Seares: In Cebu’s first district, Rep. Rhea Gullas runs unopposed and her spouse Mayor Samsam Gullas faces feeble challenge in Talisay City. His brod, Councilor Digul Gullas, ‘didn’t want’ to run for mayor.

[2] WHO WERE CONSULTED ON MOVES FOR 2025. Samsam told interviewer Jason the mayors in the district -- comprising of the cities of Talisay, Carcar and Naga, with the towns of Minglanilla, San Fernando and Sibonga -- were consulted about the plans for the 2025 campaign. “The (Gullas) family” was also consulted, he said. Decisions aren’t made by only the mayor and the congresswoman.

Just as decisions at the LGU aren’t “dictated” by the mayor on the local legislature. Samsam said he holds a caucus -- for which he used instead the word “lunch” -- with the councilors. Over lunch, they’d take up the mayor’s plan and resolve any disagreement. A rubber stamp?

No, Samsam insisted. Never mind that his party controls the City Council and his word rules. He said they can still debate over it in the City Council session.

[3] PLANS THAT DIDN’T FLY. Two proposals would’ve changed the current political situation in Talisay City and the first congressional district:

-- A plan that would have fielded Samsam Gullas against Gwen Garcia, reelectionist for the seat of governor. Proposed to him by some local politician/s (“in the local administration”), whom he refused to name, the plan was promptly shot down by the mayor. Samsam said he told the governor about it, telling her what he told the proponent/s: He wouldn’t be an instrument for some people’s plot to obtain revenge.

-- A plan that would’ve replaced Samsam as the Gullases’ candidate for mayor and tapped his brother Eduardo "Digul" Gullas III (who topped the councilors’ race in 2022 with 76,758 votes or 58.22 percent of the vote). Samsam said Digul didn’t want to be city mayor.

Either plan would’ve taken away Samsam from the Talisay City race. He could’ve run again for congressman, which would’ve dislocated his wife Rhea, incumbent representative, who must be doing nicely in Congress, given her reelection bid.

That prospect of changes must have set off what Mayor Samsam debunked as unfounded gossip.

[4] THE MINGLANILLA RUMOR. A perceived scramble for a spot for one spouse of the Samsam-Rhea duo arose when talks circulated that Councilor

Digul might run for mayor. Had the plan been realized, it would’ve created the problem of where Samsam and his wife would run: for one spouse to run for Congress, the other to run for mayor: in Minglanilla, some people speculated.

“Impossible,” Samsam told Monteclar, “(Minglanlla) Mayor Rajiv (Enad) is doing well.” Samsam said he has good working relations with Barangay Captain Lheslen A. Enad (who’s now running for councilor, with her husband Rajid and Elanito Peña as the tandem for the top posts). When the rumor spread, Samsam said, he promptly squelched it by talking with the town’s barangay captains, telling them it would not happen.

[5] STAND ON DYNASTICISM. Samsam was asked for his stand on dynasticism.

-- House seat. The Gullases have held the position of congressman for Cebu’s first district since 1992 and are still holding it now: Eduardo R. Gullas, former Cebu governor, was the district’s representative from 1992 to 2001, 2004 to 2013, 2019 to 2022 or for seven terms with the total of 21 years.

Eddiegul’s brother, the late Jose “Dodong” R. Gullas, filled in for him, serving the 2001 to 2004 term, thus lifting the older brother’s first term limit. The second term limit was broken by Samsam who served two terms: 2013 to 2016 and 2016 to 2019.

In 2013 Eddiegul moved to the mayor’s race, with Samsam taking his place: the grandpa for Talisay chief executive; his grandson for the vacated House seat. Samsam ran unopposed and he won even though he got only 34.87 percent of the vote as the rest of the votes (65.13 percent) were blank or invalid. Eddiegul lost.

-- Talisay mayor: Eddiegul was beaten by JVR de los Reyes in the 2013 mayor’s race, an aberration in the Gullases’ record of control of Talisay City, district hub. JVR’s hold was short-lived though as the Gullas family regained the city in the following election in 2016. In the second match, Eddiegul gave then reelectionist JVR a convincing drubbing: 58,068 against 22,855, although the winning councilors were a mixed lineup.

Samsam was Talisay mayor in 2019 to 2022. For the 2022 race, when he swapped places with his wife at the last minute but within deadline for substitution. He had filed a COC for congressman while Rhea’s COC had been for mayor, then, bam and wham, the masterly shift. The result: The wife was not only spared from a campaign brawl (Samsam’s explanation for the switch); she was assured of a seat in the House.

Samsam struck down what then seemed a serious threat coming from a former ally, vice mayor Alan Bucao, who felt he had waited long enough for his crack at the top position of chief executive. Samsam got 93,701 votes against Bucao’s 31,277. Has Samsam talked with Bucao since then? “No” was Samsam’s reply to Jason.

[6] ‘POWER COUPLE.’ And for the 2025 race, Samsam and Rhea -- the “power couple,” Monteclar called them -- can hoist the victory flag any time and no one could disagree with the display.

With a power couple or not, three congressional candidates from Cebu are assured of their seats: Rhea Mae Gullas, first district; Karen Hope Garcia, third district; and Daphne Lagon, sixth district.

The province Comelec office has reported that more than 30 candidates, out of 1,265 aspirants who filed COCs, are unopposed.

[7] MAKE NO MISTAKE, SAMSAM CAUTIONS. Mayor Gullas did not address directly the question that sought his opinion about dynasty families, with the Gullases dominating politics in Talisay City and the rest of the first district.

Instead, Samsam talked about his grandpa Eddiegul’s favorite quote about opportunity for everyone in politics. “The sun shines for everybody,” the older Gullas would say.

The flaw in the metaphor is that unlike the sun, opportunities actually are not equal to most people, thus the constitutional ban on dynasticism. No equal chances to get elected: not in name recognition, connections, prepping -- finishing degrees, serving as councilor or vice mayor, building a public image before joining politics -- as well as being in power and having the machinery for getting and protecting the votes. The known exception to all that: the few individuals who become widely popular as public figures in entertainment, sports and

the like.

Seeming to avoid rushing head-on, Samsam instead advised political families not to make a mistake that will give voters compulsive reason to remove them. It can happen, he said, one error and voters will kick you out of office. His grandpa Eddiegul lost the mayor’s race in 2013, apparently because of a wrong decision about the location of a public market.

The line of argument not clearly spelled out: No need to ban dynasties because they are also vulnerable to mistakes, which would enable challengers to topple and replace them.