Seares: 'Only death will stop me,' Mike Rama says, 'from running for mayor.' Even as another front in the crisis opens: Acting Mayor Garcia plans to spend rest of Rama's term as full-fledged mayor, set to take oath.

THE SITUATION. Since the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal from service of Cebu City Mayor Michael "Mike" Rama for grave misconduct in a complaint for nepotism, his immediate problem has been to stop Comelec from cancelling the COC, or certificate of candidacy, for the May 2005 elections.

Rama has to block Comelec with a court TRO or temporary restraining order so that his name will remain in the ballot and the votes cast for him counted in his favor.

That task has become severely pressing with Comelec Chairman George Garcia's announcement that it will execute "immediately" any Ombudsman decision penalizing a public official with disqualification from government service. Garcia, citing a Comelec resolution, said, they won't wait for processes in Court of Appeals and Supreme Court where the dismissed official may seek relief.

Another front in the crisis opened Monday, October 7, 2024, involving the seat of the mayor, from which Mike Rama has been exiled since his six-month suspension started in May. Rama is set to complete serving the preventive sanction in November. He might be barred from returning to City Hall if Vice Mayor, now Acting Mayor Raymond will assume as full-fledged mayor.

Takeaways from the recent developments:

[1] WHAT MIKE RAMA THINKS ABOUT TWIN CHALLENGES he is facing:

-- "Candidacy or death" may be akin to the threat of Mike Rama when he was slapped in December 2015 with the first of his two suspensions during his 2013-2016 term. He said then, "Over my dead body."

In broadcaster Jason Monteclar's video interview with Mayor Rama, aired Monday but recorded earlier, the suspended mayor put it differently but not less dramatically: "Only death can stop me." From running for reelection, that is.

As in the 2013 threat though, Rama didn't specify how it would be like. Would he defend his right to run by using violence on anyone or anything that would erase his name or keep it from the ballot? Would he lay a siege on Comelec and the courts?

Of course not, Mike must mean figuratively. As he apparently did when he said in the 2015 suspension, it must have been a mere verbal threat to lend theatric to his vow not to give up the fight.

-- On the prospect of Raymond Garcia not yielding for Mike Rama's return, raised before the acting mayor's Monday announcement, Rama asked Monteclar in the interview, Why is he (Garcia) intending "not to get out? Come on." What would Mike do when (or if) he gets back to City Hall, Monteclar shot back. Half-mockingly, Rama said, I'll greet them, Hello, hello, hello.

Had the issue already cropped up when the interview was recorded, Mike Rama would've said a lot more than that, perhaps as strongly as he reacted to the report of Comelec acting "immediately" on Ombudsman punitive orders.

[2] PLAN A, PLAN B. Mayor Rama, responding to Monteclar's remark that the mayor didn't look surprised about the moves against him, confirmed he was not surprised at all. They anticipated the strategy and operation against him. They have Plan B, Plan C, etc. They know how to respond and when. They're not just disclosing their plans, Rama said.

In the afternoon of Monday, October 7, Rama's camp announced it had filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition against Comelec, with a plea for a "status quo ante order" against implementing Comelec resolution 11044-A, which immediately cancels all COCs of any candidate punished with disqualification by the Ombudsman.

It was not known if Rama had filed a motion for reconsideration or investigation and was rejected, which under Ombudsman rules of procedure was necessary before he could appeal.

[3] CORE DEFENSE of the mayor is that the Ombudsman decision is not yet final and only the Supreme Court can rule that it is final and executory.

That may be so and Rama's position might be upheld ultimately. The immediate problem for him though is how to protect his candidacy and chance of winning -- along with the right to return as mayor and serve the rest of his term in a crucial stage of his career -- while waiting for the SC to declare the Ombudsman ruling final and executory.

[4] TROUBLED, CHEERED. "I'm full (pwerte na gyung puno-a nako)," Mike Rama said, apparently referring to the serial setbacks and the attacks that preceded or followed each adverse development: topped by the six-month suspension on the delay of the release of salaries of four employees, followed by the dismissal from government service.

Not only was the mayor being troubled ("nasakit ini") but also his party mates, colleagues from national organizations such as the League of Cities, and political supporters.

Yet he is cheered by what he called the people's support, "so many people" when he filed his COC ("pwerteng daghaaanang tawo, nagpasabot nga gimahal ko)," he said.

[5] WON'T BOW DOWN, WAVES FLAG OF FRIENDSHIP. Short of accusing that his misfortune and the dismissal of other mayors, including Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, must be caused by political moves "orchestrated" by the national administration, Mayor Rama said he had sent word through a Cabinet member to tell President Marcos Jr. that he, Mike, is not an enemy, wishing that "yesterday's friendship" will keep.

Would he bow down, Jason Monteclar asked. No, no, Mike Rama said. Could he pull it off, ward off the administration's dogs and yet won't join those who surrendered ("miyukbo")?

[6] STO. NIÑO, BIG CROWD OF SUPPORTERS. Would Sto. Niño allow the cancellation of Mike Rama's COC? The huge crowd backing him, sympathizing in his distressed plight? That would seem to prop Mike Rama's confidence of ultimate triumph.

Monteclar reminded him that Cebu's patron saint and Rama's supporters wouldn't have anything to do with the court decision to issue a TRO. Mike said that each judge or justice would've an image of Sto. Niño, which would guide the ruling. That's not even factual and would've no bearing on the issue before the court.

[7] KIDDING ABOUT TRO. Mayor Rama dodged the issue of TRO by saying that it's no hassle to get, citing the Guadalupe residence of Tomas R. Osmeña, who has the same initials. He doubted though if they'd allow him to get in, even if he'd say he's Mike Rama, "but they might."

Mike appreciated Osmeña's reported remark on the Ombudsman order of dismissal. While Tomas said Rama's political career is like a plane being shot down, Osmeña doesn't want his former political protégé to be removed except by the ballot. The TRO would be Mike's parachute, Tomas said.