Seares: Ex-councilor Niña Mabatid’s defense to libel: She didn’t identify the person ‘libeled.’ Her words, she says, were only a term of endearment (‘love’) and a Cebuano expression (‘oy’). Complainant’s name: Love Uy.

[] The prosecutor’s ruling doesn’t say it but it can be in effect: “’Ba diha oy.”

THE Cebu City prosecutor’s office ruled in a January 16, 2026 resolution there’s "no doubt" about the identity of the person the former Cebu City lawmaker allegedly libeled.

Mabatid, the ruling says, “repeatedly mentioned the name “Love Uy.” The person defamed was explicitly named, it declares.

Besides after each attack, Mabatid would send a message to Love Uy, adding to, or repeating, the defamation.

Mabatid called her a lot of bad names, which many other people “reporting” on Facebook repeated. Defamatory, many times over. But in such cases, the post-repeaters don’t get sued.

PS: “’Ba” in “’Ba diha oy” is “Saba” -- “Keep quiet” or, rudely, “shut up.”

***

Some internet chatter about the Cebu City Hall person -- who allegedly mismanaged the media lounge during the Sinulog -- has expanded to include other “unsavory” matters.

SUCH as: the amount of pay he’s getting “as a job order employee” and the extent of protection he’s getting from the mayor.

If City Hall still has no PIO or public information officer, there’s no one to handle messy situation like this -- and prevent it from happening in the first place.

If there were a PIO and he’s good at the job he could’ve spotted it even before Sinulog Day or. if not, he could’ve acted quickly to to rectify the omission and do “damage control.” And serve as buffer for the mayor.

---

A blog site that used to hound a Cebu House member about flood control funds with implicit and explicit accusation of corruption has disappeared.

SETTING off speculation that (a) the site was taken down, (b) the FB account owner was persuaded to stop it, (c) considerations other than pity or sympathy led to the stoppage. One, two or or all three.

Two clues: (1) The name of the blog was a play on the first name of the House member. (2) The House member and kin and friends didn’t publicly respond.

No response from the politicians affected despite the series of attacks staged even before the congressional hearings on infrastructure funds made the issue the national top tune. No response and after it did.

***

A Facebook reel shows a group of dancers, Sinulog style and garb, introducing the Cebu governor. Someone opens the door, is welcomed by those inside, pointing to Pam Baricuatro, also moving, like a star being presented.

JUST a dance, performed to the Richard Reynoso song “Ale (Nasa Langit Ba Ako),” starting with “Nung isang araw/nagmamaneho sa Cubao…”

In the brief scene, dancing “welcomers” point to Guv Pam and, as the camera draws up close on the governor, the song’s line blares, “Aking nakita/babaeng saksakan ng ganda.”

Unmistakably, the clip tells the audience who’s “saksakan ang ganda.”

It’s all pretend, of course, for fun and hilarity during the Sinulog season. Yet, to some Capitol watchers, it’s like saying to someone specific, Eat your heart out.

***

Could Senator Bong Revilla, accused of graft and malversation, be given bail after his celebrated arrest?

A LOT of publicity indeed about his surrender. After all, he’s the first big fish in the net, after earlier failed promises of President Marcos Jr. on the date of arrest he had specified.

Revilla was granted bail on the first charge. He may be given bail on the other charge but only if the evidence of guilt is not strong.

The former movie actor could be skillful and lucky again, as he was during his first arrest and , with the co-accused, almost 12 years ago, on June 20, 2014.

Some people asking about Revilla’s bail may sound to you like they aren’t happy if his “balik-kolongan” is short-lived.

***

Mayor Nestor Archival can be more cautious about setting dates for a project or a task. The Cebu City mayor just announced “full implementation” of the waste segregation policy has been moved to March 2026.

Cause of delay: Binaliw landfill closure and other “challenges.”

Mayor Nestor can learn from predecessor Mike Rama who’ll be remembered for, among others, the promises he failed to keep. Some City Hall reporters mark their calendar as reminder.

The wife of one broadcast reporter -- this really happened -- asked her husband about red marks in his calendar: “What’s this?” His quick reply: “The mayor’s promises.”

Some of the red marks had nothing to do with City Hall at all, he told a friend.

***

Archival has used the Binaliw landfill closure as one of the reasons for resetting the waste segregation project to March this year.

If that reason is legitimately used, it’s telling Cebu City residents there’s no dumping site yet other than Binaliw’s. Probably no agreement yet has been reached with Consolacion authorities.

Speaking of disagreement, is the “no to waste-to-energy” plan already the fixed decision of the City Government, not just of the mayor but also of the City Council? Has the matter been thoroughly studied, discussed, and rejected before the announced refusal by Mayor Archival?