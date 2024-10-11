Seares: Gwen Garcia, dismissed by Ombudsman in 2018 for grave misconduct as governor, kept her seat in the House, her name on the ballot and won the return to Capitol. Could Mike Rama and Jonas Cortes do a Gwen Garcia?

SAME OFFENSE TAG, SAME PENALTY. Then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales ordered in February 2018 the dismissal from service of Gwendolyn "Gwen" Garcia for grave misconduct while she was governor. Garcia was already third district congresswoman when the Ombudsman concluded its investigation.

The order was similar to Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires's 2024 decision against Michael "Mike" Rama and Jonas Cortes, dismissed mayors of Cebu City and Mandaue City, respectively.

The Ombudsman found the elective officials guilty of grave misconduct: Garcia, on purchase of land allegedly half-submerged in water; Rama, on hiring of two brothers-in law; and Cortes, on allowing the operation of a cement batching plant. The old and new rulings are six years apart.

Aside from the same title of the offense, the penalty includes not just ouster from the office but also perpetual disqualification from government service, which means they can't take part in all elections. And coincidentally or not, the heavens fall on them, just when the election season is near.

GWEN SURVIVED; MIKE, JONAS STILL STRUGGLING. Despite the eviction order, Gwen Garcia retained her seat in the House. Then Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, ordered by Ombudsman Morales to enforce the order, did not.

Garcia stayed in office, filed her COC or certificate of candidacy for the 2019 elections, and went to Court of Appeals (CA) following the Ombudsman rejection of her motion for reconsideration. The CA restrained the Comelec from cancelling her COC and more: It cast out the grave misconduct charge against her, clearing her of all liabilities.

In contrast, Rama and Cortes are still waging the fight to stay on the ballot. Each has gone to the Supreme Court, pleading for the SC to restrain the Comelec from cancelling his COC. Under Resolution #11044-A of September 4, 2024, Comelec shall cancel COCs of candidates dismissed from government service by the Ombudsman even if an appeal is still pending. "We can't wait," Comelec Chairman Garcia had said.

That policy wasn't there during Gwen Garcia's dismissal. Comelec adopted that policy only September 4, 2024. Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal last October 2, 2024 slammed the amendment to the original rule, which required only, basing on Jalosjos vs Comelec, final judgment of conviction in a criminal case. It is a "wonder of wonders why and how Comelec" came up with the change of policy.

"My case is not yet final," Rama told Monteclar in his interview. "I'm a lawyer (you know)." What he may still need to know is what that Comelec resolution says.

BIG DIFFERENCE ON EXPELLER, CANCELLER. The branch of Government that would have or could have enforced the Ombudsman order against then congresswoman Gwen was Congress. The House though has been using its vaunted independence to ignore or resist any Ombudsman ruling for the expulsion of a legislator for an offense committed outside his or her term in Congress.

Thus then Cong Gwen was able to serve her full term as congresswoman. The House leaders had her back.

Mayors and governors who are dismissed while in office don't have such protection.

DILG, or Department of the Interior and Local Government, which enforces the Ombudsman orders against dismissed local government officials readily and quickly perform the task.

Comelec even changed its standing resolution and adopted the policy of "immediate execution" unless stopped by a court order.

TIMED, 'WEAPONIZED.' Not helping to refute the criticism is the timing of the moves, which fatally reduce the strength of the local leaders. The dismissal of Rama and Cortes a few months before the May elections has taken them out from seat of power and denied access to resources of the campaign, even shifting them at times to their rivals.

Often, the mayors or governors dismissed are distracted from the campaign as they struggle to stay in the running and surviving the assault that, ironically, is seen is being waged in the name of the law. "Weaponized" is the word that critics lob at the administration and its local allies.

WHAT GWEN HAD THAT RAMA, JONAS DON'T HAVE. There were three, all legal issues that were raised and resolved in the appellate court. Three CA justices voted in Garcia's favor; two justices dissented.

In reversing the Ombudsman dismissal of Guv Gwen due to the charge of grave misconduct, the Court of Appeals cited violation of her right to a speedy trial; blowing up misconduct from simple to grave; and failure to apply the condonation doctrine to her case.

'UNJUSTIFIABLE' DELAY. The complaint was filed by then governor Hilario Davide Jr. and two others on December 7, 2012; the case was docketed on June 6, 2013; the pleadings deadline was extended to June 2015; and finding of guilt was on December 19, 2017.

The CA said the Ombudsman took two years and a half to resolve the case against Gwen Garcia, which was "highly unreasonable and unjustifiable," as the Ombudsman has "a mandate to prioritize cases against high-ranking officials."

SIMPLE MISCONDUCT. The CA saw Garcia's entering into a contract without authority of the Provincial Board as simple misconduct, not grave misconduct. There was no evidence, it said, that it was a deliberate act and done to benefit herself or for some other person.

The court saw in the governor's act in the Balili deal "no deliberate intent to violate the law or the intent to gain favor for herself or for others." So, simple misconduct at most.

BENEFIT FROM CONDONATION. The condonation doctrine says in effect that reelection of an elective official after the commission of an offense wipes out the effects of the offense.

As to abandonment of the condonation doctrine, the CA said on Gwen's case, that has to be "applied prospectively." In 2010, she won as governor; in 2013, she won as congresswoman, a different position. The Supreme Court struck down the doctrine on November 10, 2015, in Carpio-Morales vs Court of Appeals. The Balili transaction was made in 2012.

Apparently, the CA didn't consider that the voters who condoned the alleged misconduct were just third district voters, not most of the Cebu voters against whom theoretically the offense was committed. Good for the governor.

FACTORS GOING FOR RAMA. Mike didn't specify them, except the help of Divine Providence, particularly Senyor Santo Ni o who, he told broadcaster Jason Monteclar in an October 7, 2024 interview, would be there in each of the offices that would execute the orders against him or his interest.

TRACK RECORD. Rama has been a survivor and winner most of his political life, winning: as councilor three consecutive terms; as vice mayor three consecutive terms and an additional one term; as mayor two consecutive terms and a third term (not counting the un-served term of Mayor Edgardo Labella), or a total of at least 30 years of service.

He lost only once (he has blamed PCOs to this day): the mayorship in 2016 to Tomas Osme a -- Edgar Labella trounced Tommy in 2019 with VM bet Mike beating Mary Ann de los Santos) -- and Mike defeated Tommy's wife Margot in 2022.

He could skip the 2025 race and still leave a "winningest" record. Yet the 2025 election is one with higher odds than previous competitions but can't shun without being tagged a runaway fighter. To him and Jonas Cortes, along with their respective supporters, it is a match where there's no choice but to slug it out.

Rama could be cheered by the fact that he has been an effective campaigner among the grassroots voters, reportedly rating high among voters in the mountains and seacoasts of the city. His alliance with ABC chief and Councilor Franklyn Ong boosts his stock among barangay leaders.

A 'DO-OR-DIE' THING. Yet all that would be naught if Comelec would cancel his COC and wouldn't include him in the ballot or invalidate votes cast for him. He's in the running now until he isn't. Dispiriting to himself and the people working with or rooting for him.

Yet it's apparently a "do-or-die" thing for Mike Rama. He vowed -- twice already: first in the Monteclar October 7 interview, then at a press-con two days ago -- that "only death can stop (him)."

That might be less figurative than we think, although even optimists wonder how that would unravel: Mike storming, with beloved Malou and son Atty. Mikel, the Comelec with his supporters with the demand for inclusion in the ballot? Or the heavens, prompted by Sto. Ni o, sending bolts of wrath at Mike's tormentors or just quietly making his return to City Hall happen?

Or the practical question: Can the institutions responsible for the conduct of elections cannot stop his candidacy?