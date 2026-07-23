Seares: Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica is quick to own up, apologize for collision, traffic violations. Nine of 11 Cebu 'kongresistas,' listed in flood-control funds mess, remain silent. Here's why.

[1] Two situations involve elected officials

Dumanjug, Cebu Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica is an elected official and politician.

So are 11 present and past members of the House of Representatives, each representing a district, who are linked to the P83.3 billion Cebu part of the flood control funds mess, which is estimated to have cost the economy P1.14 trillion.

Mayor Gungun and the "kongresistas" can say, "We have a situation." Separately they have a crisis in public image, to which response is required.

Gica in a traffic violation. But he swiftly converted the crisis to a small but striking PR triumph. The 11 Cebu congressmen and congresswomen in the flood control pork barrel scandal. They still have to remove the dark cloud over their public persona.

Vehicles collide. A Ducati motorcycle driven by Mayor Gica and a Toyota HiAce van collided on the national highway in Minglanilla, Cebu in the morning of Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Mayor Gungun promptly admitted his fault -- he counter-flowed and drove without vehicle plates -- and assumed damages resulting from the collision. He'll pay, he announced. When police arrived, drivers of the colliding vehicles had already agreed on a settlement.

Flood funds looted. Amid the then raging controversy over flood control funds, a list of 11 Cebu lawmakers who received a total of P83.3 billion "new" pork barrel circulated in the local media on December 2, 2025.

The news reports, based on a PCIJ (Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism) article, in effect raised the accusation that the named Cebu representatives must have financially profited, in the form of alleged commissions and kickbacks, from the public works contracts, aside from the loss of government funds in ghost or substandard projects.

Since the early December 2025 disclosure, Cebu "kongresistas" in the list have been silent, except two who spoke out.

(One congressman issued a general denial while the other talked about NBI confusion over project location even as he insisted the project is no ghost and does exist. Details on the Cebu part of the massive fraud have long been promised by Manila-based officials and Cebuanos have been waiting.)

[2] Dissimilarities: 'apples and oranges'

The Dumanjug mayor's involvement in a vehicular smash-up may not be compared to the inclusion of 11 "kongresistas" in the list of recipients of "allocable" and "non-allocable" funds.

(The first gives the lawmakers discretion to pick the projects from a DPWH "menu" and the favored contractors. The second comes from other Congress members' initiative and is "inserted" into the Cebu legislator's share. Whatever the nature of the pork barrel or the deals, money inevitably changes hands.)

On a Sunday. The traffic incident obviously didn't affect public properties and functions. Mayor Gungun was not on official business (it was a Sunday) and the vehicles damaged are privately owned. Compensation for damages will be borne personally by the mayor.

In contrast, the money -- for which 11 Cebu district reps or "Kongs" are accountable because of their share of control -- is public funds.

Apples and oranges. Yet there are common features, the most striking being the traditional greasing of palms.

Disclosed and confirmed in the investigations were "systemic bid-rigging, 30 percent to 40 percent kickbacks and ghost or substandard projects by contractors."

[3] Mayor, solons respond differently

What has made irresistible the comparison between Gica and the Cebu Floods Eleven among diligent watchers of public officials' conduct? The contrast in response.

On the Dumanjug mayor's case: (a) Quick response: Monday, July 20, the day after. (b) Unqualified admission of mistake: "no excuses"; "I was wrong." (3) Total accountability: "all penalties, sanctions consequences, full restitution... without delay."

And Mayor Gica is publicly talking about it in his social media posts and reels.

Compare that with general silence from the Cebu Floods Eleven who, or whose districts, presumably have benefited from the pork barrel.

Difference in response, though not talked about by the public officials involved, is strikingly apparent.

[4] Matter of being caught, deniability

The road incident in Minglanilla was recorded in video and audio and instantly circulated, thanks to omnipresent smart phones even in the towns.

Caught in the act, "en flagrante delicto." Something Mayor Gungun couldn't deny or belie.

'Kurakot Gang.' In contrast, on the alleged pork barrel thievery, the investigations still have to be completed.

There is evidence of gigantic corruption but individual liabilities of a larger and more sophisticated version of City Hall's "Kurakot Gang" still have to be determined. The inquiries may have been slowed down by the legal process and alleged manipulation by those in power.

So many people being investigated, in a "conspiracy to steal" the funds: DPWH officials and runners/fixers, lawmakers, budget controllers, people in both the executive and legislative departments.

[5] Being suspects or persons in interest

Mayor Gungun could not escape public scrutiny regarding his traffic violation that caused the collision of vehicles.

A cover-up would've been more damaging.

Also, his potential liability was confined to the penalties from the Land Transportation Office following an LTO show-cause order -- which requires his personal presence and an explanation in writing on his counterflow and non-use of the motorcycle's plates -- on top of his financial liability to the HiAce owner.

Even before all that, though he's not charged with anything yet, LTO preventively suspended for 90 days Gica's driver's license.

Not suspects yet. In contrast, while the Cebu Floods Eleven are not yet officially suspects in corruption or any other crime. Conclusion findings of investigations have been hush-hush.

Maybe, at this stage, they're still persons in interest although many people in the court of public opinion had long convicted, cursed and figuratively beheaded.

There's still a good chance they'll walk now and face the accusation only if they seek reelection.

Because of their potential liability -- returning the money or landing in jail, aside from the public-shaming -- staying silent and avoiding limelight is apparently deemed the prudent move.

[6] Consequences: minuscule this, massive that

Mayor Gungun has little to lose financially in owning up fault. He even profits politically by showing he readily submits to the law and instantly accepts his mistake and pays its cost.

It may be foolhardy for anyone among the Cebu Floods Eleven to admit mistake or wrongdoing when individual liability among the local "Kongs" is not yet ascertained.

The names that have popped out from investigations of Independent Commission for Infrastructure, Department of Justice, and Ombudsman still have to string up Cebu lawmakers prior to a figurative "hanging."

What the list tells. The list off Cebuano "Kongs" linked to the scandal so far tells us only the amounts received for each of the Cebu districts, not the fact of corruption. No specifics of individual corruption directed against any of the Cebu lawmakers.

Yet from the amounts attached to each lawmaker, current or ex, a naughty public may compute individual cuts or slices from the loot.

The agencies are being careful. A recent disclosure of the NBI about a ghost project in one Cebu town carried the disclaimer that NBI was not ascribing wrongdoing to anyone yet.

[7] No pressure on Meyor, 'Kongs'

Talks are rife about lawmakers being pressured to support anti-Duterte moves against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The pressure allegedly comes in the form of pork barrel and other favors from Malaca ang and its resources.

Thus the allegation from administration critics that some senators and congressmen who have "toed the line" are spared prosecution.

Not in Mayor Gungun's case or even that of the Cebu lawmakers. No disclosed or visible pressure yet from the administration. As of now, the Cebuanos may not have come up yet in its target list.

The little crisis that the Dumanjug mayor responds to with display of bravado and respect for the law parallels the huge crisis of the Cebu lawmakers on one thing only: the common instinct and compulsion of politicians to survive and win.