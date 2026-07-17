Seares: DOJ just cleared Niña Mabatid of cyber libel, reversing local prosecutors who concluded the ex-councilor, driven by malice, defamed Lovie Uy. Here’s how, why.

First the news: Justice Department lets Niña off

A Department of Justice (DOJ) resolution -- dated July 6, 2026 and obtained by Explainer this week -– granted the appeal of former Cebu City councilor Prisca Niña O. Mabatid from the decision of local prosecutors to charge her in court for cyber libel.

In the ruling signed by Senior Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez, DOJ thus dismissed “for lack of probable cause” the complaint of Lovie F. Uy, reportedly a former campaign manager and friend of Mabatid.

There was defamation. There was publication. But the other two elements of the crime were “glaringly absent,” DOJ said. Those are:

• Identifiability: The victim to be identifiable, DOJ said, doesn’t need to be explicitly named, the “allusion must be apparent by intrinsic reference, description, or facts and circumstances from which others reading the article (or listening to the broadcast) may know the person intended.”

• Malice. “Every imputation is presumed malicious if there exists no good intention and justifiable motive behind it,” DOJ said, citing a Supreme Court precept.

But the presumption is “rebuttable,” DOJ said, and Mabatid rebutted it.

What went before: Mabatid Live

Uy alleged Mabatid -- in an August 23, 2025 live broadcast on her Facebook page “NinaMabatidOfficical” -- uttered defamatory remarks against Uy. I repeat them here for the reader to assess the statements that set off the lawsuit: “social climber,” “person who misappropriated funds,” “delinquent debtor,” and “a thief who steals from friends.”

On February 26, 2026, the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office found “probable cause” and charged Mabatid with violation of the Anti-Cybercrime Law, Republic Act No. 10175, in relation to the provision on libel in Revised Penal Code.

After her motion for reconsideration was denied by prosecutors, Mabatid appealed last April 20 to DOJ. Her arraignment, scheduled June 26 before Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Cebu City, was reset to July 16 when she failed to appear.

DOJ bought Mabatid’s explanation

The former councilor used the same explanation on local prosecutors, who didn’t accept it. DOJ, which didn’t say it had a better and closer view of the case, did.

Niña contended she didn’t identify complainant Lovie Uy. Her words, she claimed, combined a term of endearment (“love”) and a Cebuano expression (“oy”).

Mabatid told DOJ what she said were “general remarks on friendship, disloyalty, and falling out” and didn’t specifically identify Uy.

DOJ accepted the explanation, even noting that “Love Oy” is “not dissimilar” from the Cebuano word “palangga,” which it said is “indicative of friendship.”

Mabatid’s broadcast, DOJ said, “didn’t point exclusively” at Uy and thus “the element of identifiability is not met” as “the evidence on record (does) not conclusively establish that fact.”

Prosecutors were sure, ‘had no doubt’

Their January 16 resolution indicting Mabatid said:

• The ex-councilor “repeatedly mentioned the name ‘Love Uy’;”

• “There’s no doubt about the identity of the person allegedly libeled;”

• “The person defamed was explicitly named.”

RELATED: Seares: Ex-councilor Niña Mabatid’s defense to libel

DOJ didn’t see what prosecutors saw

Apparently, the local prosecutors and DOJ reviewers looked at the facts of the case differently. The locals saw Niña's definite identification of Uy while DOJ did not.

Yet how could the two findings on a question of fact starkly differ?

A moral, social duty, Mabatid said

On malice, DOJ apparently gave the benefit of the doubt to Mabatid, perhaps in the same degree prosecutors and judges give to journalists who enjoy the shield of “privileged communication.”

It accepted Niña’s claim that her statements were made “from a perceived from a perceived moral and social duty to warn others based on experiences and observations.” Which, DOJ said, “negates the existence of malice, a requirement in the prosecution of libel.”

DOJ in effect ruled out personal animosity and revenge. No malice, just doing her “moral and social duty.” What was the evidence that took down the presumption of malice? She argued it, thus she rebutted it.

‘Reasonable certainty of conviction’

Reversal of the findings of local prosecutors must mean DOJ believes they failed to meet the standard set by department for cases filed in court.

Under DOJ Department Circular No. 015 of July 31, 2024, DOJ-NPS Rules on Preliminary Investigation and Inquest, the standard of proof is “prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction.” Not just probable cause but also reasonably high chances of conviction.

By dismissing the case against Mabatid, DOJ in effect is saying the case failed to meet the standard and yet the local prosecutors pushed her indictment.

Do they have a mechanism that tells which made the right call and which didn’t?