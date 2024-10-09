Seares: In 2022 polls, Samsam Gullas switched places with wife Rhea 'to protect her.' For 2025 race: PJ Garcia drops out, replaced by wife Karen, 'to pursue (his) dreams.' Ahong Chan swaps slots with wife Cindi, without giving the public his reason.

They swap or withdraw

Conspicuous for its human interest on October 8, 2024, last day of filing COCs for the 2025 elections, were some changes in persons and positions in the 2025 race.

The modified rule on substitutions -- other than death-disqualification causes, it's now limited to the eight-day period for filing COCs -- has allowed these:

-- Representative Pablo John "PJ" Garcia of Cebu's third district withdrew his candidacy for reelection and his wife Karen Flores-Garcia filed her COC for the same seat.

-- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan and his wife Representative Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan filed their COCs but not for the positions they're holding: Mayor Ahong will run for congressman; Cong Cindi will run for mayor.

Reasons to the public

Congressman PJ said he'll "pursue studies in law and public administration abroad," which are his "two-decades-old dreams" he had to put aside for his legislative work in Congress and duties for his district. What he cited as unity in the district apparently has offered the chance for getting out, or taking a respite, without his political party One Cebu and the Garcia clan losing control over Cebu's third district.

Mayor Ahong said "the position is not important," the candidate's familiar pitch that says one can serve the public in any manner. What's more important, Ahong said, is having the heart for the poor and genuineness of the desire to serve the poor ("kasingkasing alang sa mga kabus ug linupigan, kamatinud-anon sa pangalagad").

Apparently, he doesn't believe that a legislator's job and the mayor's work don't require specific sets of skills.

Mayor Samsam did it first

On November 12, 2021, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony "Samsam" Gullas exchanged seats with his wife Rhea Mae Aquino-Gullas for the elections the following year. Instead of running for reelection in 2022, Samsam, with a COC for congressman, swapped with Rhea who had filed a COC for city mayor.

The withdrawals were done three days before the deadline at the time, November 15.

Samsam's reason to the public: He wanted to "shield his wife from the mudslinging of political rivals." Doesn't that happen to most everyone whose bid for a government office is contested by others? Rhea's rival, Samsam said, "throws every traditional trick in the book" at her.

The switch did spare Rhea from any and all criticisms, as she had no competition for the seat. "Way kontra": no rival aspirant, no opponent.

Primary benefit to the wife

In the 2022 case of Mayor Samsam Gullas and 2025 case of Cong PJ Garcia, the main benefit to the wife is obvious: the wife is assured of winning.

On that, Mayor Samsam was candid about his motive for the switch. Rhea no longer had to go through the hail of criticisms from her rival and other rigors of a real, especially close-fight campaign.

Karen Flores-Garcia will be spared too the close scrutiny of candidates in a contested run. That, along with the ritual pumping of hands and smiling at voters and, not ever counted out, the big expense of running the political machine.

All that is a huge gift to the wife -- and the political clan and the aspirant's family as well, which in Cong PJ's case includes the post-election free time to study and write.

A benefit not publicly discussed is the convenience of beating term limit, at times used against the candidate whom the public may consider "over-staying." Taking a break before the term limit can be less hassle than waiting for the mandatory deadline, when political conditions may be harshly different.

Benefit from the wife

Neither Cong Rhea Gullas nor Cindi Chan has been known for reaching out to their public through hard news. The sad if misplaced conclusion is that they haven't been doing their job during their first term. Didn't pass any law, didn't have their filed bills talked about, scant or no publicity about their local projects. But surely they've done something, if not by legislation Rhea and Cindi must have delivered benefits to their respective districts.

Newbie-to-be Karen Flores-Garcia may have an edge over predecessors Rhea and Cindi. Karen, a University of the Philippines Cebu degree in mass communications and a journalist (with SunStar Cebu) for eight years. She knows what shapes, and how to shape, public perception of an elected official.

How about the Chans' swap?

The benefit of a sure win is not obvious in the move of Mayor Ahong and Cong Cindi. And that was not mentioned or even hinted at in Ahong's announcement.

To be sure though, that must have been discussed thoroughly in the study of political strategy for 2025. Would each have better chances of winning in the swap?

Because of the issues against Ahong as mayor, public perception of a stain on his record -- particularly in the last few weeks, such as his alleged involvement in the Pogo operations in that city -- may have influenced the decision.

Cong Cindi's less colorful performance in the House might be more acceptable than Mayor Ahong's colorful one.