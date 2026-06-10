Seares: Supreme Court still has not decided whether Gatchalian session was constitutionally valid on issues of quorum and change of Senate leaders. Case is thrown out because petitioner has 'no legal standing' to sue.

[Seares is a lawyer-columnist and former editor-in-chief of Cebu's two daily newspapers]

THE Supreme Court dismissed Wednesday (June 10, 2026) a petition to resolve the continuing dispute at the Senate over quorum and change of leaders.

The Cayetano faction has cheered. Its leader Alan Peter Cayetano was ousted last June 3 at a session his group had boycotted for two days before the change of leaders. This propaganda "op" is hardly resistible.

NOT ON THE MERITS. The core issue though has not yet been resolved. The SC junked the petition because of a failure on judicial procedure.

Main question in the Senate controversy is whether constitutional and procedural requirements were met by the faction led by Sherwin Gatchalian when it held the June 3 session.

Was there a quorum with only 12 members present? Was the reorganization valid, with only the Twelve? Could it legally transact any and all kinds of business, including change of presidents?

Twelve is less than "majority of all the members present," counting 24 instead of 22. Why 22 then? The Gatchalian faction considered the absence of fugitive "Bato" de la Rosa and detainee Jinggoy Estrada, then relied on the 1949 Supreme Court case of Avelino vs. Cuenco and its precept of counting for quorum purpose only the senators "within the coercive jurisdiction" of the Senate.

In the present case, unlike in Avelino vs. Cuenco, the SC did not touch the principal dispute on quorum and change of presidents and other leaders of the Senate.

WHAT PETITIONER ASKED SC. John Barry Tayam, identified in news media as a senior high school teacher, asked the high court in a "certiorari" to declare the presence of 12 senators during its June 3 session as valid quorum.

Tayam filed the petition against senators A.P. Cayetano, his sister Pilar Juliana or "Pia," and Lorna Regina "Loren" Legarda.

That, with the thrust of the petition, must tell whose side petitioner Tayam is on.

REASON FOR REJECTION. It's not because petitioner Tayam is a teacher and not a lawyer.

"Lack of legal standing," the SC's reason for dumping the petition, means Tayam "failed to show he suffered, or was at imminent risk of suffering, any direct injury from the actions he challenged."

"Legal standing" -- locus standi (literally, "a place to stand") -- requires the filer of lawsuit to have "a personal and substantial interest" in the case. Tayam must show, and apparently he has not, that he "sustained or will sustain a direct injury due" to the "deadlock" in and "paralysis" of the Senate.

This is to prevent hypothetical lawsuits and guarantee "concrete adverseness," the SC said in a number of cases.

EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULE ON 'DIRECT, PERSONAL INJURY.' Even without that kind of injury, the SC may entertain:

[] Taxpayer's lawsuit, which questions legality of spending funds derived from taxes.

[] Citizen's lawsuit, which raises "matters of transcendental importance" affecting public welfare.

[] Legislator's lawsuit, if it questions official acts if they believe that "official prerogatives or integrity of their office have been impaired."

The SC in dismissing Tayam's petition against Cayetano and his two colleagues must believe his case doesn't fall under the general rule of "direct, personal injury" or under any of the exceptions.

JOSE AVELINO WAS 'DIRECTLY, PERSONALLY" INJURED by the rump session in 1949. It had stripped him of his Senate president title and transferred it to Mariano Jesus Cuenco, Cebu-born and former Cebu governor and assemblyman.

Avelino could also have raised the issue in the form of a "legislator's lawsuit," questioning the session that "impaired" his "prerogative" as Senate president and the "integrity" of his office.

Thus, the high court in Avelino vs. Cuenco acted on Avelino's petition and resolved its main issue: there was a quorum and Cuenco had the right to keep the Senate presidency.

DIFFERENT CONSTITUTIONS. With different circumstances of the Cayetano-Gatchalian skirmish -- such as, Avelino vs. Cuenco was resolved under the 1935 Constitution while the new case is covered by the 1987 Constitution -- one could not be sure how the SC would decide this time.

IMPACT OF ISSUE ON PUBIC WELFARE. The high court may yet realize that -- just as it was initially reluctant to decide in Avelino vs. Cuenco -- it might reverse the hands-off stance, given the "transcendental importance" of the Senate dispute on public welfare and the actual waste of tax-raised public funds on a non-functioning Senate.