Seares: Had Pam Baricuatro been disqualified after 2025 win, Gwen Garcia couldn’t have filled governor’s post. Had #5 Joel Garganera been disqualified, three councilor-winners would’ve moved up, and #9 Alvin Dizon would’ve been councilor #8. Where ‘second-placer rule’ applies, and where it does not.

What just happened

The Supreme Court announced Thursday, August 27, 2026, it affirmed its earlier ruling that the Local Government Code on succession for local chief executives applies and abandons the “second-placer rule.”

The said rule allows the practice of declaring the candidate who received the second highest number of votes as the winner after the candidate with the highest number of votes is later found disqualified or ineligible.

Three bases of the SC in rejecting the motion for reconsideration filed by Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu: no law creating the right, protection of constitutional right to suffrage, and separation of eligibility from electoral intent.

Interesting quote on the third basis: “The subsequent disqualification or ineligibility of a winning candidate does not magically transform the runner-up into the majority’s choice.”

Rule on succession applies

For example -- “eksampol lang”: After Pamela Baricuatro was proclaimed as 2025 election winner and assumed as Cebu governor but was later disqualified or declared ineligible, would Gwendolyn Garcia, #2 in the race (Gwen’s 764,884 votes against Pam’s 1,107,728), have taken her place as governor?

No, not under the new legal precept that killed the “second-placer rule.”

Instead, the rule on succession under the Local Government Code applies. Meaning, in our example, it would be Vice Governor Glenn Soco who’d fill the vacated post.

(In actuality, a Comelec division in a November 24, 2025 ruling dismissed Garcia’s protest against Baricuatro “because it lacked specific details and legal requirements…”)

‘No-2nd placer’ not on multi-seats

The SC edict does not apply to multi-seat local government councils, such as the city council, municipal council or provincial board.

Alvin Dizon, a candidate for Cebu City councilor who finished #9 in the 2025 elections, would’ve been eligible to fill a seat rendered vacant, say, by the disqualification of #5 Joel Garganera.

(It didn’t happen: a complaint for violation of term limit against Joel was shot down, in an October 16, 2025 Comelec division resolution, for having been filed out of time and for lack of merit.)

Had the complaint against Garganera succeeded, his seat would’ve been made vacant, and #6 Alvin Arcilla, #7 Jun Alcover and #8 Bebs Andales would’ve moved a rank up each, leaving #8 unoccupied, which Dizon could fill.

Good only on single-seat positions

The rule should be clear: The “no-second-placer rule” applies entirely to single-seat executive positions, like mayor, governor, vice mayor, vice governor, district congressman/congresswoman.

Preserving voters’ intent: SC reason

“Ultimate goal” of the SC in Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadato vs. Comelec, which rejected the second-placer rule, is “to protect the sovereign will of the people.”

Installing the No. 2 in power “violates voter intent because that individual was decisively defeated.” Even if the margin were razor-thin, Gwen Garcia would’ve been still considered not the winner. Putting her in power to replace an ineligible Pam would’ve been wrong in the eyes of the high court.

In contrast but using the same “rationale,” replacing an ineligible councilor or board member with the candidate who received the next highest volume of votes “ensures that the council remains populated by persons the public actually voted for.”

Intent is the word: Voting for a governor or mayor is voting only for one person. Voting for councilors or board members is voting for multiple persons, picked by plurality of votes. Intent for one does not include the second-placer. Intent for, say, eight may include those not initially in the circle of eight.

Flaw in SC argument about defeat

Some people may disagree with the high court regarding its argument that the second-placer was “defeated” and could not be a successor.

Weren’t the councilors who landed beyond eight, the number of councilors required for the City Council, also considered “defeated”? Wasn’t voting for only eight persons the intent of voters and those who landed outside the magic circle were in effect rejected by voters?