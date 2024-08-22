Seares: Cebu City Charter requires a complaint for City Council to investigate, issue subpoena. New ordinance, which Mayor Rama had vetoed but Acting Mayor Garcia signed, allows inquiry on Sanggunian's 'own initiative.'

TWO WAYS BUT CITY CHARTER PROVIDES ONLY ONE. Under Cebu City Ordinance #2748 -- which, the City Council was informed last Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has been signed into law by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia -- the Sangguniang Panlungsod has the power to investigate in aid of legislation en banc or in full membership or by one or more committees. And the investigation may be (1) upon the City Council's own initiative or (2) upon complaint.

Two ways under the approved ordinance, although the Revised City Charter (Republic Act #3857 of June 10, 1964) provides for only one manner: the one that's set off by "a written formal complaint made under oath," which "on its face provides reasonable basis to believe that some anomaly or irregularity might have been committed." The City Charter doesn't only require a verified complaint; the complaint must relate to a reasonably-suspected "anomaly or irregularity."

That question is inevitably raised because the City Council relies mainly on the City Charter for its legal basis in enacting the ordinance. Author Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos has vigorously pushed for the ordinance so that the City Council can do its job more efficiently, hurdling, for now, such obstacles as Mayor Michael Rama's veto last January and questions about its legal validity. The mayor's veto was anchored largely on Rama's belief that the ordinance, aside from being "prejudicial to public welfare," was outside the local legislature's legal authority or "ultra vires."

COUNCIL'S BASIS FOR ASSERTING POWER. Unlike the City Charter of Dumaguete City, our City Charter expressly provides that "the City Council or the mayor, or any person or committee authorized by either of them, shall have the power to inquire (into) the official conduct of any department, agency office, or employee of the city, and to make investigation as to city affairs...," for which they may "subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, and compel the production of books, papers and other evidence."

Besides the City Charter, a second legal basis for the City Council to grant itself investigative power -- as cited in City Ordinance #2748's "whereases" -- is the Local Government Code [RA 7160, section 458, paragraph (a)(6)], which provides that the Sanggunian can also "exercise such other powers and perform such other duties and functions as may prescribed by ordinance." Except, of course, those powers the Supreme Court says cannot legally exercise.

COMPARING CHARTER WITH ORDINANCE that the acting mayor just approved into law, the City Council's and the mayor's investigative power sourced from the City Charter is expanded to include the power to investigate on local legislature's own initiative and with no requirement of a complaint about an "anomaly" or "irregularity." The "motu propio" inquiry requires only a resolution from a City Council member calling for an investigation "in aid of legislation."

And this omission also stands out: The ordinance, which largely deals with the procedure in investigations, does not include the city mayor who under the City Charter is granted, along with the City Council, the power to investigate. That probably does not take away his charter-given power although the procedure provided by the ordinance obviously doesn't apply to any inquiry the mayor may conduct.