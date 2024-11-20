Seares: 3 major parties compete for 16 elective slots in Cebu City Council. Which would dominate local legislature? Who'd survive in scramble for 8 seats in each district?

[1] PARTY GOAL: DOMINATE THE CITY COUNCIL. Each major party wants to win and secure control of the City Council or Sangguniang Panlungsod. In Cebu City's case, all the 16 elective positions (eight in the north and eight in the south) and the two de officio posts or, if a clean sweep does not happen the majority of the seats.

A city mayor supported by his party's majority in the City Council -- counting the positions of ABC and SK presidents -- is the ideal election outcome for his programs to fly, if not soar. The mayor could face an obstruction machine if the Sanggunian is dominated by a rival party.

Before the last two terms -- when the 2019 and 2022 elections shifted dominance of City Hall from Tomas Osmeña and his BOPK party to then mayors Edgardo Labella and Michael "Mike" Rama of Barug -- the city's chief executive had faced the problem of a hostile legislature controlled by the rival party. Progress crawled with the constant sniping between the quarrelling political groups.

Other takeaways from the 2025 race for councilors in Cebu City:

[2] EACH ASPIRANT'S AMBITION. It's to the party's, specifically the mayor's, interest that the winning group will have control of the City Council. Barug has had that control in the incumbent Sanggunian whose term expires on June 30, 2025.

The storm that struck the alliance resulted in a split of Barug into two. Pitted against each other are Barug-BagOng Sugbo, a fusion of Team Rama and the party organized by Franklyn Ong, and Kusug-Panaghiusa, the combined forces of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and former councilor and ex-MCWD board chairman Jose Daluz III. And, of course, against BOPK, which had ruled city politics through several years and spawned many leaders of its current rival groups.

At the same, there's the individual goal of each aspirant who filed a COC (certificate of candidacy) last October to land in the magic eight in his or her district. Sometimes, the individual clashes with the party goal, as the competition may spill over party mates, particularly when strong contenders from the rival parties are seen to dislodge some of them. Accusations that one or two winners "junked" them were raised by Barug losers just after the 2022 elections.

[3] INCUMBENTS SEEKING REELECTION, UNDER A PARTY. Of the incumbent city councilors who seek reelection, each under one of three major political parties:

-- Six are identified in their COC or publicity materials with Kusug/Panaghiusa (KP), namely: Pastor Alcover, James Cuenco, Joel Garganera, Rey Gealon, Jaypee Labella, Junjun Osmeña;

-- Four are identified with Barug-BagOng Sugbo (BBOS): Francis Esparis, Jocelyn Pesquera, Noel Wenceslao, and Phillip Zafra;

-- One belongs to BOPK: Jose Abellanosa.

Thus, looking at where a number of incumbent councilors have relocated their allegiance, one can see that Kusug-Panaghiusa may be deemed the force that calls the shots at the City Council, with their leader, Mayor Garcia sitting as mayor until June 30, 2025. Barug is not what it was in the Sanggunian before the realignment of forces.

Reelectionist councilors:

Barug/BagOng Sugbo: Noel Wenceslao; south -- Jocelyn Pesquera, Francis Esparis, Philip Zafra

Kusug-Panaghiusa: north -- Pastor "Jun" Alcover, Jaypee Labella, Joel Garganera; south -- Councilors James Cuenco, Rey Gealon, Eugene Labella

BO-PK: south -- Jose Abellanosa

Returnees (ex-councilors):

Barug-BagOng Sugbo: north -- Jessica Resch (ex-SK Federation president, will be facing her first direct-vote in the district)

Kusug/Panaghiusa: south -- Dave Tumulak (who ran for mayor in 2022 but lost); Glena Bontuyan (ex-SK Federation president).

BOPK: north -- Alvin Dizon, Sisenio "Bebs" Andales, Arvin Arcilla; south -- Eugenio "Jun" Gabuya and Roberto "Bob" Cabarrubias

[4] WHERE OTHER INCUMBENTS HAVE GONE. Councilor Franklyn Ong, ABC president who sat de officio in the City Council, has filed a COC for congressman in Cebu City north. Not under BOPK, under which he ran in 2022 for vice mayor and lost with mayor-wannabe Margot Osmeña, but in alliance with suspended-then-dismissed mayor Mike Rama, who heads Barug-Team Rama. Ong leads the newly organized local party; notice the "Ong" with capital "O" in "BagOng Sugbo"?

Dondon Hontiveros -- No. 1 councilor, elevated to acting vice mayor, then ascended to full-fledged VM under the law on succession -- is running for vice mayor, for him to keep the position come June 30, 2025. He and Phillip Zafra ran as independents in 2022 (as Joel Garganera also did) but were still carried by, and won under Barug, when the group was not yet splintered. He's running as the VM in the tandem with Mike Rama.

Nestor Archival Sr., the councilor who is City Council minority floor leader, running for mayor under the BOPK banner, with party leader and former mayor-congressman Tomas Osmeña as his vice mayor. It's a lineup oddity to which latches the "nagging" suspicion that Archival is just the surrogate if not "dummy" of the ex-mayor, a point raised by broadcaster Jason Monteclar in a video interview.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, who under Barug in 2010 lost to Rep. Cutie del Mar, is set for a rematch in 2025, this time under BOPK, over the city north House seat. The councilor is fielded by BOPK, Cutie's and her dad Raul's party for four decades, which had evicted the del Mar scion. Cutie, also considered earlier by Barug to carry its banner in the city's first district, was also set aside by the Rama group that picked Franklyn Ong instead.

Incumbents who're not seeking reelection because of term limit include Councilors Jerry Guardo of Barug and Joy Young of BOPK. Guardo chose to join Garcia's KP, instead of Barug-BagOng Sugbo, fielding his wife Aileen Guardo, a barangay captain, to occupy his slot.

[5] VETERANS OVER NEWBIES. A conventional wisdom in Cebu City politics is that the veterans -- those who underwent election campaigns before -- enjoy an edge over newcomers seeking a seat in the Sanggunian. The basis is that the incumbent councilors, along with past councilors, have had more experience in, and knowledge of, the dynamics of local politics. Plus the stronger and wider network of relationships with barangay leaders.

Not always true though. Like in the 2022 election when BOPK packed its north team with seven vets and only one newbie but in the south, it fielded six rookies and only two vets. The result: in the north, BOPK's Archival topped the race but only Mary Ann de los Santos and Joy Young survived or only three out of seven vets; in the south, only one, Jose Abellanosa, survived. Three vets, one newbie: What did that tell? The vets have better chances of winning but it's no guarantee.

Most of the virgin aspirants are barangay leaders, especially in the Kusug-Panaghiusa alliance: in the north, Aileen Guardo is Sambag I barangay captain; Harold Go, Kamputhaw councilor; Winston Pepito, Bacayan barangay captain; and in the south, Jeson Guardo, Tisa councilor; and Opel Abellanosa, Kinasang-an councilor.

[6] THE REPEATERS are those who lost in past elections for councilors but are trying again to get a Sanggunian seat in next year's race. They also include former councilors who ran before to return to the City Council but failed in the attempt.

BOPK has included in its 2025 slate Dr. Boy Labella in the north who landed #18 in the 2022 election, and in the south, Ian Osmeña, #17 in the 2019 election. Both ran as independents but are now under BOPK wing.

Barug-BagOng Sugbo is having again Maria Pino Buanghug in the north and Harry Eran in the south. Both lost in the said 2022 election: Pino, #16 and Eran, #9. Roberto Cabarrubias, a former councilor, was #17 in the 2019 election.

Former councilors Sisinio Andales and Alvin Arcilla won in the 2019 election, landing #5 and #6, respectively, in the north, but were later disqualified on the issue of term limit and replaced by Raymond Garcia and Jerry Guardo who were #8 and #9. Bebs and Alvin ran again in 2022: Arcilla finished #9 and Andales #11. Another former councilor, BOPK's Alvin Dizon, was #12 in the same election. All three are in the BOPK 2025 ticket.

[7] HOW ABOUT THE INDEPENDENTS? The fourth group in the Cebu City race -- Partido Cebuano led by Yogi Filemon Reyes for mayor -- has no candidate for vice mayor and the two congressional seats and fields only one candidate for councilor in the north and six Sanggunian candidates in the south.

They may as well be lumped with independents, given that Cebu City is usually a battle of two major parties: usually pro-Osmeña vs anti-Osmeña. It's only in the current campaign that the fight has become three-way, caused by the Barug split and the "legal operation" -- suspension and dismissal in the case of former mayor Mike Rama -- that installed the splinter group's leader to the city government's top post just months before the elections, which has made the splinter group Kusug-Panaghiusa a force to reckon with.

Prisca Niña Mabatid is possibly the only independent aspirant being given by City Hall watchers a chance to land a seat. She ran and won in 2019, landing #2 with 113,908 votes (7.83 percent), next to Nestor Archival who topped the north race with 124,466 (8.55 percent). Without party support this time, she has to rely on a "Lone Ranger" campaign, using her personal resources and tapping political relationships with barangay captains and other grassroots leaders. The high level of "household-name recognition" in her favor, boosted by the several controversies she had been involved in, might overcome the disadvantage of not having a party to carry her.