Seares: Cebu City Government spends on garbage disposal P4.2M-P4.5M daily, up from P2.1M daily before. Cost to hit hundreds of millions, raised to P1B-P2B annually. COA flags, VM Osmena laments P13B shortfall as city debts exceed ready cash.

What brought us here

Cebu City Government hauls the city’s garbage – about 6000 to 700 tons per day -- southwest to Aloguinsan, Cebu town to dump at a private landfill there.

The Jan. 8, 2026 landslide in Binaliw, Cebu City, closed the landfill there, thus the transfer to Aloguinsan and the escalation of cost. Why so far away from Cebu City: No other site is available.

Before that day, though, there had already been red flags that told, or should’ve warned, Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and other city leaders that deficiencies at the Binaliw site should be corrected and the city’s garbage disposal system should be reviewed and revised.

Criticisms against the mayor and city managers include reactive instead of pro-active planning. The Binaliw facility was allegedly already known by City Hall as a “safety hazard” and a “political time bomb” long before the January 2026 tragedy.

First, the fiscal deficit

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmena said Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, the city’s cash deficit, while corrected from the previously COA-reported P14.44 billion to “only P13.70 billion,” is huge: “We’re not talking about P13 million,” said the vice mayor.

He chided Councilor David “Dave” Tumulak for idling for three months or so, after City Hall received the COA report, before reporting it to the Sanggunian.

(The City got the report in mid-July 2026, as media coverage came out July 14-15 and resumed in October when the report finally emerged from Tumulak’s committee on budget and finance.)

The fiscal-deficit situation violates the presidential decree (#1445) and fiscal management principles, which COA said could derail other programs and disable the City from regularly paying its valid debts.

Cost has skyrocketed 256%

The bill on tipping and hauling was P1,100 per ton at the Binaliw landfill, then shot up to P3,906 per ton when operations moved to Aloguinsan, with a P2,806 net price increase per metric ton. (Tipping fee is for unloading waste at the landfill. Hauling fee is for transporting the garbage to the landfill.)

Cost of garbage disposal is estimated at a whopping 255.099% or almost 256% price increase after the change of landfill site. More than tripled, says one City Hall watcher.

The figures have not been officially confirmed, nor denied or clarified. The numbers could even be higher than unofficially estimated.

Estimates in costing apparently don’t count the spending on the city’s own fleet of vehicles and work force at City Hall and in barangays, assigned to garbage collection. And obviously excluded: the cost of bribing colluders in the alleged or suspected cost padding/doctoring.

Not computed: cost of corruption

Apparently not included in published estimates is the “added cost” of corruption enabled by alleged “tampering”’ of records on the volume of garbage dumped or miscrediting of services of City Hall and barangay vehicles and laborers.

The latter trickery resulted in the City Government paying the private contractor for the LGUs’ own logistics. The abominable anomaly was discovered in the Binaliw operations and the indicted persons still have to be arrested, miraculously saved by the timely freezing of the warrants.

Attempts to stop bleeding

Bleeding is clearly severe, though it may not yet be a hemorrhage, which metaphorically means fast, uncontrollable loss. The escalation has been fixed so far at the 256% increase over the previous cost.

The crisis is the continued payment of the added expense and failure to remove or lower the burdensome add-on.

Attempts to end and/or mitigate the crisis include:

Four separate biddings since May to secure a closer and cheaper licensed solid waste disposal facility, each bidding failed. Zero proposals. Leaving the Aloguinsan landfill under San Rafael Landfill Corp. -- owned by Rafael Moreno, son of former Aloguinsan mayor Augustus Caesar Moreno -- as the sole alternative.

Exploring the proposal for a waste processing (“waste to energy” ) facility

P100 million supplemental budget to continue garbage disposal operations running.

How much blame on legislature

The City Council, along with government bureaucracy, cannot entirely be blameless, particularly on long-term solutions, such as procuring a mechanical processing facility.

The facility, which has become a contentious issue because of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmena’s suspicion of possible corruption – the price soared from the originally quoted P250 million to P470 million – and Mayor Archival disowning origin in, or endorsement from, the mayor’s office.

Requirements of review by national government agencies and the City Council tend to cause delay.

Yet they can also spot possible corruption such as in the change of terms in the proposal of Suki’s to sell pyrolysis technology and segregation machines that are claimed to process up to 700 tons of garbage daily.

Victoriano Ocon, president and CEO of Suki Trading Corp., an “agri-industrial company” based in Lapu-Lapu City, explained the change of price numbers. The explanation didn’t come until after VM Osmena’s noise, over, among others, the segregator costing more than the incinerator.

Political cost for Archival, BOPK

The Archival and BOPK administration is highly likely to face and battle on the issue, among others, of botching the city’s service on garbage disposal.

Not just on the matter of efficiency in delivering the very basic service but more specifically on the matter of the alleged wasteful fund-spending.

The numbers in the garbage issue are explicitly devastating. Taxpayers may chant “HesusMaria Hosep” over lost public money that could’ve been saved and spent on other essential services.

While VM Tomas has joined, even at times led, in exposing and criticizing the alleged failures of the Archival administration, Osmena is the BOPK leader and mentor. He’s answerable for the performance of the mayor whom he and BOPK carried and vouched for in the last election.