Seares: Niña Mabatid, who may run for councilor as an independent, pleads to voters, Don't vote for the 'ungo sa City Hall.' She had condemned the 'ungo' many times but never publicly identified him. Now she gives one more clue: he's among the probable candidates for mayor.

FORMER Cebu City Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid has a wish and request: for Cebu City voters not to vote to public office in the next election a person she has been calling "ungo sa City Hall" and condemning for alleged large-scale corruption and influence-peddling.

Mabatid told me Monday, September 23, 2014, she's "considering running" as an independent candidate for, presumably, councilor, relying on the continued support of "30 barangay captains."

Niña disowned "any part of the corruption under the Labella and Rama administrations," saying she's leaving her career in public service to Cebuanos "who still believe" in her as "a good and honest councilor."

She asked voters not to elect the "ungo" or warlock in the May 2025 elections.

Earlier, she revealed her plan for next year's race and the pitch against the "ungo" on broadcaster Jason Monteclar's "The Not So Late Show" o Facebook.

WHO'S 'KAWATAN,' WHO'S NOT. Monteclar in his video interview named four probable candidates for mayor for Niña Mabatid to tag as "kawatan" or thief. And Mabatid had no, or inconclusive, facial-verbal response to two aspirants; a definite "no" to one ("Nestor Archival"); and a "Maybe... yes, he is" to a fourth aspirant.

In my chat with Mabatid -- who ran but lost in 2022 for the city's north district House seat against Rachel "Cutie" del Mar and Richard Yap, among others -- I told Niña that the "ungo sa City Hall" she referred to now must be, I said, the same person she refused to name publicly before, one who was unelected but controlled the perks in the City Government and the alleged corruption.

'PINAKA-UNGO' IS RUNNING FOR MAYOR. Mabatid didn't directly answer that and fired a wide blast instead: "Ungo man na sila tanan but (naay usa ka) pinaka-ungo, nangawat pa (sa) City Hall, naa pay bahin sa supplier og contractor." I nudged her a bit with, "Is the 'pinaka-ungo' one of the probable candidates for mayor?"

Niña's answer: "Yes." "Unfortunately."

As early as when she was serving her as councilor (2019-2022), which she won by placing second in the city's north district, Mabatid slammed at the "City Hall warlock" who was unelected and yet controlled appointments, contracts, and transactions.

HER WARNING. Mabatid tagged the non-election of the "ungo" as "crucial." It could "lead to the downfall" of Cebu City, she said. She told me, "He may present a façade of goodwill but he misuses city funds for personal gain. This should stop in 2025."

She said she hopes Cebuanos won't be misled by vote-buying tactics. The money being doled out, Mabatid said, is "in fact stolen from public resources." "Gigisa ang mga Cebuano sa ilang kaugalingong mantika. Atong kwarta ang gi-vote-buying. Giilad lang ta."

PAUL OAMINAL'S RAP VS 'KURAKOT GANG.' Lending support then to her repeated lament against the "ungo" was the accusation of the late Clarence Paul Oaminal -- former Freeman columnist, ex-Cabinet undersecretary and long-time anti-graft advocate -- who also publicly deplored the activities of a "Kurakot Gang" at City Hall.

The public charges of Mabatid, then the city north's No. 2 councilor and an administration stalwart, and of Oaminal, then a former Cabinet undersecretary and still-active anti-corruption advocate, were hardly wild charges.

Mabatid has maintained her claim there was solid basis for her accusation; she said it again in her interview with Jason Monteclar. And she told me Monday that the "ungo" is running for mayor.

As to Oaminal's accusation -- before he died on August 4, 2021 at 51 -- he disclosed to the public that he had told the mayor, giving the chief executive names linked to the "Kurakot Gang."

NO RESPONSE TO WHISTLE-BLOWS. No one in the Barug administration – which has dominated the local government since 2019 or two terms ago -- or in the opposition BOPK has picked up the Mabatid or Oaminal charges. Not the executive department, not the City Council where Niña was a member. At least there's no published news about that. If they had looked into the charges, it must have been done secretly.

It could be because neither Mabatid nor Oaminal publicly identified the "ungo" or any of the "kurakot." Whether she'd seek elected public office or not, doesn't she owe the people of the City the duty to present publicly the evidence that she purported to have against the "ungo sa City Hall"? Her prediction of the city's "downfall" if the "ungo" gets elected must make that duty more urgent and compelling.

TEAM PLAYER. Mabatid told Jason Monteclar she didn't like to be regarded as a non-team-player; so she went along with some administration decisions she didn't agree with or wanted to question.

She told me, she was "an outcast (in the Labella and Rama administrations) as I wasn't 'one of them,' and they feared I might become a whistleblower."

'AKO WALA.' Never mind ("bahala na"), Mabatid said, if they who're in power now will say that "I react like this because I didn't get any share."

"The point is," Mabatid told me, "nangawat sila, ako wala (They stole, I did not.)"