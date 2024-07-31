Seares: Government Corporate Counsel flips, tells Cagayan de Oro Water District that takeover by LWUA is legal and valid. Basis of opinion -- violation of loan contract (FAC) with LWUA -- may be also invoked to justify takeover of MCWD in Cebu.

[] OGCC finally embraces the argument in LWUA Resolution #35 of September 2023, which ordered MCWD takeover, that a water district may be declared in default not just for nonpayment of the loan but also for other violations of FAC (financial assistance contract), such as rising non-revenue water and other failures, irregularities, uncompleted projects, and the like. Now it's using that line in upholding takeover of COWD.

[] But return of interim officers from LWUA to COWD, or MCWD, still not certain. It's not known how LWUA will use new OGCC opinion to perform its regulatory function over local water districts.

WHAT HAPPENS IN CAGAYAN DE ORO INTERESTS US. The Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD), like the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), is governed by the same law that created local water districts across the country, Presidential Decree #198, and the same rules of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), their regulator.

Opinions by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), on the same legal issue and similar facts involving COWD or any other water district in the country, necessarily catch the interest of MCWD and its consumers.

LWUA took over MCWD last March 15, 2024 and COWD last May 17, 2024. Both water districts resisted the intervention, using the same defense: it violated the law.

OGCC in Opinion #80, announced on May 14 in Cagayan de Oro, said the LWUA takeover was "inconsistent" with the law, as it can be done only when the district is "in default of its loan obligation." Earlier on May 9, OGCC gave the same opinion on the LWUA takeover of MCWD, saying it was not valid. Two opinions of OGCC -- #223, series of 2023 and #046, series of 2024 -- set the condition for the takeover, namely, default in money obligation.

HERE COMES THE OGCC FLIP. It's a turnaround, given the difference of the most recent opinion -- Opinion #144 of July 30, 2024, or just last Tuesday -- which now says it is legal and valid for LWUA to take over the local water district in Cagayan de Oro City.

Its previous ruling is an apparent oversight of a legal argument raised by LWUA in its resolution #35 of September 2023, the basis for the takeover of MCWD.

And that is: Default of the borrower, COWD or MCWD, was not in failure to pay the loan but in failure to comply with other conditions in the loan contract (called FAC or Financial Assistance Contract). In the MCWD case, its default was caused by "irregularity or inefficiency suspected in three bulk supply contracts, uncompleted 23 projects, and increasing non-revenue water losses."

A May 23, 2024 "News+One" in SunStar pointed out the failure of COA to present that argument in its presentation to OGCC or failure of OGCC to see it on its own. Neither did LWUA use the argument in the public exchange with opposers MCWD in Cebu and COWD in Cagayan de Oro.

HOW THE OGCC EXPLAINS IT. The July 30 OGCC opinion, which Cagayan de Oro-based journalist Cris Diaz told me has shaken their city since it was published, said LWUA is intervening "primarily on the basis of the provisions of the loan contract or FAC." Which, OGCC now says, was not apparent in the past cases.

The FAC entitles LWUA, the opinion says, to exercise "any one or more" of its rights and remedies, including the cancellation of the certificate of conformance, operated or lease equipment of the water district, and take other lawful remedial measures.

The FAC does not distinguish between non-payment default and payment default. LWUA's intervention in COWD -- which may also be argued in the MCWD case -- can be "subsumed under LWUA's power to cancel COWD's certificate of conformance, which is equivalent to operating the facilities of COWD and will qualify as one of the other lawful remedial measures that LWUA may resort to."

POWER TO USE FAC. LWUA's "contractual powers, rights and remedies under the FAC should be upheld," OGCC says, "since they are in line with LWUA s purposes and regulatory and supervisory powers over water districts," citing seven sections of PD 198 (sections 8, 50, 62, 66, 36, 61, and 59).

OGCC says the power to intervene also finds support in the loan's purpose, which is to provide a "safe, reliable, sound and economically viable water supply and wastewater disposal system for COWD, LWUA's power to ensure the efficient operations of the water district, and the obligation of the water district to ensure adequate revenues to meet its obligations and requirements."

COMPLY, SAYS GOVERNMENT COUNSEL. COWD, with its general manager and board of directors, "should comply with the LWUA board resolution and respect the intervention of LWUA in COWD and allow the interim board of directors and interim general manager to perform their powers and duties."

The LWUA intervention enjoys the presumption of regularity, OGCC says, and the law demands that evidence against it must be "clear and convincing."

HERE'S THE THING. In resisting and pushing back the LWUA takeover, both MCWD and COWD used the opinion of the OGCC, which ruled before that the intervention was illegal but now says it is legal.

In Cagayan de Oro, last July 18, Engr. Antonio B. Young, COWD general manager, re-occupied his office, recovering it from LWUA interim officers. They had to break the lock to get in.

In Cebu City, MCWD publicist Minerva Gerodias told me, the LWUA interim directors met at MCWD last April 12 and installed its GM. "After that, wala na sila nagpakita, although they communicate with our depositary banks..." but that was resolved, "especially with the OGCC opinion." As to the "invasion" of MCWD headquarters by City Hall personnel, Gerodias said, "Wa man jud to kaabot 24 hours."

Both situations were "normalized" largely because of the OGCC opinion, which said the takeover was invalid but now says it is valid.

Don't expect that the OGCC opinion already resolves the conflict, even with the return of LWUA interim officers at COWD or MCWD. But it can be the start of an orderly, not chaotic process.