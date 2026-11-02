Seares: Then mayor Eddie Gullas publicly claimed that Talisay City owns part of SRP but no claim has been filed in court. His grandson Mayor Samsam, lately, just wants to improve the Talisay side of 'SRP corridor.' The young Gullas meant south coastal road, not the land comprising SRP located within Cebu City.

[] CSCR is the national road traversing SRP and connecting Cebu City to Talisay City and the rest of Cebu south. Not SRP itself that Cebu City owns and occupies.

What lighted the fire: ‘Talisay side of SRP’

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony V. Gullas Jr. was reported to have announced he’d transform the city’s “side” of the South Road Properties (SRP) into an economic corridor, expanding it “beyond gas stations” to include “restaurants coffee shops, convenience stores and other commercial establishments” that cater to tourists.

Note the use of “Talisay side of SRP” in The Freeman. CDN Digital’s news story used “Talisay portion of SRP.” And Mayor Samsam was only indirectly quoted regarding location of SRP in the media reports reports on last week’s Talisay City Second Business Summit and Trade Expo.

Samsam mentioned ‘road’

A direct quote in the Freeman story mentioned not SRP but the road, CSCR or Cebu South Coastal Road.

Gullas said he has always envisioned SRP as “more than a road” connecting Cebu City to Talisay and (the) southern Cebu. “I see SRP as an economic corridor.”

Like many other people, he must have interchanged and confused names: Mayor Gullas called the coastal road corridor “SRP corridor” when, more precisely, it should have been “CSCR corridor.” But then, given the popular usage of “SRP,” he was not totally off mark.

Demand for correction

Still it infuriated some commenters in social media, among whom, notably, was Nigel Paul C. Villarete, former Cebu City administrator and ex-city planning & development coordinator under then mayor Tomas Osmena.

Villarete demanded correction from the news media, saying the information about SRP was outright wrong. The entire SRP is owned and managed by Cebu City, he said. Not a square meter of it belongs to Talisay City.

Major takeaways from the brouhaha:

[1] Matter of language, names.

The loud, angry-sounding reaction to Mayor Samsam’s plan to set up a boardwalk and other features of commercial expansion in the SRP area must have been prompted by suspicion that the “SRP” brand was being usurped or, worse, the claim to parts of the reclaimed area was revived.

In announcing the program to transform commercially its side of the “SRP corridor, Mayor Samsam mentioned and obviously meant the road although he called the road by its more popular name -- “SRP” and not CSCR or South Coastal Road -- and called the stretch of economic corridor from Cebu City to Talisay and the rest of south Cebu as “SRP corridor.”

Did Mayor Samsam suggest that Talisay City owns part of the 300-hectare, city-owned reclamation property, off the coast of Cebu City’s south district?

“SIDE OF, PORTION OF.” The phrases “side of” and “portion of” laid the news bare to the interpretation that the Talisay mayor meant property within SRP. But it was not the mayor’s phraseology but from section/s of news media, which explains why Villarete didn’t address his demand for correction to the mayor.

When Mayor Samsam says “SRP corridor,” he must mean the property that it actually owns but contiguous to SRP, not part of it.

A problem of language in communication, yes, but more precisely, on use of names and abbreviations

Lessons learned by protagonists and commenters and the news media: Wrong or imprecise names can confuse even with popular usage.

Reaction, on the other hand, can be restrained, anger slowed until the intended meaning is ascertained.

[2] SRP title, Talisay claim

To the best of public knowledge, Talisay City does not own and possess a square meter of land in SRP.

The Cebu City project initiated and endorsed by the then Regional Development Council Central Visayas -- with civil works started in 1997 and the project completed in 2004 -- was financed by a Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) 27-year loan of 12.35 billion yen (about P4.65 billion) through Land Bank of the Philippines, the last amortization of which the Cebu City Government, in August 2022, during the term of then mayor Mike Rama, fully paid.

Asserting Talisay City’s alleged part-ownership -- as Mayor Samsam’s grandpa Eddie did during his watch -- did not amount to owning and possessing SRP or any part of it, factually or under actual conditions supported by legal and official records.

NOT LITIGATED. Eddie Gullas -- who was Talisay mayor from 2016 to 2019, as well as ex-governor and ex-congressman and passed away Nov. 6, 2025 at 95 -- indeed claimed Talisay government’s alleged part ownership of SRP but the claim has not been pursued in the courts.

The Talisay City Government, through “Eddiegul,” acknowledged Cebu City’s ownership of the project but asserted that more than 50 hectares, in an area or areas which it alleged Cebu City had encroached into, are owned by Talisay.

[3] Whose brainchild was SRP?

While Eddiegul conceded that Cebu City Government owns most of SRP, he disputed the credit generally given to Tomas Osmeña, namely, that the project was Tomas’s “brainchild.”

At a May 23, 2010 presscon at University of the Visayas in Cebu City, Eddiegul said, “No sir, the project was first packaged for funding as part of the Regional Development Council investment program,” when he was both Cebu governor and RDC chairman, which he served from 1976 to 1986. Along with the SRP project was the south coastal road (now CSCR) which DPWH was to build as a national road.

TOMAS OSMEÑA’S ‘ANYWAY.’ Instead of flatly rejecting Eddiegul’s correction on SRP credits and showing documents that would belie Gullas, Tomas replied that SRP was first conceived by his grandfather Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. and brought up again by his father Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr., who “showed it to me while Serging was poring over old maps of Cebu’s coastline when he was then implementing the North Reclamation Area project.” Then Tomas, the media reports said, warded off the issue with the seemingly dismissive, “Anyway, the SRP is the fulfillment of the Cebuanos’ dream.”

The issue still hangs, which history may ultimately settle, although for now one claim is supported by public record while a contradictory version hangs on purported concept and dream passed on from grandfather to father to son.

[4] Ownership not settled by courts

Talisay City’s claim of ownership over part of SRP has not gone to the level of court litigation and settlement and has not resulted in declaration of ownership evidenced by formal legal documents.

In contrast, Cebu City’s ownership is supported by Proclamation 843 of May 2005, which declared SRP as inalienable and disposable land and authorized the issuance of a special patent to the Cebu City Government. Republic Act 7196 or Special Economic Zone Act of 1995 enabled the proclamation. A special patent and original certificate of title or OCT are in the name of, no drumroll needed, the Cebu City Government.

ARROYO ORDER ASSAILED. What went to court was the transfer of SRP from the national government.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, then barangay captain of Tinago, Cebu City, filed in 2007 a petition with the Supreme Court questioning the ownership of SRP by the City Government, which contested then president Gloria Arroyo’s Proclamation 843. The lawsuit argued there was no congressional authority allowing Arroyo to transfer ownership of SRP to Cebu City.

The lower courts, more immediately the Court of Appeals, had rejected Garganera’s complaint. The CA ruled president Arroyo had the authority, which the Supreme Court upheld in a June 2014 resolution.

The SC said SRP was “patrimonial property acquired by the Cebu City Government “as an end-user agency,” and can be “disposed to, and appropriated by” private persons under RA 7916 and its rules.

[5] Talisay attempts: ‘gipekatan mi’

At most, Talisay’s claim must have been filed with DENR, which later recognized prior claim of three private owners. In September 2005, Eddie Gullas exulted over the DENR ruling, then vowing that Talisay won’t drop the city’s claim over a part of SRP.

Still, obviously Talisay has not gone to court. News archives don’t contain any news or commentary relating to litigation over SRP that Talisay initiated.

No judicial complaint, not even when a non-Gullas mayor ran Talisay City.

Atty. Alfred J. Sipalay was city legal officer for two years and a half, starting 2013 when Johnny Villaester “JVR” delos Reyes scored an upset over Eddiegul in the election for Talisay mayor. Atty. Fred, news archives say, tried in July 2013 to stop Cebu City from constructing a vehicle repair bay and a warehouse on the claimed Talisay City portion of SRP.

“PEKAAT.” Sipalay addressed a cease-and-desist order to then Cebu City mayor Mike Rama. Not blinking but not erupting into a song, Rama continued with the building of the SRP facilities: “no reason to stop.” Then city administrator Jose Marie Poblete said he and the city engineer didn’t see a copy of the order.

Atty. Sipalay told me Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 about his order: “Way epek.” On that and other “extrajudicial” attempts to assert Talisay’s claim, the former legal officer quipped, “Gipekatan ra mi’s Cebu City Government.”

[6] ‘Legitimate’ economic thrust

Talisay’s right to develop its part of CSCR -- or Cebu South Coastal Road --cannot be assailed. Former National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) 7 director Perry Fajardo called it a “legitimate” move for Talisay City to explore commercial possibilities on its side of the CSCR corridor.

Just as it is Cebu City’s legitimate right to stop the intrusion if or when the “outside” move impedes, or encroaches into, its own program within its territory and jurisdiction.

[7] Using ‘SRP’ instead of ‘CSCR’

Protagonists must realize now they can only influence, not control, popular usage. People tend to use the name they find more practical and useful and easier to pronounce, relate to, and recall – and thus pick as reference point. CSCR vs. SRP? No contest.

Using or mis-using the term “SRP” by other LGUs is not usurping any part of the land comprising South Road Properties. It would not infringe on any right of the Cebu City Government, or would it?