Seares: Raymond Garcia’s P1.26M-P1.35M fine imposed by Ombudsman raises question: Did then-mayor’s letter-of-no-objection amount to City Hall final permit for hotel to hold cockfights? His ‘lono’ explicitly qualified that hotel must follow the law and regulations.

The 2024 cockfights at a resort-casino

RAYMOND Alvin N. Garcia, 28th Cebu City mayor, was administratively found liable for “failing to object” to unauthorized cockfight derbies held in 2024 at Nustar Resort and Casino Convention Center in Cebu City.

Garcia being already out of office, the Ombudsman fined him the total amount of his City Hall salary for six months, instead of suspension as mayor for the same period. A Meta Mode calculation based on standard government pay scale for highly-urbanized city mayors (SG30) places the total fine between P1.264 million and P1.357 million.

The Ombudsman 15-page ruling -- dated January 6, 2026 but released for publication Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 – found Atty. Garcia “guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.” No mere oversight, the decision approved by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said, “inexcusable neglect of duty” as the laws and regulations were “explicit” and the illegality “patent.”

One Kristian Hassamal filed the complaint November 18, 2024 over cockfights held at Nustar May 23 to 24 and August 27 to 29 in that year.

Guilty of ‘omission despite patent illegality’

The law that the Ombudsman said then mayor Garcia violated: Presidential Decree #449 of 1974, which confines special cockfights to authorized venues and for limited duration and frequency. Nustar, the ruling said, was neither a licensed cockpit nor a playground or park under the law.

The liability is thus for “neglect of duty,” “failure to object,” more of a sin of omission than overt act.

Motion for recon defends overt act, assails mislabeling

Explaining his no-objection letter, which was an overt act, Atty. Garcia argues in his motion for recon and in a Facebook post that it was not the final special permit that authorized the Nustar cockfights. A mislabeling.

Actually, it was not the office of the mayor that issued the permit. The city’s Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO) did. And the permit was conditional, even attached with a checklist of “approvals” the application did not have: those of the police office, the city sports commission and the office of the city mayor.

Besides, his “lono” of April 23, 2024 bore the specific condition and qualifier that any cockfight was “subject to existing laws, rules and regulations and applicable conditions.”

In effect, he was merely telling the letter sender – Ox-KBDF Gaming – “I have no objection provided you follow all the laws, rules and regulations.”

The Ombudsman looks at the failure to oppose and stop the cockfights. Atty. Garcia asks the anti-graft office to look instead at the “lono,” which he says was “no final special permit.”

‘Loo’ instead of ‘lono’ stresses objection

The Ombudsman ruling apparently has found as omission or “neglect of duty” the then mayor’s failure to reject outright the request. If one follows the Ombudsman’s line of reasoning, then mayor Garcia in his “lono” should’ve stressed on the rejection, something like, “We cannot allow you to hold the cockfights, not unless you follow all the laws and regulations.”

The “lono” should’ve been instead a “loo” or letter of objection? Right, on hindsight.

Atty. Garcia cited the need to answer letters within the period set by the law, which dangles a knife of sort over the heads of bureaucrats. Perhaps there was no time to verify whether the laws and regulations were all met and the office of the mayor issued the catch-all “No objection provided you follow all the rules and regulations.” Perhaps the office of the mayor thought the qualifier in the “lono” shielded them enough.

Mayor’s ‘lono’ not final, BPLO permit conditional…

… And the conditions were not met. The business permit and licensing office even had a list of the lacking requirements. So why the heck did the cockfights push through”?

The Ombudsman has ordered the police to investigate the police chief. More than that is needed.

The permit process, especially its finality, has to be reviewed and clarified as to whether a permit can be conditional, at which level allowed, and what condition can go with the “final permit” and who and how will determine compliance and enforce penalty in case of failure to comply.

Raymond consoled by Ombudsman ruling

Atty. Raymond said the sanction did not come when he was still mayor (2024-2025), when he could’ve been suspended for half a year. And it does not carry the penalty of perpetual disqualification from public office, by election or appointment.

To bureaucrats and citizens interested in how their local government works and who want to see it run efficiently, the Raymond Alvin Garcia case may clarify things about business permits and who are responsible for neglect or willful intent to violate their law and regulations.