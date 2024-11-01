Seares: A rematch between Kusug-Panaghiusa's Cutie del Mar and BOPK's Mary Ann de los Santos in Cebu City north district. With Barug's Franklyn Ong, it's a three-cornered fight over House seat held by del Mars since 1987.

[1] DEL MAR CONTROL. Since Cebu City's north congressional district was created in 1987, its seat in the House of Representatives has been represented by a del Mar, specifically, the father, lawyer Raul Del Mar, and his two children, Dr. Raoul del Mar and Rachel Marguerite "Cutie" del Mar.

The del Mar family's hold of the district has not been interrupted since the seat was created 33 years ago. Raul was elected to three sets of terms, each complying with the law's term limit, that is, a maximum of three successive terms, with three years per term. Raul's son, Dr. Raoul, ran and won in 1998, followed in 2010 by Cutie, who worked as her dad's chief of staff.

The father Raul was in the second year of his ninth term and his 26th year as congressman when he passed away, on November 18, 2020, leaving the district nominally in the hands of the House speaker who was deemed caretaker until the election in 2022, which Cutie won for the first time on her own. She had previously won in 2010 but her dad was there to help.

Now for 2025, Cutie seeks reelection, with Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos of the minority BOPK and former councilor Franklyn Ong of the majority Barug contesting her bid.

The 2025 election, as in past races in the north district, puts at stake the control of the House seat by the del Mars. For that alone, it will be a contest to watch.

***

Other takeaways from the electoral battle in the city's first congressional district:

[2] CHANGES IN STATE OF THINGS. Sympathy vote for the del Mar family, which her opponents in 2022 expected would help Cutie after her dad's death in 2020, may no longer influence the result of the 2025 election.

Also, BOPK, which had been the del Mars' party of choice for many years, denied her early this year a slot for the 2025 race. Tomas Osmeña announced last February 29, 2024 that it wouldn't include Cutie in its slate, picking Mary Ann instead. Five days later, on March 4, Barug chief Mike Rama said it would field Councilor Dondon Hontivers to challenge Cutie, thus dropping the plan that it would include her in their ticket. When COCs were filed in October though, Barug picked Franklyn Ong, then a city councilor representing ABC or the barangay councils, with Dondon running as Rama's vice mayor instead.

Eventually, Cutie took party shelter under (a) One Cebu in the province and (b) Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition in Cebu City, which comprises of Barug's former allies.

How would those changes in condition and circumstance affect the 2025 election?

[3] FORCES FOR DEL MAR. First would be the del Mar family's base of supporters, which through more than three decades, Raul, then Raul, Raoul and Cutie, and finally Cutie alone have built through the years into a powerful brand ("Serbisyo del Mar"). As any other political family, it has earned immeasurable goodwill among the voters.

The del Mars, represented largely by Cutie since 2022, still wield a lot of political clout, even if only the last two elections are considered: Raul's last race in 2019 and Cutie's solo fight in 2022. In 2019, Raul got 61.34 percent of the votes while the second-placer, TV entertainer-businessman Richard Yap pulled 36.92 percent. In 2022, Cutie drew 45.99 percent of the votes while former councilor Niña Mabatid got 25.22 percent and repeater Richard Yap, 20.73 percent.

Then there's the party support of Kusug-Panaghiusa led by Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Atty. Jose Daluz, former allies of Barug's Mike Rama and Dondon Hontiveros. The usually accepted theory being this: Her party can help pull Cutie up just as she can help boost the other party bets to win in her bailiwick. Whatever help One Cebu would give to the Garcia-Daluz team, of course, may also benefit Cutie.

[4] PARTY SUPPORT; PERFORMANCE OR LACK OF IT. Without independent and truly reliable surveys, analysts cannot ascertain how BOPK's dumping of Cutie and Barug's "rejection" would affect her showing in 2025.

Would the Garcia-Daluz team, which has adopted her, fare better than the Rama-Ong duo or the Archival-Tomas Osmeña tandem? How would it influence del Mar's own chances?

Also difficult to determine is the matter of accomplishments of Cutie and other Cebu legislators on their respective reelection bids. How would non-performance -- or more accurately, the absence of information about any such accomplishments -- "impact" the vote?

Most voters rely on the media news they consume: what they've read, heard or watched about the incumbent crop of legislators from Cebu, which, by checking out the news archives, is little or nothing since June 30, 2022 when they assumed office.

Cutie, like many of her Cebuano colleagues, has filed a lot of bills: many of them aimed to improve people's "quality of life," some re-filed from her dad's trove of valuable proposals.

Yet not a single bill for her district or for Cebu City, principally authored by her, has been approved into law. The seemingly lackluster performance in the House, including work in committee hearings, can also be said about almost all other congresswomen and congressmen from Cebu. The public will surely welcome individual reports on what each legislator has done and plans to do to deserve reelection.

[5] PERSONAL MACHINERY. Maybe Cutie, as well as the other House members, has done more and better in the other aspect of the job: which is, tending to the needs of their district and personal requests of city/town barangay leaders. Most of that work is not publicized and the incumbents, unlike some of their predecessors, have not reported their accomplishments.

The voting, to be sure, will be influenced by the House member's attention to his district, perhaps more so than any high-profile bill that one passes.

But that would require an efficient personal political machinery, which, in del Mar's case, one that wouldn't be totally dependent on party machinery. The Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition, along with province-based One Cebu, could help but for survival, Cutie's own group would've to rely on its own wit, device and resource.

[6] CHALLENGERS' TRACK RECORD. Former councilor Franklyn Ong takes pride in his connections with barangay captains who had kept him as head of the Association of Barangay Councils, which provided him the de officio seat in Sanggunian. But could Ong as Barug's bet wean the barangay leaders' commitment to their respective parties to support their own official candidate for Congress, in this case BOPK's de los Santos or Kusug-Panaghiusa's del Mar?

This 2025 race would be Ong's second attempt at direct election. His first was in 2022, when he ran and lost as running mate of BOPK's Margot Osmeña. That was city-wide; in 2025, it will be only be Cebu City north voters who'll judge him. His campaign among barangay captains is reduced to those in the first district but the major variation is that he has to woo the voters directly, not just through barangay leaders. He must have lacked vigor for that in 2022 when the purported support of barangay chiefs failed to elect him vice mayor.

As to de los Santos, Cutie's replacement in the BOPK slate, Mary Ann lost to the young del Mar in 2010. The condition was different then: Cutie was supported by BOPK and her dad; Mary Ann was still with Barug-Team Rama. Cutie got 58.49 percent, over Mary Ann's 34.73 percent; in votes: 98,501 against 58,492.

Bettors will also consider Mary Ann's past unsuccessful attempts. De los Santos won a councilor's seat in 2013, 2016 and 2022 but she ran and lost bids for mayor in 2007; for congresswoman in 2010; and for vice mayor in 2019.

Mary Ann, a Barug-Team Rama "orig," defected to Tomas Osmeña's BOPK on August 21, 2015. Cutie's dad had been with BOPK since Raul ran for congressman in 1987, perhaps even earlier, until he died in 2020. Cutie had also been with BOPK since she worked with her dad in politics, ran for the first time under BOPK banner in 2010, until last February 29, 2024 when Osmeña announced BOPK would carry Mary Ann instead of Cutie.

[7] NO INDEPENDENT BETS THIS TIME. When Cutie and Mary Ann first clashed in 2010, there were six other candidates for Cebu City north congressman, mostly independent or with an obscure party. The highest vote-getter among them, one Jacinto del Mar (PGRP), got 3.30 percent; the lowest, 0.09 percent.

In 2022, when Cutie won the seat on her own, beating ex-city councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid and Richard Yap: 45.99 percent over Mabatid's 25.22 percent and Yap's 20.73 percent (which then prompted observers to note that each challenger's chances would've improved if only one of them battled Cutie). There were two other aspirants then: Atty. Avenescio Piramide of Lakas, 7.29 percent, and one independent, 0.75 percent.

Apparently, the presence of "minor" contenders wouldn't make much difference but a three-cornered fight might, as indicated in the 2019 race when Mabatid split with Yap the anti-del Mar votes.

Who'd be getting votes from whom? This time, would the votes that wouldn't go Cutie's way, be divided between Ong and Mary Ann?