Seares: Mayor Rama once more fires MCWD chairman Joey Daluz, 2 others from board; names 3 new directors; reappoints 2 others. City interprets LWUA inaction as approval. Daluz hangs in amid confusion over law.

[] Law doesn't specify period of time for LWUA to review, approve a director's removal. Mayor's lawyer Jerone Castillo says it's 15 days.

[] Law also doesn't say if dismissal will take effect at once or only upon LWUA approval.

THE drama over leadership at MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District) has been highlighted, this time by a minor eruption set off by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama a day before his one-month vacation leave abroad.

There are now two contending boards at the local water district, which might separately pitch their respective cause and conduct business separately. Or, to surprise most everyone, the long-drawn-out quarrel may finally be resolved.

Tuesday, October 31 (2023), the mayor ordered again the dismissal of MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III and directors Miguelito Pato and Judelyn Seno. At the same time, he appointed three new directors as replacement, namely, lawyer Aristotle Batuhan, businessman Nelson Yuvallos, and retired Army general Melquiades Fecliciano, and re-appointed the two directors left in the board: lawyers Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita. Mayor Rama said Feliciano will head the new board.

Rama, justifying his move, said "water is precious, is life," stressing the urgency of the problem of a non-functioning board at MCWD. Hours after the City Hall press-con, Daluz made his own announcement: As before, the former councilor and former ally of the mayor said he wouldn't leave his post, alleging once more that the mayor's order was tainted by illegality and prompted by politics and personal benefit because of the alleged plan to privatize the local water district.

Mayor Rama and his lawyers -- City Administrator Collin Rosell and finance/legal adviser Jerone Castillo -- told the public through a live-streamed media conference that LWUA had failed to act on the mayor's dismissal of Daluz and the two co-directors. LWUA, which under the law has to review and approve the dismissals, had not acted on the mayor's August 17 sacking of Daluz, Pato and Seno. The "inaction" amounted to approval of the mayor's order, his lawyers argued.

EARLIER ATTEMPTS. Daluz, like a fly some people wanted to swat away but failed, earlier succeeded in foiling the attempts, at least three times:

* Targeting only Daluz then, Mayor Rama presided over an impromptu board meeting of the water district on May 22 (2023), by which he installed Miguelito Pato, vice chairman, to take over as new chairman. The "legal formalities" were supposed to follow but the Daluz-led board disobeyed his order, contained in a letter, to recognize Pato. And Daluz, in reaction, said he wouldn't quit because only the board could replace him. Thus, Daluz stayed on as chairman.

* After that legal fumble, the mayor ordered the City Legal Office to investigate the complaint of the MCWD Employees Union against Daluz and the two directors, which the CLO did. Finding probable cause, the CLO recommended the total dismissal of Daluz (not just being replaced as chairman) and the two directors, Pato and Seno. On July 29 (2023), Mayor Rama approved the report and sent it to LWUA. That turned out to be another misstep as LWUA rejected the case as being outside its authority since it was, LWUA said, a recommendation to dismiss, not an act of dismissal. LWUA said the Ombudsman had "exclusive jurisdiction" over it. Meanwhile, Daluz, Pato and Seno kept their posts.

RELATED: Explainer: LWUA had rejected Cebu City Legal Office report as Ombudsman has exclusive jurisdiction.

* The mayor's office came up with an order of dismissal, served last August 17 (2023), against Daluz and the two directors, obviously prompted by (a) LWUA's rejection of CLO's investigation report and recommendation, and (b) the Regional Trial Court ruling that upheld the mayor's right to dismiss as consequence of his right to appoint directors. This time, the mayor sent the order of dismissal to LWUA, in obedience of the legal provision that it is subject to LWUA's "review and approval."

Meanwhile, Daluz, Pato and Seno held on to their seats.

FOURTH TRY. The October 31 (23023) order and announcement, followed immediately by the first meeting of the new MCWD board on the same day, could lead to a new stalemate unless Daluz would give up and go away, noisily or quietly, or LWUA would decide the case authoritatively. Both sides had said each would abide by the LWUA ruling.

That could derail MCWD's programs and projects if one would assume that City Hall's nod on the people composing the water district's board is required to make it a functioning and efficient manager of its policies. But is it really? Daluz, Pato and Seno were appointees of the past administration, of which Mike Rama was also a prime mover, since he was vice mayor and frequent acting mayor. And yet Rama has been trying to replace the directors for MCWD's alleged deteriorating income and failure to meet the people's water needs.

MANAGING WATER DISTRICTS: DOES POLICY WORK? The law's policy has been to protect autonomy of local water districts and free their leaders of politicians. Authority of the mayor as an authority at MCWD has thus been severely limited.

Under the setup, the mayor shall appoint MCWD directors but the directors shall choose the board officers and the general manager. The board, in cases when nomination process fails, shall fill vacancies in the board. The power to remove a director, which has been core issue in the current dispute at MCWD, is not explicitly stated in the law. The mayor's power to appoint a director, the recent RTC ruling said, is just implied, "a necessary consequence" of the power to appoint.

The presidential decree wanted the local water districts to have autonomy in their operations. But the decree doesn't clarify a number of things, which as it turned out in Cebu City, caused friction, between the LGU and the water district. Perhaps the regular lawmaking body, Congress, can go over the work of the decree, which then President Marcos Sr.'s staff crafted during the martial law period.

NO EXPRESS PROCEDURE; NO PERIOD FOR LWUA. Adding to ambiguity is the absence of an express procedure in LWUA's role. The decree says LWUA has the power of "review and approval," yet it doesn't clearly say whether the mayor's dismissal of a director shall take effect at once or on the date the mayor specifies or only upon the approval by LWUA after a review.

Because of the absence of a specific procedure, which LWUA also has not provided, there have been disputes over when the respondent shall be given due process and how long LWUA must act on the dismissal.

In the related case of MCWD former director Jun Pe et al, the RTC said the dismissed directors were not given due process by the mayor but that was corrected, the RTC said, by the due process given by LWUA.

On the period for LWUA to review, Atty. Castillo said 15 days but there's none provided in the Local Water Districts Law (Presidential Decree #198 of 1973). Section 11, as amended, in its last paragraph only says, "subject to review and approval of the Administration." The "15 days" requirement is stated in the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Government Officials and Employees (Republic Act #6713 of 1989), Section 5 (a), which says: "All public officials and employees shall, within 15 working days from receipt... respond to letters, telegrams or other means of communication sent by the public. The reply must contain the action taken on the request." But that law covers complaints from the public, not from another agency of the government, does it?

QUESTION THAT A SYSTEM REVIEW MUST ANSWER: How must MCWD be supervised, if not controlled, to reduce excess or abuse by water district officials?

MCWD was flagged (a) in COA's 2022 audit for P117.75 million losses in revenue due to water leakages from 2020-2022 and for seven multimillion-peso uncompleted projects, and (b) in the government corporate counsel report, for "questionable" bulk water supply contracts in Lapu-Lapu City, possible cases of corruption. Neither Cebu City Government nor LWUA has had any inkling about them.

The autonomy desired by the present setup may not be working and may only work if the local government and LWUA are provided with an effective and clear system of supervision, if not control.