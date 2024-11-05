Seares: Mayor Garcia wants nominees from BOPK and Kusug, not just Mike Rama’s son Mikel, whom Cebu City Council recommends to fill seat vacated by Dondon Hontiveros. Is that the sense of the law?

NO PRACTICAL URGENCY. From the day this is published until the next election day on May 12, 2025 -- when Cebu City will vote for new officials, including 16 members of the City Council -- there are 188 days or just six months and seven days.

Yet there seems to be no urgent need to fill the councilor's seat that became vacant last October 11, 2024. On that day, Donaldo "Dondon" Hontiveros, then No. 1 councilor and acting vice mayor, started as full-fledged VM, just two days after Raymond Alvin Garcia, then VM and acting mayor, was installed as regular mayor.

Losing one councilor and replacing him is actually not a crisis situation. The City Council can still operate and perform its functions even if the councilor is not replaced in one month, deadline under the law. The absence is not even substantially disruptive.

NOT LIKE MASS SUSPENSION OF 2016. Compare that with the 60-day suspension of then mayor Michael "Mike" Rama and vice mayor Edgardo Labella on April 10, 2016. The two top officials at the time were suspended along with 12 councilors who voted for the spending of P84-million calamity assistance for City Hall personnel.

The suspensions left a lot of vacant seats at the Sanggunian, making quorum a tough and almost impossible hurdle. How did they manage, journalists asked but got no clear answer. Of the six councilors who survived the "massacre," the Sanggunian lost two more for two months, as then councilor Margarita "Margot" Osmeña, former mayor Tomas Osmeña's wife, served as acting mayor, with another councilor as acting VM.

That was an image of the Sanggunian being decimated, far uglier than what happened to the City Council minus one councilor, caused by Hontiveros, who incidentally has remained in the local legislature, not just as presiding officer but also as ordinary councilor each time he comes down from the rostrum to defend a resolution or ordinance of his own.

ON-THE-JOB TRAINING. Mikel and Mike are both candidates in the 2025 election: Mikel for councilor, Mike for mayor. The day before Mikel's nomination, on October 22, the Supreme Court announced in a TRO or temporary restraining order that it has ordered Comelec not to cancel the COCs or certificates of candidacy of mayors Rama and Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City and other dismissed local government officials across the country who still wanted to run in the next election.

One good news after the other to the Rama camp -- and a boost to the father-and-son bids, though the SC grant is temporary and the councilor slot is still uncertain. To Mikel particularly, it would be a sort of on-the-job training before passing the actual test, the election in May.

WHO NOMINATES, WHO APPOINTS. The basic provision under Republic Act #7160 or Local Government Code of 1991 -- regarding the filling of permanent vacancies in the city council of a highly urbanized city like Cebu City or an independent component city -- provides that the President, through the executive secretary, shall fill the vacancy.

That's in Section 45, subsection (a), no. 1. Yet in the next subsection (b), the law provides that "if the vacancy is caused by a Sanggunian member who does not belong to any political party, the local chief executive shall, upon recommendation of the Sanggunian concerned, appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy." Note the words "chief executive" and "appoint."

Harmonizing the seemingly confusing provisions, at least in the case of highly urbanized cities and independent component cities, one may interpret them this way, as applied to the Hontiveros vacancy: (a) The City Council recommends. (b) The mayor "appoints" the recommended person, then endorses it to the President. (c) The President approves the Sanggunian-recommended, mayor-endorsed choice.

COMPLICATION: RAYMOND WANTS 2 MORE RECOMMENDEES. At a press-con Monday, November 4, Mayor Garcia suggested ("gisugyot," reported City Hall's news outfit CCNI) that a representative each from BOPK and Kusug be also endorsed by the City Council.

The law does not provide for multiple recommendees from the Sanggunian. The Local Government Code requires a "qualified person" to be "recommended" by the City Council and "appointed" by the mayor, who presumably will forward it to the President, through the executive secretary.

COMPLICATION: LOCALS BICKER OVER CHOICE. Does Mayor Raymond Alvin's pitch for two reps from political parties to be recommendees too, along with Mikel Rama, not violate the law?

Replacement in the Hontiveros vacancy case theoretically throws out politics.

Dondon and his colleague Philip Zafra, who were with Barug during the 2019-2022 term, decided to run as independent in their reelection bid. Hontiveros and Zafra were part of the 2022 Barug ticket and campaigned and won under the banner of that party even though their COCs said they were independent. (Dondon landed #1 and Zafra #4, both in the city's south district.) They didn't behave as independents during the election or later in the City Council, where they openly aligned with Barug.

Had Hontiveros declared in his COC that he was affiliated with Barug/PDP-Laban, there would've been no hitch in the succession. Barug would've presented the replacement and Mikel Rama's entry into the City Council would've been a walk in City Hall park.

MATTER OF FAIRNESS. Mayor Raymond said that what he proposes is about "fair treatment" ("patas nga pagtratar") to BOPK and Kusug, the two political parties represented in the City Council other than Barug, to which Mike and Mikel Rama belong. But that rule under the law applies specifically to cases where the elective official who caused the vacancy belongs to a political party. There's another rule when the exiting official does not belong to a political party.

One may wonder though how fairness may still be achieved if Malaca ang rules would want only one recommendee, which the sense of the law provides, and demand it. And won't the mayor, Kusug leader, most likely "appoint" the recommendee from his party.

To keep the fairness note, the mayor has to submit to the President all the names recommended by the City Council. Yet assuming that he would, tough to shed off is the suspicion that the choice would be part of the "continuing preemptive strikes" against local government leaders friendly to the Dutertes, the administration's political foes now and perhaps beyond the midterm elections.