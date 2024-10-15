Seares: Tomas Osmeña vs Jose Daluz vs Dondon Hontiveros. Scrambling over Cebu City vice mayor’s seat.

EXPERIENCE AS VICE MAYOR. Among the three major aspirants for the seat of Cebu City vice mayor, who has the experience of actually serving as one? Only Donaldo Cabanes Hontiveros, better known as Dondon Hontiveros.

No. 1 Councilor Dondon served as vice mayor from November 2021 to June 2022 because of the death of mayor Edgardo Labella. Then

vice mayor Michael Rama succeeded as mayor and Hontiveros became vice mayor. Since May 10, 2024, when mayor Rama was preventively suspended, later dismissed, Dondon has been the vice mayor, ascending to full-fledged VM in October 2024 with the assumption of acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to regular mayor. In effect, Dondon is the sitting VM during this election season, unless the Supreme Court changes the situation.

Who has had the VM actual experience? Not Tomas Osmeña who was mayor for five terms and one term as congressman. Not Jose Daluz III who was councilor from 2016 to 2019. It’s Dondon Hontiveros.

This doesn’t make him the only qualified candidate for VM. It also doesn’t rule out the two rivals. Technically though, he’s the only aspirant who already served as vice mayor and is still serving as VM.

TOPPING ELECTIONS. On vote-getting, Hontiveros may be compared only with Daluz who was elected by direct vote, not with Tomas Osmeña who never ran for councilor, whose races were confined on different level and scale: mayor and congressman.

Hontiveros stands out with the spectacular record of topping the two successive Cebu City Council elections, starting 2019, a year after he retired from the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) games. In that election, he topped the south district with 161,347 votes and the entire city, beating north king Nestor Archival Sr.’s 124,446 votes. Not a fluke because in 2022, Hontiveros bloated his votes to 178,953, padding his lead over Archival, whose total went down to 119,456.

To compare, Daluz ran for councilor in 2016, landed #4 with 133,155 votes, outpaced by David Tumulak #1, Margot Osmena #2, Edu Rama #3.

But then, Hontiveros competed for a seat, with seven other councilor seats. He was one, but with seven others the voter could pick. Now, there’s only one slot for VM requiring only one name. His star may still shine but this is a different game.

QUALIFICATIONS: BASICS, PLUS. Tomas Osmeña is clearly over-qualified for the position of vice mayor, although he has no experience as No. 2 chief executive. He was mayor for 18 years or almost two decades and congressman for the south district for three years. Tomas’s running for VM, with Archival as mayor is not adequately explained as his wife Margot Osmeña’s running for mayor in 2022 was not. The suspicion persists that Tomas still wants to run the city with a surrogate on the mayor’s seat.

Daluz, like Tomas and Dondon, meets the law’s basic qualifications for an elective office although, again on actual experience as vice mayor, Dondon has had more experience in recent months than his two rivals’ zero experience. On presiding over the City Council, the VM’s basic job, Hontiveros has done it longer and more often than anyone else running for vice mayor.

Imagine Tomas leading discussion at the Sanggunian. Legislative work is known to turn Osmeña off; he survived the House but for only one term. Watching him at the City Council would be fascinating, even riveting, especially that part when he bangs the gavel to rule a councilor out of order.

NO ONE’S RAISING THE ISSUE OF AGE, at least not yet, but it will come up among the voters, even if not among the candidates. The ages known publicly: Tomas Osmeña, 76 last July 26 and Dondon Hontiveros, 47 last June 1. Daluz celebrated his birthday last February 8 but his age was not disclosed.

Not one of the candidates, to be sure, has been publicly seen doddering or heard talking unintelligibly although some voters may rate vigor, good looks, and sensible speech in choosing their mayor and vice mayor.

Dondon won’t have to shoot a three-pointer or dunk a ball but neither will Joey and Tomas be required to sing or dance their way back to City Hall.

WIN-LOSS RECORD. From published reports, one can see that even Tomas Osmeña, the “winningest” of them -- based on the number of terms won (at least 13 full terms) -- already lost a few elections. Tomas lost to Rama in 2013, to Labella in 2019 and (with surrogate Margot) to Rama in 2022, the last two consecutively. He may rack up loss #4 or make a comeback. A poster of Tomas saying “He’ll baaaack” might yet circulate once more.

Hontiveros -- in part for being a former basketball star with three PBA championships and 13 PBA All-Star titles under his belt and in part for his efforts to learn to do his legislative job well -- not only has not lost an election, he has even topped them.

As to Daluz, there’s no record of him losing an election as candidate, or we haven’t seen anything published about it. What’s clear is that he helped Barug win as campaign manager in the last two elections. But he has clearly fallen short of his initial and only-recently-abandoned goal for 2025: the mayor’s seat. Even if he’d win, it wouldn’t be good enough for him, given his original expectation.

VOTERS’ RANGE OF CHOICES FOR VM: Summing up, they are (1) Tommy Osmeña, a former mayor and former congressman; (2) Joey Daluz, a former councilor and until recently MCWD board chairman; and (3) Dondon Hontiveros, presently, vice mayor and City Council presiding officer. Their respective tandem mayors are Nestor Archival Sr., Raymond Alvin Garcia, and Michael “Mike” Rama.

Personal vote-getting power and track record can help each aspirant but there are other factors that may upend predictions and expectations. Those include party machinery, the tandem mayor and his capacity to “carry up” or “drag down” his VM, and voters’ response to personality and issues.

There may also be surprises, so called because they’re not known before the battle or anticipated and prepared for.