What happened

[] Last July 7, 2026, the Cebu City Council limited Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s functions by adopting new Internal Rules of Procedure (IRP). Changes included a ban on the vice mayor relinquishing his seat to take part in the floor discussion; his functions are still limited to presiding sessions and voting in case of a tie.

[] In an Oct. 26, 2026 “legal advisory” – signed by Undersecretary Romeo Benitez under the DILG secretary’s authority -- reversed its earlier stand, contained in a DILG legal opinion, by allowing vice mayors and vice governors to temporarily relinquish their seat as presiding officer and join floor debate or discussion, provided its IRP or house rules allow it.

Only the step-down-and-talk part because the rest of the ban on sponsoring bills, joining committees and voting except to break a tie shall remain. The allowed right, DILG advisory stresses, “does not automatically allow a presiding officer to assume the legislative functions of a regular council member.”

[] An Oct. 25, 2026 letter of the DILG regional director to the Cebu City Council “flagged” a number of provisions in the new IRP, which seemed not to comply with law and policy, but it didn’t answer the issue of the new rules being flawed and invalid. Kons Sisenio Andales wanted the minutes of the session, not just the resolutions, relating to the dispute, submitted to DILG.

Immediate questions that hang

Specifically in Vice Mayor Osmena’s case:

[] Will that new DILG policy on participation on floor discussion benefit Vice Mayor Osmena? Yes, but only if the City Council’s IRP specifically grants the right.

[] Does the present IRP of the local legislature allow it?

It does not. On the contrary, the right was deleted from the July 2026 IRP, which now governs City Council proceedings.