Seares: Dismissed mayors Mike Rama and Jonas Cortes can file certificate of candidacy and Comelec cannot reject the filing. But Comelec shall cancel such COC on order of the Ombudsman, except when prevented or stopped by a court restraining order.

UNANSWERED OR HALF-ANSWERED QUESTIONS. The Ombudsman orders regarding the dismissal of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Mandaue City Mayor Michael Rama from public service were clear enough.

The Ombudsman order against Rama dated September 25, 2024 found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct. Its order against Cortes dated October 2, 2024 found him guilty of grave misconduct. Both orders imposed the penalty of "dismissal from the service," which carries accessory penalties, including perpetual disqualification for re-employment in the government service unless otherwise allowed in the decision.

What the Ombudsman orders and the news stories based on those orders gave little or none to the public was about the question whether the two mayors could run in the next elections. Here's a direct walk-through, from published pronouncements of Comelec officials and Ombudsman material:

* Can they file a COC or certificate of candidacy for next year's election? Yes.

* Can the Comelec refuse to accept their COCs? No, if it has completely met the requirements for a COC.

* Can Comelec cancel the COC? It can and it shall if the Ombudsman orders so in its decision.

* What can prevent or stop Comelec cancellation of a COC? A TRO or temporary restraining order issued by the proper court.