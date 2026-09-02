Seares: Mayor Archival is sued for conflict of interest in Monterrazas case, not for failure to solve flood problem. One relates to alleged misconduct in office, which litigation decides. The other is failure of performance, which voters judge.

What just happened

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. spoke out Monday, August 31, 2026, on a complaint filed 12 days earlier (August 19) with the Visayas Ombudsman.

Complainant Ed Karlon Rama, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe, alleged that Archival and his spouse own a 713-square-meter property in Monterrazas de Cebu, creating a "potential conflict of interest" because the mayor "repeatedly rejected calls to issue a cease-and-desist order" against the developer.

Violations Archival allegedly committed

Karlon Rama -- described in a news report as "a former government official," who had worked with the local news media before joining City Hall -- specified two provisions of the Anti-Graft and Corruption Practices Act, which Mayor Archival allegedly violated:

-- Section 3 (e), causing undue injury to any party, including the Government, and giving any party unwarranted benefit, advantage or preference;

-- Section 3 (h), directly or indirectly having financial or pecuniary interest in a business, contract or transaction in which he takes part in his official capacity or in which he is prohibited by the Constitution or law from having any interest.

Plus: the "all-embracing," "catch-all" charge of "grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service."

What Archival admits, denies

In his August 31 public response to the complaint, Mayor Archival:

-- Admitted he owns property in the Monterrazas development: 713 square meters, acquired "in stages" from 2016 to 2022, and included in his SALN or statement of assets and liabilities in 2025.

Didn't say and not known: specifics beside the land area, such as its description, the total amount he paid for the property, and its market value then and now.

-- Denied any conflict of interest, arguing that his refusal to issue a cease-and-desist order rested on lack of basis for it, as flooding has been "mainly caused" by downstream flooding (according to, he said, findings from academic and government reports).

Things Ombudsman is asked to do

The Ombudsman has been asked by complainant Rama to investigate the mayor, pursue criminal and administrative charges if warranted, and preventively suspend Archival while the case is pending.

Core issue is mayor's (mis)conduct

Obviously, the core issue in the litigation is whether the mayor's conduct in the Monterrazas case constituted taking the side or protecting the interest of the developer, instead of the interest of the City Government, especially the flood victims in the area.

Ownership of property inside Monterrazas by itself must not be enough to nail Archival. From what is generally known, the mayor's real estate investment is not prohibited by the Constitution or the law.

There is conflict of interest, yes

The mayor's ownership of property, a decidedly valuable investment, could be affected for good or ill by the outcome of the Monterazzas controversy.

As mayor, who safeguards public safety and promotes the residents' welfare, he decides on measures that can hurt Monterazzas and the interest of its owners.

Thus there is conflict of interest, as there is in some businesses of government that a mayor or governor must transact.

Yet these are mostly potential, which can only be actual and become violations of the anti-corruption law only if the official concerned does not take himself, or is not taken, out of the transaction.

The law doesn't punish being in a potential conflict of interest. The law punishes actual participation or decision-making: that's when the potential becomes actual.

And the legal system offers a remedy: full disclosure and/or recusal by the public official.

Some City Hall watchers think that Mayor Archival could've avoided the storm of controversy by excusing himself from the decision-making on City Hall action on Monterrazas or give up his personal interest in the real estate project.

Or, the least, he could've disclosed totally his personal interest in the development, before the complaint was filed, not after.

God, others they blame for floods

It's unfair for people to blame Mayor Archival alone for floods in the city.

There have been myriad causes, reasons for the floods.

Many mayors, or governors, across a span of years. In Cebu City, stretching more than two decades, especially the multiple-term chief executives.

Local legislatures. The national government. Congress. DPWH. The budget office. The top policymakers.

And to be sure, not counting out Cebu City's own district representatives who are, in the bar of public opinion -- given the exposes on the method and extent of the looting of flood-control funds -- presumed to have conspired in and benefited from the looting of flood-control funds, until proved otherwise.

Who else to blame? Retailers and consumers and their plastics and other non-perishable garbage. Developers, tree-cutters, and polluters whose junk blocks the waterways.

And God of course, or more accurately, the acts of God such as typhoons and heavy rains.

Yes, most people pick on Archival. Because he is the mayor, the chief executive. Even if he's been there only since July 1, 2025, unlike multiple-term predecessors who had ages to solve the problem. The mayor is unavoidable target of criticism, inevitable source of expectations.

It's about an alleged misconduct

Rama's complaint though is not the assignment of fault in the rash of floods and the failure to control them. It is about the alleged punishable misconduct in a specific mayor's handling of measures to cope with disaster.

It is about different interests conflicting in one public official, the same persona, who decides.