Seares: Barug says Mike Rama is still Cebu City’s mayor. Kusug says Raymond Garcia is already the mayor. Arguments on facts and law clash. But one is in possession and obeyed; his rival is not.

NO such thing as two mayors

There are two claimants, to be sure, to the position of Cebu City mayor but the law provides for only one mayor, one chief executive, for the local government unit. And who between them is the rightful claimant?

Barug’s Michael “Mike” Rama served the unexpired term of teammate Edgardo Labella (2019-2022) after Edgar died in November 2021 at 79. As vice mayor, Rama had been acting mayor during Labella’s recurring illness and became full-fledged mayor upon his death.

In the May 2022 election, Mike was the ascended, sitting mayor when he ran for, and won, the mayor’s seat. Last June, Rama was, however, suspended for six months, then ordered dismissed last October by the Ombudsman. Mike’s vice mayor (VM), Raymond Alvin Garcia took over, first as substitute mayor, then as regular mayor. Disagreements on policies followed. Raymond occupied the mayor’s seat while Mike was outside City Hall looking in and fuming over reversal or overhaul of his programs by Raymond.

Battle royale in May; clash is preliminary

When they filed their COCs for next year’s election, Mike and Raymond were totally on opposite sides, with their respective lineup of VM and councilors. Raymond and his local party Kusug fused with Jose Daluz III’s Panaghiusa while what remained of Rama’s Barug joined forces with Franklyn Ong’s BagOng Sugbo.

The two, fighting over the mayor’s seat, are the standard bearers, respectively, of Kusug-Panaghiusa and Barug-BagOng Sugbo, two of the three major groups scrambling for City Hall control in 2025.

The clash of claims, made publicly by the rival camps, is some kind of preliminary or preview of the actual battle of the ballots next May. Watching with keen interest, if not public glee, is BOPK whose standard bearers are Nestor Archival Sr. and Tomas Osmeña, the party leader. With glee, because what used to be the regular face-off between pro-Osmeña and anti-Osmeña forces in Cebu City politics is now three-cornered, with the latter group splintered into two.

Arguments for Mike; charges vs. Raymond

The assault on the legal position of Raymond Garcia comes in two forms:

-- Mike Rama’s dismissal was allegedly “never implemented,” as Rama was not properly notified, and DILG did not actually install Raymond Garcia as mayor, alleging that Mike’s suspension and Raymond’s installation were “unusual and irregular;”

-- The Rama camp has filed various charges, criminal and administrative, against Garcia and will file more complaints against him and other persons allied with the mayor.

Allegations on the implementation of the Ombudsman orders against Rama will be resolved in court, not in public off-court forums. As to the “raining” of complaints against Garcia and other public officials, that’s the right of

individuals or groups and the justice system has a mechanism for that.

Apparently, each camp seeks to win public opinion: the Rama camp picturing the Garcia camp as “mananapaw” (usurper or, more widely used, adulterer/home breaker); the Garcia camp insisting that Raymond’s ascent to power is all in accordance with the law.

If the justice system has been bent to favor certain politicians, that’s another issue that must be settled by the electors, if not the courts. Allegations of the process being rigged or fixed are just allegations that must be proved in an authority-laden forum, not just hurled and left to hang during a press briefing.

Going for Garcia: he is in possession

Claims, publicly made and reported in news media (“His lawyers insist Rama is still mayor of Cebu City”), are more addressed to the voters than the prosecutors and judges who will decide on the legal issues, particularly

the cases raised to fiscals’ offices and the courts.

It is already campaign season, virtual if not yet legal, with rival political groups and candidates, courting voters in whichever way.

Despite the contrasting claims -- and the possibility that he might not be the legal mayor -- Raymond Garcia is the actual mayor: He is in place, in possession. And he’s being obeyed and otherwise recognized by City Hall officials and employees. Those who transact with any office of the City Government deals with Raymond or his representative. Police and civilian guards follow his orders. Banks and contractors and suppliers honor Raymond’s signature.

That’s the fact. It’s unfortunate and sad for Ombudsman-dismissed mayors like Mike Rama and Mandaue City’s Jonas Cortes -- who have to fight in two fronts: the ballot and the court -- but that’s the reality.

For Mike and Jonas to get back to their offices, they have to win the election and, on top of that, win their cases in court. Before that, they cannot take over City Hall by beating back resistance of the mayors already occupying them.

Takeover requires color of legality

Another facet of the reality to face is that no takeover by the dismissed officials can take place without the color of law: Some authority, the court or its equivalent, has to reinstall them.

The same way Garcia and Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros ascended to their present positions, the alleged defects notwithstanding. If there were flaws, the proper authority must declare them as such and decide if they were substantial enough to invalidate the transition.

An exercise like the Rosell Collin November 8 attempt apparently won’t do.