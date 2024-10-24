Search underway for 15-year-old boy who drowned in Lapu

AUTHORITIES are continuing their search and rescue operation for a 15-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in the seawaters of Barangay Punta Engaño, in Lapu-Lapu City, during the height of Tropical Storm (TS) Kristine on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

Based on the data from the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Wednesday, TS Kristine displaced 172 individuals and stranded 66 passengers in different ports in Lapu-Lapu.

Andy Berame, emergency operations manager of the LCDRRM Council, told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Thursday, Oct. 24, that search and rescue efforts began immediately after the incident was reported on Wednesday.

However, the Philippine Coast Guard had to temporarily suspend the operation due to worsening sea conditions caused by the bad weather. For the safety of the rescuers, the search was halted but resumed on Thursday when conditions improved.

“We have a declared missing individual from Punta Engaño...Our Water Search and Rescue Team as well as the Philippine Coast Guard responded, but we haven’t found him due to rough sea conditions plus the current,” said Berame in a mix of Cebuano and English.

According to the incident report from Lapu-Lapu City Rescue, a student from Sitio Lupa in Barangay Punta Engaño was swimming with a companion when he was swept away by strong waves.

“The incident occurred when the boy, together with his 15-year-old girlfriend, jumped onto the beach during the storm. The boy was unable to return to shore to the powerful waves and was flushed out into deeper waters,” reads a portion of the report.

Berame said with the ongoing search and rescue, authorities do not discount the possibility that the missing individual was brought to the shores of Camotes Island considering the current and water tide patterns.

Officials and responders from Lapu-Lapu have also communicated with the Local Municipality of San Francisco Camotes in case of sightings of the teenager.

As of Thursday afternoon, Berame, in a text message to SunStar Cebu said, “Our divers already did two dives, but still [results are negative.]

Stranded, evacuated

A total of 172 individuals were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday at Barangay Pajo Gym due to flooding and storm-related hazards.

Meanwhile, 66 locals were left stranded in the port of Angasil on the same day due to canceled sea trips in line with the announcement of a gale warning.

The affected individuals received food, medical aid, water, and temporary shelter. As of Thursday, families and passengers were able to return home safely, according to Berame.

Although the tropical cyclone warning has been downgraded to Level 1, Lapu-Lapu City remains on “Blue Alert,” with 87 delegates from the Kasanggayahan Festival still stranded in Sorsogon Province.

In a separate interview, Ricky John Mingming, operations officer of Lapu-Lapu City Rescue, said that once the gale warning is lifted, the participants are expected to return home by Friday. Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid hazardous and coastal areas. / DPC