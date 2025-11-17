Seares: Cong. Duke Frasco explains why rice, sardines, water he gives away to disaster victims bear his name and photo. He also sells those products as personal business. 'Epal' or not, that helped him win 3 elections, since 2019, against the Duranos.

Quick glance

[] Duke Frasco admits he has been using Frasco-tagged freebies since he entered politics in 2019, saying he had to do it to get known by voters in Cebu’s 5th district which had been dominated by the Durano clan for 70 years.

[] The products are also what he sells in his personal business and are thus in stock and readily available when disaster strikes. And the giveaways are paid by his personal fund, not the Government, which must not make him, Cong. Frasco argues, an “epal,” a grabber of credit not deserved.

BASING on the strict meaning of “epal” -- Filipino slang for someone who’s an attention-getter, “butting into situations where they’re not needed, or inappropriately seeking credit for something they didn’t do” -- the manner Rep. Vincent Francis “Duke” Frasco of Cebu’s fifth district has been promoting his political brand and image is not considered “e-pal.”

Franco has been criticized in social media for putting his name and his face on almost everything that his camp has distributed as disaster freebies. Rice, water, sardines, soda (?), name it; most likely it prominently displays his name and face.

Flak grew thicker and heavier, particularly during the two major disasters -- an earthquake, then heavy floods -- that recently struck Cebu, where destruction of properties and death of residents were devastating. (at least 108 dead, 44 missing, 1,365 injuries).

‘NOT A SINGLE CENTAVO’ FROM GOVERNMENT. That won’t be “epal” strictly speaking, if one accepts Frasco’s explanation. In a video interview on “Not So Late Night Show with Jason Monteclar” -- released Saturday, November 14, 2025 -- Frasco told the broadcaster the money came from his pocket, “not a single centavo from the Government.”

If true, that would knock down a crucial element of being “epal,” grabbing honor for something one didn’t do. Like claiming credit for the sums doled out as “ayuda” or a bridge built or a road repaired with public funds. Frasco hasn’t been seeking and getting recognition that isn’t his, or so he told Monteclar.

Frasco’s critics though may still be appalled by the seemingly total loss of humility, as if Duke couldn’t give his “hinabang” without the name Frasco and the congressman’s photo staring from their container.

And many critics don’t bother to distinguish technical “e-pal” or credit-grabbing from politicians’ simple wish to get public credit whenever they can. They call the self-promotion/publicity “epal” even if the elective public official says the public funds were not spent for it. Often too, many politicians’ claim turned out to be untrue.

‘RESIBO.’ Aware of the favorite refuge of politicians (“no public money is used”) when the spending is criticized, Jason Monteclar asked Duke Frasco if the congressman could support his claim that the Government didn’t pay for his giveaways. Yes, Frasco said, he has the receipts and suppliers can attest to the purchases (such as the sardines coming from Zamboanga and water from Liloan). Frasco has the “resibo,” as Monteclar put it.

TWO-FOLD PURPOSE. When he first ran for a House seat, Frasco said he had to make voters in Cebu’s 5th district aware of his person and “offer to serve,” before convincing them to vote for him, then a newbie, instead of a Durano. Only about 8 percent of the voting population in the district, Duke said, was aware of Frasco, a brand that at the time still had to be known beyond its Liloan base.

The 5th comprises of Danao City and adjacent municipalities in the northeast and Camotes Islands: Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, Pilar, San Francisco, Sogod and Tudela.

Thus, the strategy to promote Frasco through products that the family business sells, to which were added other items that are useful, disaster or none.

In effect, Frasco admitted he used the products for a two-fold purpose: to help constituents during disaster and to sell them as products when they don’t serve as relief goods. (“Maoy madali nga magamit if there’s a calamity.”)

ENDED DURANO RULE IN DISTRICT. It’s not known if Frasco’s rivals ever complained to Comelec against the Frasco freebies. Obviously, the goods, whether sold in Frasco outlets or distributed as free relief goods, contributed to Frasco’s victory in 2019 and in the two succeeding election years.

Dominance of the the Durano clan in the district for seven decades or so ended three elections ago when Duke beat then incumbent congressman Ramon Durano VI. Frasco repeated the victory in 2022, thrashing Red Durano, and in 2025 posted his third win in a row by trouncing Mix Durano. Frasco previously served as Liloan mayor for three consecutive terms.