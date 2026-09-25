Seares: ‘Secrecy’ in Cebu City Administrator Tan’s exit raises questions: Do we have 2 city administrators, was Tan fired, did he quit? And won’t Boholst takeover raise conflict of interest?

It broke out as a rumor

A FACEBOOK post of “Ed Rama with Tommy Osmeña and Harold Go” Tuesday, September 22, 2026 prefaced with the caution: “if the document is to be believed…” And a disclaimer: “kinahanglan pa ni utingkayon (this has to be sorted out).”

The memo is explicit: It orders the city legal officer, Atty. Boholst, to assume “immediately” the duties and powers of the city administrator.

Already a department head, Boholst is concurrently tasked to lead the City Legal Office (CLO).

Document spells difference.

There is a purported document, bearing the seal of the city chief executive, dated (September 18, 2026) and numbered (2026-00621), with the name and signature of the mayor (Engr. Nestor D. Archival), with copies to the office of the city administrator (OCA), HRDO, CLO and CTO -- the offices/departments that should know at once about the appointment.

The memo has not been officially released to the public, circulated only within City Hall, among five or so offices/departments.

Leaked, not announced

Most probably the story, initially regarded as a rumor, is true or, more precisely, it is now generally assumed to be true.

Absence of official denial has lent semblance of truth to the rumored change of leaders, just as the lack of official announcement earlier made the public suspect that it was fake news.

Clearly, the memo was not released officially but was leaked. Before the end of Thursday’s (Sept. 24, 2026) news cycle, at least one newspaper (SunStar) reported it as a regular news story. Meanwhile, the silence of the affected officials continued.

The problem with secrecy…

… Is that it won’t stay secret for long. It’s not just the mayor’s office that was sent a copy; at least five other sources were available – and City Hall is known to leak withheld information. There are always employees whose partisanship doesn’t change with the onset of a new administration.

What Archival memo orders.

• It “directed” Atty. Boholst “to perform the functions and responsibilities of the Office of the City Administrator,” as provided for under the law (Republic Act # 7160).

• It “enjoined” all departments and offices, employees and other persons in the City Government to give Atty. Boholst their “full cooperation and support.”

Two city administrators

In actuality, there are now two city administrators:

Albert Tan, the “regular” chief who has reportedly gone “on medical leave.” And Atty. Boholst, acting, temp, or substitute.

Tan has not resigned. Was not suspended. Was not terminated. And Boholst, still the city legal officer, manages one department (CLO), and is given another department (OCA) with its duties.

No competing claims to the office. Not like the cases of then governor Gwen Garcia in 2012 and 2025 and then mayor Mike Rama in 2015 and 2024 -- latching on and fighting for perks and title, even as an acting governor and acting mayor already had taken over their offices.

It’s not known how long Boholst will be serving as city administrator and city legal officer at the same time. The mayor’s Sept. 18, 2026 memo “shall remain in force until revoked, amended or superseded.”

Tan didn’t quit. A virtual firing?

Former manager Tan wasn’t terminated. Not directly and officially. But he was in effect removed and replaced.

One may call it virtual firing. Or a kind of suspension.

At least for now, as Tan might be returned after awhile. The mayor’s memo is revocable, amendable anytime as along as Archival stays as chief executive.

‘Temporary and strategic move’

The designation of Atty. Boholst primarily shifts the signing authority from Tan to speed up long-delayed salaries of job-order workers “while bypassing (Archival’s) political friction (with Vice Mayor Tomas Osmena) and complaints against Tan’s non-performance.”

Early reaction of City Hall watchers is that Mayor Archival is bending to the wish of BOPK party leader Tomas Osmeña who had been agitating for the removal of Tan, whom the vice mayor twice branded publicly as “banga” (translated as “mediocre/inferior” or, charitably, “below standards”).

Tomas appears to get what he wants, even though Tan has not actually resigned or been terminated.

Exit with some grace

C.A. Tan starts his exit with some grace: The popular “health reasons” enable him to disappear without the embarrassment of being actually dismissed.

The end of Tan’s service (about two years and a half, having been appointed by Archival on July 8, 2025) cannot be shrouded though in secrecy and silence.

VM Osmeña’s uproar over Tan’s appointment and performance made sure of that.