FR. CIANO has become a celebrity of sorts and sometime in October (2026), his name was floated in social media as candidate material for vice governor in the 2028 elections.

Can he, or any other priest who has sizable following, be a candidate for elective public office?

[1] No prohibition in Constitution or law.

There is no ban under the 1987 Constitution.

There used to be under the Revised Administrative Code of 1917 -- which prohibited "ecclesiastics" from municipal office, as clarified in the 1978 Supreme Court ruling in Pamil vs. Teleron -- but the said Code was repealed by the Administrative Code of 1987.

Thus there is now no existing legal disqualification of a priest of the Catholic Church or equivalent pastor of any other religious group to seek elective office.

[2] Prohibition is from the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) says it is "a canonical prohibition, not a violation of civil law."

Canon Law 285, S3 is specific and clear: "Clerics are forbidden to assume public offices, which entail participation in the exercise of civil power." Canon Law sees that running for public office is "unbecoming of and foreign to the clerical state."

Pope John Paul II was blunt in his address to the clergy and the religious of Mexico in January 1979: "You are priests and members of religious orders. You are not social directors or functionaries of a temporal power."

CBCP embraces this precept: "...(we do not intend) to usurp the role of government. We are here to provide moral and spiritual guidance..."

[3] Fr. Ubod is not one's regular parish priest.

Fr. Crescenciano "Ciano" Ubod is parish priest of Compostela, Cebu (Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. James the Apostle), after his service in Liloan, Cebu. But he's a lot more than the ordinary parish priest.

What has made him stand out among the Cebu Archdiocese's 626 priests (348 diocesan and 278 religious)?

Fr. Ciano has waded into and immersed himself in controversy by having a YouTube channel that features his homilies laced with topics his audience respond to, including bits of contentious issues such as gender, sex and, yes, politics. Scraps of material from the sermons are shared by his parishioners, earning him a huge following.

[4] Issues that drew fire on YouTube priest.

Recent controversies that involved Fr. Ciano include:

* His advice to married couples ("endure physical violence, drug use and infidelity"), which drew legal backlash from Cebu Lady Lawyers Association (Cella).

* His defense of Rodrigo Duterte, describing the family as "godly suffering" and assailing alleged denial of due process to the jailed former president and impeached vice president.

* His incursion into such complex questions as the prosecution's strategy of reducing the impeachment charges against Vice President Sara Duterte to just one: unexplained wealth.

It's not clear whether those are devoutly held personal beliefs or are just being used to hype up and "sell" his broadcasts. Like his repeated insinuation that priests have, or are tempted to have, sexual dalliance with nuns.

[5] Fandom that has made Fr. Ciano political timber...

Followers in social media are fascinated and caught, resulting in a fandom that could lead him to the path of elective office.

His YouTube channel, according to one tracking outfit, "averages about 56,000 viewers per day, with individual daily homilies drawing 6,000 to 18,000 within days of upload." Special recollections and sermons often get more than 100,000 views.

Thus making him a political timber of sort, which set off the "floater" of a social media post a few weeks ago -- including one from journalist Antonio Antogop Jr. -- about Fr. Ciano running, and being fit, for Cebu vice governor.

Apparently, not of the priest's making, incendiary enough to light up a fire that may last on the trail to the 2028 elections.

[6] ... clout among leaders, members of Archdiocese.

Which must be a major reason that calls for investigation of complaints against Fr. Ciano have yet to produce substantive result.

A reprimand, let alone the proposed migration of the priest to Davao -- an obvious attack on his defense of and affection for the Dutertes -- could whip up outrage from the priests' followers.

Add his vaunted capacity to raise funds for church causes and you have a stellar church personality to reckon with.

[7] Past, recent sallies of priests into elections, politics.

--- Fr. Jorge Kintanar in Cebu's then 5th district -- along with priests in other districts such as Fr. Pacifico Ortiz and Fr. Andres Flores -- ran and won as delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention.

For that, Kintanar and the others didn't lose their priestly faculties. The Concon then was seen under lens of the 1917 Code of Canon Law as more of an "extraordinary civic duty than partisan legislative office."

It was a different situation when Fr. Kintanar under the opposition party Pusyon Bisaya ran in the 1978 election of assemblymen for the interim Batasang Pambansa in Region 7 (Central Visayas). The opposition reportedly swept the election with Fr. Jorge getting 785,865 votes and topping the 13-seat winners (runner-up was broadcaster Natalio Bacalso and Hilario Davide Jr. placed #5).

Kintanar's superior Cardinal Julio Rosales suspended Fr. Jorge from his public priestly functions when he began his work as legislator. A revised provision of the Canon Law was in force at the time.

--- In October 2013, then Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma suspended Fr. Oscar Banzon from active priesthood after Banzon filed his COC as barangay captain of Kawit, Medellin, Cebu. He won and served his full term but he lost when he ran for reelection in 2018 against the same barangay captain he had unseated before.

--- In recent elections, CBCP News reported that dioceses have treated the suspension as "permanent and irreversible," noting, for example, the case of former Pampanga governor Fr. Eddie Panlilio, suspended when he ran in 2007 and not permitted to return to active priestly ministry after leaving politics, and that of three priests (unnamed in the report) who ran in 2022 and were permanently stripped of church duties.

[8] If Fr. Ciano would run, no doubt on consequences.

The more recent precedents -- in which the Catholic Church has made the rule clear and has taken specific and quick action -- should tell Fr. Ciano the results if he'd plunge into politics as predecessors like Fr. Kintanar and Fr. Banzon did and as how the church leaders responded.

[9] Interesting bit: loss of duties does not un-make a priest...

Even if a priest leaves active ministry or is stripped of priestly duties ("laicized"), the sacramental character is not lost, "the spiritual seal on the soul remains, cannot be erased or deleted." "You are a priest forever, according to the order of Milchezidek (Psalm 110:4 Hebrews)."

The stripped priest cannot marry without formal request and permission from the Pope. The laicized priest is not released from his vow of celibacy, which may explain why some priests who went into politics didn't get married but didn't stay celibate.

Fr. Ciano could, if he would dare make the plunge, find out or see again how his running joke about priests and nuns works in real life.