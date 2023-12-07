Seares: Trouble brews over Cebu City ABC election. Incumbent head Franklyn Ong unopposed, his rival disqualified on technicality; protest looms. Lacking paper from Liga national cited as cause.

[] Dr. Ester Concha, Calamba barangay captain, vying for presidency in December 15 voting, is disqualified with three others over lacking requirement.

[] If shutout is not 'corrected,' Ong, already deemed front-runner, is guaranteed to win ABC and keep his City Council membership.

THE list of "official and qualified" candidates for the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) elections in Cebu City contains only one team of candidates, that of incumbent Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong, who also sits as member of the City Council.

Filing of candidacies for the positions of president, vice president and five board closed Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A rival group of four -- led by Dr. Ester Concha, barangay captain of Calamba who's competing against Ong -- was disqualified and not included in the list signed by committee on elections chairman Freddie T. Esmas. The reported reason: failure to attach a certification of eligibility from the Liga ng mga Barangay national office.

If the list won't be amended on or before the elections on December 15, Ong and his ticket, as unopposed candidates, will be the new ABC officers, with Ong keeping his seat as councilor. Ong has sat in the Sanggunian as ex-officio member, his original term extended, along with that of youth representative Councilor Jessica Resch, by an extra five years because of three barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan election postponements and cancellation.

THAT CE REQUIREMENT. A CE (certificate of eligibility) is required ostensibly to assure that the person running for an ABC position is a genuine barangay captain who won in the last October elections in a specified barangay.

Fair enough: a requirement with a legitimate purpose. Why that document has to be issued, though, by the national organization of Liga ng mga Barangay is not explained. A similar certification can be made locally and, accompanied with an oath of office, shall meet the purpose.

Atty. Floro Casas Jr., former city administrator, is among those questioning the validity and fairness of the requirement, particularly in how it's enforced in the situation at Cebu City ABC.

Casas, in a Facebook Live comment, said the memo on the requirement was issued only on November 28 and deadline for the filing of candidacy was December 6. The document is issued by the Liga's Manila office. Concha and the other disqualified candidates in the city had already sent their request for CE, Casas said, but the national office had not yet responded. The request letters were attached to the candidacy papers and must be considered, in a spirit of practicality and fairness, "substantial compliance."

ANOTHER ARGUMENT. Critics like Casas also appealed to the sense of equity from Ong. A "Cebu Updates" opinion posted Thursday, December 7, said that if he were Ong, he'd help the "challengers at ABC to run" so that its members would've a number of aspirants to choose from." The same sentiment was expressed less politely in other social media forums.

How would such an appeal resonate to politicians like Ong? Often not strongly, as barangay officials almost always hitch their career to some politician and political party and unavoidably become thoroughly political themselves.

NON-PARTISANSHIP, DILG MEMO. There has been vaunted and jeered the concept of non-partisanship for barangays and their leadership structure.

Pursuing that ideal, DILG, the interior and local government department, in its November 21, 2023 memorandum-circular (#2023-18) "advises" provincial governors, city and town mayors, and other local officials to refrain from, among others, "interfering or intervening in the conduct" of the ABC elections and from "campaigning for or against a candidate."

The memo-circular merely advises though. Mayor Michael Rama publicly endorsed Councilor Ong, at least twice (November 3 and 15), for the ABC post. If that's not intervening, that must be campaigning. Even after the ABC elections, the non-partisanship of the ABC remains a myth. Ong, for example, has been aligned with BOPK, was its candidate for vice mayor in 2022.

In his bid for retaining the ABC leadership and his seat in the City Council, Ong is publicly supported not just by Barug but also Barug's rival BOPK. BOPK chief Tomas Osmeña also endorsed Ong in a November 7 announcement to SunStar. The separate backings don't rule out politics but instead intensify the competition between two rival political parties over Ong.

SORT IT OUT WITH DILG. What empowered the Liga to lay down the requirement of certificate of eligibility? It must be DILG as its November 21 memo-circular shows.

A section (3.2.3.2) of the directive says DILG officers are ordered to "ensure the participation to the Liga election by all the punong barangays (who were) proclaimed and took their oath and otherwise complied with the requisite credentials for eligibility to participate" in the said elections. In other sections, (a) the DILG field officers are given the duty "to observe, monitor and ensure the orderly and smooth conduct" of the Liga election, and (b) regional directors shall "ensure" that the field officers perform their tasks in the elections.

Under the above provisions, DILG can sort it out:

[] Whether the CE from Liga national is irreplaceable or cannot be substituted with an equivalent that serves the same purpose;

[] Whether the requirement cannot be met on or before the December 15 election, instead of the December 6 deadline for the filing of candidacy.

DILG is duty-bound to "sort things out" in the city's ABC election. If Ong will win -- he's most likely to get the seat since he's supported by two political groups -- the exclusion of rivals from the election will only taint that victory.