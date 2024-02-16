Seares: Too early to talk politics? Let's anyway. Mayor Rama says his son Mikel will run for south councilor. Dave Tumulak, offered as Joey Daluz's vice mayor, says he hasn't decided yet.

[] Councilor Jerry Guardo sees Joey Daluz "definitely" running for mayor. "No chance for reconciliation" between Daluz, former campaign manager of Rama's Barug, and the mayor.

[] Watchful Osmeñas and BOPK must see a splintered dominant party, Barug, as easier prey with the Daluz group helping take Mayor Rama down.

[1] WHO STARTED IT. Among the incumbent politicians, it was Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama himself who announced something firm and solid: his son Mikel deciding to run for city councilor with the blessing of his mom, Mayor Mike's first wife Araceli Lim Francisco.

There were already speculations Mikel would enter politics, prompted mainly by his cameo role in press conferences and similar events where he'd sit in among City Hall's big-hitters such as City Administrator Colin Rosell and finance adviser Jerone Castillo. Mikel, a lawyer, would be shown watching and observing, often without saying a peep. One explanation then was that he'd be reporting to his dad. A more plausible one this time is that he was being exposed to the public eye for his bid in the 2025 election.

On the mayorship level, it was former PDEA chief Yogi Filemon Ruiz who last January 13 and 14, 2024 publicly announced he'd run for Cebu City mayor in the next election, waving a "five-point program" to support his intent to serve the city residents.

For now, it's Mikel Rama and Yogi Ruiz who may be considered to have already decided to run. And yes. include Mayor Rama who had repeatedly said/indicated/implied his decision to serve two more terms -- in 2025 and 2028 -- in addition to his 2022, 2010 and 2013 terms, not counting the months he served as acting mayor in Edgardo Labella's 2019 term.

Other takeaways from the early "kasikas" of local politics:

[2] COUNT DALUZ IN TOO. We may also put in the list Jose Daluz III, former city councilor and embattled chairman of MCWD or one of two claimants to the title. He has been putting off confirmation of his bid for mayor but since the feud with Mayor Rama erupted last year, the talked-about reason or consequence of the quarrel is Daluz's political plan.

Daluz attached one condition or another -- "if nobody else will run against Mike" or, most recently, "waiting for a sign," presumably from the heavens -- before he'll confirm his running. But his actions may have long betrayed his decision.

Councilor Jerry Guardo told me Friday, February 16 (2024), Daluz will "definitely run." Daluz is already "forming his lineup" and has "started hand-shaking rounds in the barangays." Besides, Guardo said, it's "difficult" for Daluz and the mayor to reconcile, as Joey "has been bombarding and attacking" Rama.

[3] TUMULAK AS DALUZ TANDEM. Daluz this week confirmed he was "considering" former councilor David Tumulak as his running mate in 2025, saying he wants "to introduce a fresh name in politics and offer new leadership with demonstrated capacity."

Tumulak may have the "demonstrated capacity" to be vice mayor, given his three-term experience as councilor and as deputy mayor for peace and order (during the Tomas Osmeña experiment in tapping councilors as deputy mayors). Tumulak even ran, unsuccessfully, for mayor in the 2022 elections, polling 130,000 votes. He'd hardly be a "fresh name" and "new leader" in the next campaign.

Tumulak told me he "appreciates" Daluz's offer. "However, as of the moment (8:37 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2024), I cannot make a decision." He said he's still "focusing on addressing public-interest concerns" in his barangay, Basak, Pardo, where he was and is barangay captain. He'll consider filing his candidacy for vice mayor after that. He'll also "consult the public to gauge support for my candidacy."

[4] WORKING ON PARTY LINEUPS. Daluz is said to be working on the election lineup for his party, presumably the Panaghiusa Party, his mom Inday Nita Daluz's party that Joey revived after resigning on March 1, 2021 from Partido Barug.

Expectedly, Mayor Rama must also be mending fences of Barug, which will go into the 2022 race as titleholder and City Hall's dominant party. Installing his son Mikel as city south councilor will complete Barug's team in that district. Seven of eight seats in the south district are occupied by Barug councilors, with only one (Jose Abellanosa) in the minority BOPK. Mikel Rama most likely will fill the eighth slot.

In the north district, Guardo said, only three incumbent councilors from Barug can seek reelection: Edgardo Labella, Noel Wenceslao and Pastor Alcover Jr. Barug can take in only one newbie in its south team -- and the seat is already spoken for -- but it can have five newbies in the north lineup.

[5] WHO'LL STAY IN, DROP OUT FROM, BARUG LINEUPS? Would every incumbent Barug councilor who's not yet term-limited stay in the Barug wagon for the next election? Would the party keep in its lineup all the qualified reelectionists who are Barug allies now?

Given recent incidents in which some Barug councilors defied Mayor Rama's wishes if not orders -- such as his position on the budget and employees' bonus -- and the mayor's retaliatory insults, would the councilors affected, notably Majority Floor Leader Jocelyn Pesquera and budget committee chief Noel Wenceslao III, bolt from Barug in the next election?

"Body language nila Joy Pesquera and other incumbent councilors belonging to Barug," Guardo said in reply to my question, "dili pa certain nga mo-break way sa group ni Mayor Mike."

[6] THE BOPK FACTOR. Public attention would seem to focus on Partido Barug and the Daluz camp/Partido Panaghiusa. That's due, of course, to the continual feud between Mayor Rama and Daluz over the MCWD seats. Yet underlying it all along is the clashing interest of each in the 2025 election.

Yet the protagonists and the public that watches the political landscape cannot ignore that there are still the Osmeñas and BOPK, the minority at City Hall but still the political party that has given the Barug/Labella/Rama group a run for its money in the past three elections or so.

Splitting or breaking up before Cebu City voters' eyes is Barug, which once divided in actuality would be a lesser powerhouse than it was in 2019 and 2022 races.

Meaning, of course, weaker and more vulnerable to another return bout between Barug and BOPK.

Daluz might see his party, Panaghiusa, as the party to beat Rama's Barug. The Osmeñas might see a decimated Barug and the splinter Daluz group as much easier preys for BOPK to take down.

[7] DIVIDED ANTI-OSMEÑA GROUP. The Osmeña couple, Tomas and Margot, must be watching how the Rama vs Daluz sparring would unravel. BOPK could form a loose alliance with Panaghiusa or brace for a brawl with both Barug and Panaghiusa.

The big difference this time could be a divided opposition-to-the-Osmeñas, which Mayor Mike had managed to avoid in 2019 and 2022.

A comeback of the Osmeñas would be less hardy and daunting with a Barug minus the strengths of the Labellas, Daluzes and others who seem put off by Rama's new style of getting things done.