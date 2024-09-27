Seares: Four political teams emerge, shaping up for Cebu City elections. Three-way split of Barug -- ex-allies Mike Rama, Raymond Garcia, Joey Daluz racing against one another -- may give BOPK's Nestor Archival starting advantage.

SEVEN takeaways from the political developments:

[1] FOUR MAJOR POLITICAL GROUPS in Cebu City have been in a state of near-frenzy as they get ready with their strongest candidates for the filing of COCs or certificates of candidacy this October 1 to 8:

-- Last Monday, September 23, 2024, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced in an assembly ("Panagtagbo") of Partido Kusug or Kugi Uswag Cebu leaders and supporters that he was "open" to running for Cebu City mayor in the May 2025 elections.

-- The next day, Tuesday, September 24, preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama presented his "probable" Barug team mates at a press-con and announced anew his decision to seek reelection.

-- Earlier this year, on July 30, Minority Floor Leader Nestor Archival Sr. accepted the draft offered by BOPK chief Tomas Osmeña for Archival to run for mayor and Osmeña for vice mayor. A cake for birthday celebrant Tomas, with a "Yes" scrawled on its top, symbolically sealed their tandem, with the ritual posted the same day on Archival's Facebook page, confirming his acceptance.

-- Long before all that, as early as last March 5, at a media forum, MCWD board chairman disclosed his plan if he'd get elected as city mayor. Months earlier, he had sent signals of his 2025 plan while resisting Mayor Rama's series of moves to evict him from MCWD. (Begun on May 22, 2023, when the mayor installed the board vice chairman as head, followed by directly firing Daluz on October 31.) Talk about Daluz challenging Rama at the polls has long swirled, with Joey himself admitting to news media he has been behaving as if he already decided to run. Billboards shouting his name in many public places tend to confirm that.

[2] BARUG LOSES ITS EDGE BUT EX-BARUGS MAY BE AFFECTED TOO. Despite their conditions in their initial announcements about running, most likely Acting Mayor Garcia and MCWD chief Daluz will run for mayor. They wouldn't have made all the care and fuss over preparations if they weren't 95 percent sure they'd run. One's "quandary" or the inevitable "consultations" with constituents might be confined to the five percent doubt whether "to run or not to run for mayor."

The expected result of three wannabe-mayors running against BOPK's Councilor Archival -- and against one another -- is a weaker Barug, Mike Rama's party and the dominant party at City Hall for two consecutive terms (2019-2022; 2022-2025).

Barug would lose some force, plainly because it would lose two of its three groups in its alliance during the past two elections. Garcia-led Kusug and Daluz-led Panaghiusa have not only left Barug. Kusug and Panaghiusa each would field its own lineup to compete for votes against BOPK and Team Rama and against one another.

Supporters of Garcia, Labella and Daluz would no longer be massing with the supporters of Rama -- as they did in the 2022 elections -- to send to office the city's mayor, vice mayor and 16 councilors. In the 2022 elections, Barug won the positions of mayor and vice mayor, along with majority of the City Council seats.

By and large, the political parties and leaders struck by the breakup are the most likely to suffer from its consequences.

[3] BARUG WON'T BE THE SAME 2019, 2022 FORCE. Simple math in politics, in which addition is superior to subtraction, tells us that Tomas Osmeña's BOPK will face no longer a three-party alliance but three separate and smaller enemy forces.

It wasn't ascertained how many votes Kusug and Panaghiusa each contributed to Mike Rama's 226,328 votes (against Margot Osmeña's 190,836) in the 2022 elections, when the three parties were still in the same boat. Just as it was not known how many votes Team Rama of the past alliance contributed to the huge pile of 266,924 votes that Garcia got as Rama's vice mayor (against Franklyn Ong's 209,674 votes). How much did each force separately have? No count was made or could be made, although Team Rama, lead group in the alliance, is expected to claim the larger credit.

There are other factors that must be considered to assess a party's chance of winning or losing dominance of the LGU. That, aside from the inevitable prospect of three former allies tearing at each other even as each must face the "common enemy," the BOPK.

The struggle could be more arduous, particularly for Rama whose serial legal setbacks could afflict his 2025 election campaign, disrupting his political moves and demoralizing supporters. And those former allies might use against the mayor propaganda ammunition obtained when they still had access to inside information.

Reasonably certain as of now: Partido Barug in 2025 is no longer the same superior force that beat BOPK in 2019 and 2022.

[4] DEFECTIONS FROM ONE PARTY, ANOTHER GROUP'S GAIN. The equation "Barug equals Team Rama plus Kusug plus Panaghiusa" has been transformed to just "Barug equals Team Rama."

City Hall watchers realized Kusug's gain and Barug's loss when images of Councilors James Cuenco, Edgardo "Jaypee" Labella II, Renato "Junjun" Osmeña, Rey Gealon and Pastor Alcover Jr. -- taking their oath, garbed in Kusug's red-white-blue campaign uniform -- were splashed on media platforms. Just an election campaign ago, those guys wore a different combination of colors: green, yellow and red.

A sixth Barug councilor, Jerry Guardo, was reportedly also scheduled to defect with the political "migrants" but was out of the country. Guardo told me Wednesday, September 25, he was on leave for a family gathering in Taiwan where his eldest daughter was to fly in from Australia. He skipped two political events in Cebu, Garcia's and Rama's, for the once-a-year family function, which he said was "booked ahead." He didn't say which event he would've attended if he were here.

"Conspicuous" at the Rama press-con was Association of Barangay Councils chief and Councilor Franklyn Ong, who ran in 2022 as Margot Osmeña's vice mayor under the BOPK flag and lost to, yes, Barug's Mike Rama who apparently will be his ally in the next election.

[5] WHO LEFT OR, MOVED TO, WHICH PARTY, each mayor-wannabe's vice mayor bet, the rival council slates -- reelectionists and repeaters along with newbies -- will be known with high certainty only after the COCs are filed.

[6] LAST-MINUTE CHANGE COULD SPELL DIFFERENCE in chances to win. Such as in picking the mayor-vice mayor tandem. On or before COC-filing deadline.

Example: Instead of running separately for mayor, Joey Daluz could slide to vice mayor, as running mate of Raymond Alvin Garcia, a possibility raised by some sectors this week. That could happen if early promises were not chiseled on stone or personal sacrifices were easy to exact. Daluz earlier said that if he must run in 2025, it would be for mayor -- or was it, if he'd run for mayor, it must be in 2025? And Daluz reportedly had announced that his vice mayor would be former city councilor, now barangay captain David Tumulak. (Dave didn't reply to the question if that pact still held.)

Yet changes like that might revise campaign strategies and election results.

They could join competing forces, such as Kusug and Panaghiusa deciding to work together to make a Garcia-Daluz tandem win.

[7] IF 4 COUNCIL SLATES PUSH THROUGH, it would be a feast of choices for the city's electorate, a buffet of sort. So many councilor-wannabes offering their services and the voter picking from a wide range of talents. It may set off intrigues and in-fighting.

Former councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid, who said she was a victim of intramurals in past elections, told me last September 23 she has courted, and hoped to keep, the support of most barangay captains. An independent aspirant could win if barangay chiefs -- front-liners of political parties -- wouldn't carry the party ticket straight and instead cherry-pick the councilors on sample ballots in their control.

That could lead party leaders to scramble for post-election alliances to secure the City Council majority. Yet indeed the voter would have a wider field to select better and more deserving Sanggunian members.