Seares: Nestor Archival-Tomas Osmeña tandem 'official' but not final. A balloon until surveys affirm team's strength. Wait for October COC filing... Who must get credit for Mandaue City lone congressional district.

NEWS reports Thursday, August 1, 2024, said it was "official": Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. -- City Council majority floor-leader and No. 1 vote-getter in the north district -- will run for mayor, with former city mayor, ex-congressman Tomas Osmeña as his vice mayor in the May 2025 elections.

The occasion, birthday party last July 30 of Tomas and his wife Margot, made the political announcement more celebratory (a large cake from

Archival shouted "YES" on its top). And it was official, as both Nestor and Tomas publicly sealed the plan to run in the presence of BOPK personalities.

But it cannot be called final, particularly to Tomas himself, BOPK founder who calls all the shots in the group. Tomas Osmeña has made no secret of conducting surveys to determine "viability" of a candidate or team of candidates in his party. Viability, a BOPK official once told me, is the capacity to win over the rival for the same post.

TNT, or something else, might fly in October