Seares: Aping Cebu City counterparts, Iloilo City majority councilors strip their vice mayor/presiding officer of functions that a regular councilor performs. The two City Councils rely on 2025 DILG opinion, which cites strong support from law, Constitution and Supreme Court.

Both Councils share reason for move

The Cebu City Council argued it was simply "correcting a wrong practice of many years."

The Iloilo City Council said provisions of the Local Government Code and the Constitution, along with Supreme Court precepts in decided cases -- which DILG uses to support its Opinion #95 of 2925 -- are "mandates" and "strict legal necessity."

Under the now-clearly-defined roles of vice mayor of a city or vice governor of a province, the No. 2 high officials "act primarily as the impartial presiding officers of the local legislature and do not hold the full rights of regular councilors or board members."

Cebu City politics had a lot to do with it

Events tied to political rivalry in fact "triggered" the moves in Cebu.

In Cebu City, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has been "highly critical" of Mayor Nestor Archival though he has also opposed some moves of BOPK's rivals Barug and Panaghiusa, the coalition that dominates the City Council.

VM Tomas is allied with Mayor Nestor under the BOPK administration and yet lobs insults, wrapped as critiques, at the mayor.

Not content with Osmeña's "help," the Sanggunian majority -- the coalition of two parties that had failed to win the two highest positions in the 2025 election -- has gone after the presiding officer so as to restrict his activities within the City Council during sessions.

Played much earlier at Capitol...

At Cebu Province, the political strategy was pulled seven years ago.

Starting 2019, when Gwen Garcia of One Cebu Party returned to the Capitol as governor but Hilario "Junjun" Davide III of the opposing party won vice governor, the One-Cebu-dominated Provincial Board amended its rules to strip the presiding officer of regular PB member functions.