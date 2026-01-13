Seares: What to blame for Cebu City landfill tragedy: Act of God, lapses of regulators, says Mayor Archival. Politics, wrong choice of garbage disposal system, says Atty. Aliko Garganera.

NOT JUST ONE LGU'S PROBLEM. Closure of the waste disposal facility in Sitio Kainsikan, Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City by DENR, which has declared it a "danger zone," has affected two other cities in Metro Cebu as well.

The January 8, 2025 collapse of the landfill led to the shutdown operations of Cebu City's dumping site, which is also the disposal area of Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Turns out it's not only a major problem of the premier city. Two other local governments in Metro Cebu served by the Binaliw landfill are hurting as well.

But on casualties, it's Cebu City that suffers most. As of Monday, the number of dead rose to 11, even as rescuers continue searching for 25 missing workers, a Xinhua report said Monday.

BIGGER WOE FOR CEBU CITY. Why else is Cebu City most affected by the tragedy? Because the city produces more garbage than the nearby LGUs. Because Cebu City relies solely on Binaliw for garbage disposal.

At least 600 tons of garbage a day, if the system of computing collected trash has already been rectified. That, following the garbage scandal over padded numbers and wrongfully credited collectors, which resulted in the City Government overpaying P230.72 million.

And the problem is where to dump Cebu City's garbage during the time the City is still searching for a "more or less permanent" site.

Last Sunday, January 11, 2026, officials of Barangay Polog, Consolacion blocked the entry of garbage trucks from Cebu City and the two other Metro cities into the town.

The barangay had passed an "emergency resolution" that opposed the garbage-dumping without "prior coordination."

That coordination apparently must be done between dumper cities and dumpee

Consolacion? What's in it for Consolacion town and barangay as they endure the dumping of trash by the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu?

ALONG WITH MATTER OF DUMPING SITE: CHANGES IN SYSTEM. Criticisms against Binaliw in effect say the old waste disposal system has not worked.

Evidence One: the huge scandal in overpayment.

Evidence Two: the collapse and resulting disuse of the "one and only" facility. No diligent oversight on operations of the Binaliw landfill. No back-up in case of its disabling.

THE BLAME GAME: ACT OF GOD. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival initially tagged the Binaliw tragedy as an "act of God."

Some context: The mayor said the recent earthquake (6.9 magnitude) and strong typhoons in Cebu may have caused the landfill's collapse. "Structural shifts and stability may have been weakened," he reportedly said.

Archival didn't use the phrase "act of God," a careful reader may note. He didn't explicitly say "the tragedy was caused by an act of God, not by man." Others may have "interpreted" it from the mayor's reference to the quake and weather disturbances.

Atty. Aliko Jasmine L. Garganera -- an ex-City Hall employee, as former executive assistant to her dad Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera -- in a Facebook post of January 10 said Archival's comment (with the "act of God" reference or allusion) prompted her to speak out on the issue.

"Act of God" is another term for the legal jargon "fortuitous event" or "force majeure." Referring to the law's specific language in the Civil Code (Art. 1174), it means "extraordinary, natural" occurrences that are "unforeseen or if foreseen, inevitable."

Like, yes, an earthquake, a typhoon, or floods, although the article also covers acts of men and women, such as war, riots, etc.