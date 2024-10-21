Seares: Mayor Garcia says he dropped Singapore branding, not ‘aspiration’ to follow its ideals. Accepts Mike Rama’s debate challenge but calls it a discussion. Explains delay in renewal of job-order workers, says it’s not purging.

JUST THE SLOGAN, NOT VISION. Just after Raymond Alvin Garcia, vice mayor and acting mayor, took his oath as full-fledged mayor last October 9 (2024), he announced the City Government will dump the controversial “Singapore-like Cebu City” slogan of suspended-then-dismissed mayor Michael Rama. Cebu City has to have its own identity, he said. “Cebu City is not Singapore.”

On Monday, October 21, Mayor Garcia clarified he had dropped the branding, not the “aspiration” to follow good examples from Singapore’s experience, such as in infrastructure, flood control, traffic management, and the like.

We can aspire to be as disciplined as the Singaporeans and do things Singapore has done but, again, Cebu City is not Singapore. Precisely, Mike Rama, some time ago, addressing that kink in the campaign, reportedly berated a City Hall publicist, “that’s why we say Singapore-like, we don’t say Singapore.”

In an interview on “The Not So Late Show with Jason Monteclar,” Garcia said they at the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission wants to protect Cebu’s heritage, which includes the city’s own identity.

News reports that followed his October 9 announcement were unclear on what Garcia was junking: just the slogan -- or tagline or catchphrase -- or both the slogan and the vision or policy. One news report mentioned only the slogan while another news story said “branding and vision.”

From what Mayor Garcia told broadcaster Monteclar, it’s just the branding that the mayor has thrown out, not the vision to make Cebu City more livable. Raymond didn’t say though if he’d continue a specific program similar to “Singapore-like Cebu City.” He also didn’t say if he’d just adopt a different slogan.

THAT DEBATE CHALLENGE. Garcia had been challenged, more than once, to a debate by Rama on public issues they disagree on. Monteclar asked Raymond in the interview if he’d accept. “Of course,” the mayor said. But he’d rather call it a discussion, also accepting Monteclar’s offer of his program as the forum site.

That, plus maybe a formal debate during the campaign period, moderated by an independent group something like the Tomas Osmeña-Edgardo Labella face-off on May 10, 2019, hosted by Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Cebu City chapter. It was not ascertained if that debate contributed to Labella’s victory and Osmena’s defeat (265,738 votes, 51.40%, against 246,813 or 47.74%). But it must have, as the forum showed how each mayor-wannabe would tackle the city’s perennial problems.

Both Garcia and Rama are lawyers, as Labella was and Tomas is not. Mike is not known for straight and clear talk while Raymond appears to have mastered it, as he displayed in handling Monteclar’s tougher questions.

It wouldn’t be just a competition of policies but a comparison of the manner each would present them, without heat or excitement. The only time Raymond raised his voice during the Monteclar interview -- indicating the mayor was a bit agitated if not angered -- was when he said he’d have disbarred the lawyer or lawyers who peddled the “lie” that he publicly waved the Ombudsman order of Rama’s dismissal even before the document was officially issued.

UNCLE’S CRITICISM. On the question about Raymond’s uncle, Byron Garcia, criticizing the alleged “purging” of suspected pro-Rama job-order employees at City Hall, the mayor said the delay in renewing appointments is due to the several requirements. It’s more due to the law than to us at City Hall, he said.

Monteclar told the mayor that his uncle Byron Garcia, in a Facebook video, said Raymond was behaving like Mike Rama when he was reportedly kicking out “non-loyalists” from City Hall, suspecting that his nephew seemed to have not yet “ripened” for the job. The mayor’s explanation: the numerous requirements of the law.

What the interview didn’t take up was whether the workers complained because they were not reappointed or because they could not meet the requirements. If the renewal is merely delayed, there’s no purging yet. And it’s not purging, Garcia said, but a weeding out of the unfit.

NEPOTISM. Has Raymond -- just like Mike who was dismissed for hiring, two brothers-in-law -- appointed a relative to a City Hall job?

“To be candid,” he said, “in the time of Labella,” then the chief executive, appointed Raymond’s wife to a position in the mayor’s office. Raymond was then a councilor and was not the appointing power.

Rama was preventively suspended for six months on the complaint of four City Hall employees whose salaries were allegedly not paid or were delayed. Before the suspension could be fully served, he was dismissed from government service, including perpetual disqualification.

The dismissal, as penalty, didn’t only throw him out of City Hall until the end of his term. It could also cancel his COC, or candidacy papers, and bar his name from the ballot or invalidate any vote cast for him in the 2025 election.

Unless the Supreme Court would save him, and other dismissed mayors, on time.