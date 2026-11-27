[] Same dilemma afflicts Iloilo City Council majority, which last October, apparently taking cue from the earlier Barug-Kusug move in Cebu City, gagged Vice Mayor Love-Love Baronda, with the device similarly used on VM Tomas.
[] Last July 7, 2026, the Cebu City Council limited Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s functions by adopting new Internal Rules of Procedure (IRP). Changes included a ban on the vice mayor relinquishing his seat to take part in the floor discussion; his functions are still limited to presiding sessions and voting in case of a tie.
[] In an Oct. 26, 2026 “legal advisory” – signed by Undersecretary Romeo Benitez under the DILG secretary’s authority -- reversed its earlier stand, contained in a DILG legal opinion, by allowing vice mayors and vice governors to temporarily relinquish their seat as presiding officer and join floor debate or discussion, provided its IRP or house rules allow it.
Only the step-down-and-talk part because the rest of the ban on sponsoring bills, joining committees and voting except to break a tie shall remain. The allowed right, DILG advisory stresses, “does not automatically allow a presiding officer to assume the legislative functions of a regular council member.”
[] An Oct. 25, 2026 letter of the DILG regional director to the Cebu City Council “flagged” a number of provisions in the new IRP, which seemed not to comply with law and policy, but it didn’t answer the issue of the new rules being flawed and invalid. Kons Sisenio Andales wanted the minutes of the session, not just the resolutions, relating to the dispute, submitted to DILG.
Specifically in Vice Mayor Osmena’s case:
[] Will that new DILG policy on participation on floor discussion benefit Vice Mayor Osmena? Yes, but only if the City Council’s IRP specifically grants the right.
[] Does the present IRP of the local legislature allow it?
It does not. On the contrary, the right was deleted from the July 2026 IRP, which now governs City Council proceedings.
Councilors belonging to Bando Osmena-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) have assailed the new house rules, alleging adoption of the IRP violated procedures and was just foisted on them by the City Council majority, a coalition of 2025 election losers Barug and Kusug.
The majority bloc says the revisions are “consistent with DILG Opinion #85. Series of 2025,” which Councilor Mikel Rama says emphasizes the VM’s role of impartiality, as affirmed in Supreme Court decisions.
Councilor Joel Garganera of the same Barug-Kusug fusion told me Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 “as far as we are concerned, the House rules are in force.” “DILG cannot invalidate the IRP, only the court can.” “It cannot control the Council,” he added.
News reports failed to clarify at once whether the City Council referral of the dispute over VM Osmeña’s deleted functions had put the new IRP on hold.
It had not, Kons Joel said. The IRP is in full force and effect. The concession given by the majority was removal of the prohibition on amendments within one year from the IRP approval.
If DILG says “na puwede ra,” Garganera said, “Someone can introduce an amendment to the current rules to allow the vice mayor to participate (in the floor discussion).”
The City Council can amend the IRP so as to authorize the vice mayor to come down from the podium and join the floor deliberation.
The power is in the majority. It can restore that function to the VM-presiding officer. It may choose not to. The right is not a compulsion. It’s not mandatory.
Actually, it’s now just an exception to the general rule that the VM as presiding officer must be, in the language of the Supreme Court, an “epitome” of impartiality.”
The same situation grips the Iloilo City Council, which amended its IRP last Oct. 21, 2026 to bar Vice Mayor Julie Grace “Love-Love” Baronda from floor debate and committee functions.
With the turnaround of DILG policy on the VM taking part in the floor discussion, will the Iloilo City Council change again its house rules?
While DILG says it wants local government legislatures to align their house rules with the law and jurisprudence, and the IRP cannot contradict established legal precepts, DILG’s opinions are “advisory.” Its “feedback services are advisory guidance,” according to an Oct. 25, 2026 letter of DILG Region 7 to the Cebu City Council, not a “definitive legal ruling.”
Which jibes with Kons Garganera’s claim that the Cebu City Council cannot be controlled by DILG opinions on legislative procedures, only by court orders. And courts interpret the law and follow jurisprudence.
If the City Council – or more practically and realistically, the local legislature’s majority – decides to keep the anti-vice mayor rules in the IRP, it would still be consistent with DILG policy.
The vice mayor’s gag may be removed, but only if the City Council, as willed by the majority, says so in its Internal Rules of Procedure.
There’s the catch.