Seares: 'Put VP Sara on trial? Indict and try BBM first. Flood control funds theft is much bigger.' Thus goes the 'what-about' argument, which meets Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica's push for Duterte's 'accountability.'

DUMANJUG, Cebu Mayor Efren Guntrano "Gungun" Gica's interview by broadcaster Jason Monteclar -- released Saturday, June 20, 2026 -- led off with the question that spooks the debate on whether Vice President Sara Duterte should be impeached.

It is this: VP Sara shouldn't be tried for impeachment because there's a larger crime -- the multibillion-peso theft of flood control funds -- whose perpetrators are not yet brought to justice.

Meaning: Don't try the VP because Bongbong Marcos and Martin Romualdez, suspected masterminds of the new pork barrel looting, have not yet been indicted.

It's an argument that won't work in a formal, sit-down and competition debate or in a court of law.

IT'S CALLED 'WHAT-ABOUTISM,' in which the crime alleged against VP Sara is swatted away or deflected by the crime alleged against President Marcos Jr. and cronies.

"You want to try "Inday" Sara for stealing and betrayal of oath and other violations of the Constitution? Try Bongbong Marcos and his cohorts first."

Or: "Remove the VP for Sara's sins? What about the bigger sins of Bongbong?"

Playing devil's advocate, Jason Monteclar raised the DDS "foil": What about BBM?

DOESN'T WORK THAT WAY, of course. Under the system provided by law and the Constitution, such as the precept of impeachment, a House-impeached official cannot avoid Senate trial by raising the failure to impeach and try another official.

VP Sara cannot argue she cannot be tried because PBBM, President Bongbong Marcos, has not yet been impeached and tried. That would be like saying, the VP cannot be made to answer charges because her president, suspected of bigger thievery, is yet to be indicted.

WHAT-ABOUTISM IS SOPHISTRY. A "fallacy" in argument that is often used, and succeeds, in public speeches and writings or even in private quarrels but not in courts or in debates that rules govern and judges oversee.

A method to squelch the parent's command in the house, like "Mom, you can't order me, your son Peter, to eat dinner. You have yet to make your other son Paul eat his."

Before a mass of people or multitude of phone readers, "what-aboutism" can woo or seduce as it appeals to people's sense of basic fairness.

Yet you, he, she and they know this argument from the defense won't stand because impeachment and trial are (a) governed by the law and congressional rules and (b) necessarily involve politics.

BOTH SIDES WAGE A POLITICAL WAR OF SORT. The Marcoses want VP Sara disqualified for the presidential election in 2028 or, short of that, discredited by disclosures of slime and filth at the trial.

For that, PBBM has used strategies within his power as president to achieve personal and party goals.

The Dutertes want Sara to remain qualified for the next election and, as much as possible, spared from trial exposes that could pull down her ratings, if not demolish her as president wannabe.

For that, VP Sara and the Duterte camp has used strategies within her office and tapped a network of loyalists (critics call it "a cult") built across the country by her and her dad, the former president.

To each his and her own devices and capability, with the protagonists restrained only by the limits of the law and public acceptance or tolerance.

BALANCING OF ADVANTAGES. To be sure, Bongbong Marcos’ camp enjoys immense superiority from the presidential office and a sitting president.

Sara can wield only the severely limited powers of the VP. But on her side is huge reservoir of political goodwill and sympathy from a substantial part of the nation, built by ex-president Rodrigo Duterte during his term and his incarceration, along with the edge of VP Sara's popularity ratings over PBBM's, since the 2022 campaign up to now.

Somehow there's a balancing of pluses and minuses.

And that's how it is -- the way, as Mayor Gungun might say, the cookie crumbles.