense of pride in work excellence and public service.

Award categories include fields such as entrepreneurship, management, government service, public service, engineering, medicine, accountancy, law practice, judiciary, community service, and other special awards.

Nominees must be Cebuanos, either by birth, consanguinity, or affinity, and must attend the awarding ceremonies in person. They should have a consistent record of high-level performance in their nominated field.

Nomination forms are available through the office of executive director, engineer Greg S. Senining, who can be contacted at 09154674943.