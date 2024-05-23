Seares: LWUA is ‘doing an MCWD’ in Cagayan de Oro City, say media reports, which raise anew the unresolved legal issue: When can LWUA legally take over a water district?

[] As in the March 15 intervention by LWUA in MCWD, the reported May 17 takeover of Cagayan de Oro’s COWD is resisted by the water district in that city. (As of May 23, doubt was aired whether the report was true.)

[] Like in Cebu, LWUA appears to have failed to convince opposers in de Oro that it can take over for reasons other than failure of the water district to pay its debt to LWUA

TWO TAKEOVERS BY LWUA. Last May 17, 2024, a Friday, LWUA or Local Water Utilities Administration through its board of trustees reportedly decided to fully take over management and operations of the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) as a result of a “raging” water crisis in that city.

Two months earlier, on March 15, LWUA began the partial takeover of MCWD or Metro Cebu Water District also to address a then “looming” water crisis in Cebu.

For the two separate actions by LWUA, the common cause was the threat of or an ongoing water crisis brought about by the El Niño phenomenon. The common result was opposition by the water district, using one and the same defense, namely, LWUA’s move was illegal as it violated Presidential Decree No. 198 creating local water districts.

In effect, LWUA was “doing an MCWD” to COWD in Cagayan de Oro.

RESISTANCE, DEFIANCE. In Cebu, there’s no report on the progress of the LWUA takeover of MCWD, following the May 14 published opinion of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) after the messy City Hall-led “invasion” of the water district offices, resulting in the acting general manager quitting and being replaced by another one, and a lawsuit against city government personnel for the “forcible” entry.

There has been no update on whether the MCWD takeover has continued or MCWD was “finally at peace,” as one report ambiguously claimed, To be sure, the OGCC opinion hasn’t magically resolved the legal issue of LWUA intervention.

In Cagayan de Oro, COWD’s board of directors, though supposedly already suspended and replaced, met Saturday, May 18 and decided to reject LWUA’s intervention and to ask OGCC to authorize COWD’s lawyer to pursue legal actions, including the rescission of the water district’s contract with water supplier Metropac. The suspended board also ordered its GM, the board chairman and lawyer to be present whenever LWUA representatives enter COWD, “emphasizing they do not recognized LWUA’s authority.”

WAS NEWS OF LWUA TAKEOVER IN ORO TRUE? While resistance to the reported takeover in Cagayan de Oro was reported, there was news that as of Thursday, May 23, LWUA was still to execute the intervention, prompting the question whether the story of takeover was not false.

A “Gold Star Daily” news of May 22 in its headline wondered if it was true that President Marcos Jr. directed LWUA on the water district issue and whether a press release in social media had misled mainstream media. The PR sourced the report to a supposed statement of LWUA Chairman Ronnie Ong. But Gerry Cano, a COWD director, told Cris Diaz of Business Week National he hadn’t seen any document about the takeover; the story is “fake,” Cano said. Of course, a director not having seen the paperwork doesn’t by itself rule out its existence.

But if the news was “kuryente” or false information, a number of media outlets were burned. Stories carried categorical headlines such as “LWUA approves full takeover of Cagayan de Oro firm,” (Rappler, May 17); “CDO water row: LWUA takes over water district (GMA News, May 20); “LWUA takes over Oro water district, fires GM, board members “ (MindaNews, May 18); “CDO mayor thanks PBBM for intervention in water district row” (PNA, May 20).

What made the news of takeover credible when it broke was the presidential element. Marcos Jr. was visiting Cagayan de Oro May 16 and saw the water crisis up close. The Oro city mayor publicly thanked the president for having (a) ordered LWUA to “fix” the water crisis and (b) asked Manny Pangilinan, owner of the company selling water to COWD, to restore the supply that was cut over unpaid bills. After hearing all that, who’ll doubt the news that LWUA decided to intervene in COWD?

THE LEGAL ISSUE. Whether LWUA has actually decided to take over COWD -- like whether LWUA has continued its takeover of MCWD -- the legal basis for the opposition of both local water districts to intervention remains and their legal defenses are similar. And that is: the conditions required by law don’t warrant LWUA meddling and takeover is thus illegal.

MCWD has used that legal defense provided by an opinion of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) -- disclosed by MCWD during a May 14 press con -- on the legitimacy of the takeover. In Opinion #80, series of 2024, the OGCC said LWUA assuming management and operations of MCWD is “inconsistent” with Presidential Decree #198. That can be done “only when the district is in default of its loan obligation,” OGCC said.

COWD, the Cagayan de Oro water district, didn’t publicly state its legal defense but Surigao del Sur Rep. Prospero “Butch” Pichay Jr., a former LWUA chairman, said in a Lampornas radio interview that PD 198 only allows LWUA to assume control of a water district under specific conditions such as severe financial difficulties, mismanagement or operational issues that threaten the water district’s ability to provide adequate water services to its customers.” The law was designed, Pichay said, “to empower LWUA to step in only when the water district is poorly managed or financially distressed.”

CAUSES OTHER THAN NON-PAYMENT OF LOAN. Comparing the OGCC opinion with LWUA ex-chairman Pichay’s take on the legal question, Pichay allowed for causes other than the sole cause presented by government lawyers: only the inability to pay the loan.

In the MCWD situation, LWUA has cited the increasing level of non-revenue water, which in recent years has incurred huge losses for the water district; the alleged irregularities in contracts and unfinished projects flagged by the Commission on Audit; and findings of the City Legal Office that support the mayor’s decision to fire three MCWD directors.

PUZZLER: WHY LWUA RESOLUTION NO. 35 WASN’T PRESENTED to the OGCC, and why OGCC didn’t ask for it from LWUA. The said resolution, used by LWUA for its March 15, 2024 takeover of MCWD, was passed by the LWUA board of trustees in September 2023 yet.

The 15-page resolution tackled all the possible points of defense against it, including the meaning of default. Default by the local water district is not just for non-payment of a loan but for any failure of undertaking under the Financial Assistance Contract (FAC) that MCWD approved and signed on August 11, 2015, when it was granted the P33 million, 50 percent of which was grant and the other 50 percent a loan.

Default was defined in that FAC and a contract being the law between the parties, it was binding on MCWD, PD 198 notwithstanding. There was no actual non-payment of the loan yet but the default under the contract consisted of continuing losses, COA-flagged irregularities, unfinished projects and the like, which could lead to inability to pay. The FAC apparently is additional safeguard, aimed at preventing insolvency, to stop it before it happens.

AS DE ORO AND CEBU EXPERIENCES MUST INSTRUCT, it is crucial to resolve the legal issue on default and takeover.

MCWD may not have failed to pay on time its debt to LWUA but there are other causes that under their loan-grant contract constituted default. And how about the debt of COWD to the water supplier which has piled up into millions of pesos, inducing it to cut off supply: does mismanagement resulting in losses not a cause for default and LWUA intervention?

Is the FAC that MCWD contracted illegal under PD 198? Does the said law expressly prohibit such a contract? Does the law expressly limit LWUA’s right to intervene in a situation where there’s failure to pay its loan? How about failure to stop losses for whatever reason?

LWU argues its case well in Resolution No. 35. It just has to present its case to the water districts concerned and their public or, if litigation must come, in court.