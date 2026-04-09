Seares: Vice Guv Soco and VM Osmeña cannot relinquish job of presiding officer to take part as member of local legislature. Or so DILG memo of August 2025 orders. Have Cebu PB and Cebu City Council been ignoring the law?

[] Both Glenn and Tomas, along with their respective legislatures, may have been violating the law, per a DILG opinion that cites the Local Government Code and a Supreme Court ruling.

[] The Gwen Garcia administration’s ban on then vice governor Junjun Davide apparently was legally supported by the DILG after the fact.

A LEGAL opinion of the DILG (Department of Interior & Government) has declared that vice governors and vice mayors do not have the rights of an ordinary member of the local legislature.

Dated August 1, 2025 and issued under the DILG secretary’s authority, the opinion was signed by Atty. Romeo P. Benitez, undersecretary for external, legal and legislative affairs, and identified as DILG Opinion 95, series of 2025, which expressly states in bold font:

“… the Vice Mayor/Vice Governor has no right to introduce or sponsor a legislative measure, chair a particular committee, participate in a debate, or deliver a privilege speech…”

Two paragraphs earlier, the DILG opinion says that “the power of the Vice Mayors/Vice Governors is limited to the power to vote and only in case of a tie.”

VG/VM – UNLIKE BOARD MEMBERS – DOESN’T REPRESENT A GROUP. The DILG memo cited the Supreme Court ruling in the case of Javier vs. Cadiao (GR #185369, August 3, 2016).

Regular and ex-officio members of the City Council and the Provincial Board, the Cadiao ruling said, “enjoy full rights of participation, which include debating and voting, all exercised in pursuit of championing the interests of their respective constituencies,” but the vice governor or vice mayor does not represent a particular group.

ROLE OF PRESIDING OFFICER. “Logically,” the SC said in Cadiao, “the presiding officer should be the embodiment of impartiality,” as he or she is without liberty to readily take sides or cast a vote on every question.

The presiding officer does not enjoy “the full rights of participation in the floors” of the legislature and is instead “the holder of body politics’ general mandate,” thus having the power to conclude an issue.

Section 49 of the LGC or Local Government Code is explicit, as the SC in Cadiao says that “the presiding officer shall vote only to break a tie.”

While the vice governor or vice mayor is counted to determine a quorum, he or she is not considered a regular member who enjoys “the full rights of participation.”

THAT, AND THE RULE THAT WHAT THE LAW DOES NOT INCLUDE, THE LAW EXCLUDES. The DILG opinion says the LGC enumerates the powers of regular and ex-officio members on legislative participation and also specifies the powers of presiding officers.

JUNJUN DAVIDE HAD BEEN GAGGED not by a DILG opinion, which was issued only in August 2025, but through the Provincial Board’s IRP or internal rules of procedure, which were amended for political purposes in 2019.

Davide was elected vice governor in 2019 along with a “contra partido” governor and board that changed its rules of procedure, and he quietly submitted to the gag, speaking out only after 100 days when asked by the news media about his accomplishments.