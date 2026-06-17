Seares: Would heirs of 2 Ateneo players who drowned during team-building have the same right as those of a Davao university coed who died in 2006 after her dress caught fire during pageant? University of Southeastern Philippines ordered in 2025 to pay P6.5 million civil damages.

2 ATENEO CAGERS DROWN. Last June 8, 2026, two Ateneo Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, drowned during a "team-building" activity in sea waters off Dipaculao, Aurora province. (The Ateneo team was staying at Hermanos Leisure Farm and Surf Farm in Barangay Libis.)

Head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Empok Quimpo resigned, even as separate multi-agency investigations still have to release their findings on cause and liability.

DAVAO DEATH DECADES AGO. On July 20, 2006, or two decades earlier, Cheryl Sarate, 16, first year B.A. in English student at University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) in Davao City, died after her dress caught fire at a beauty pageant in its social hall.

A T-shaped runway was lined with 12 lighted candles placed in brown paper bags decorated with crepe-paper lantern designs.

While walking like a model on the runway, Cheryl brushed against one of the candles and her dress "of flammable material" caught fire. She tried to put out the fire, screaming for help as she jumped off the runway. Three days later, she died in the hospital due to "cardiac arrest due to septic shock," caused by burns on 80 percent of her body.

A complaint for damages had gone all the way from the Regional Trial Court to Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.

SIMILARITY ON CORE ISSUE. What made some observers compare the two tragic incidents, though 20 years apart, is that in each case the core issue is the responsibility of the school to protect its student/s and its liability if recklessness or absence of due care by its employees caused the death or deaths.

WHERE 2 CASES MATCH. [] Students are the victims: teenage coed Cheryl in the Davao burning; basketballers Rene and Divine in the Aurora drowning.

[] Deaths occurred during a school activity: a beauty pageant when Rachel's dress caught fire; a training exercise when Rene and Divine drowned.

[] Site was the school or an outside venue with knowledge and consent of the school: The beauty pageant was held in the campus. The Ateneo Blue Eagles team building was conducted at a resort "farm" outside of the school, presumably approved by the school. Decisions on venue and measures were made by persons or group of persons -- organizers or activity managers -- who were assumed to carry authority or permission from the respective schools.

CRUCIAL FACT ESTABLISHED IN USeP CASE, STILL UNDETERMINED IN ATENEO CASE. The Supreme Court found that in the burning and death of Rachel, the university was "collectively negligent" and thus held it "liable as an employer" under Articles 2176 and 2180.

The SC upheld the CA ruling which had reversed the reversal by the RTC, which ruling favored a motion for recon by the school and agreed with USeP there was "insufficient basis" to hold the USeP liable.

Ultimately, the Ateneo case would hinge on finding of due diligence, or absence of it, in the school's duty of protecting the victims who were its students and the school's liability for the acts of their employees or representatives in the activity.

And multiple agencies of government are still investigating the case to determine liability.

ATENEO AS PROTECTOR OF STUDENTS AND AS EMPLOYER OF COACH, TEAM MANAGER. Ateneo was the employer of the coach and team manager who were directly charged with safety measures to prevent any accident and to act on it efficiently should it occur, which did occur.

WHAT'S NEXT. The high court decided on Rachel's case last November 25, 2025. The SC granted a total of P6,450,000 to Cheryl's parents, in an en banc ruling, which also increased exemplary damages to P1 million "due to the gravity of the negligence involved."

As of last July 2006, USeP assumed "full responsibility" even as it was then investigating to determine who among the school's officials and employees were responsible.

After the SC 2025 decision was uploaded on the SC website about six months later, on May 14, 2026, it was reported that the solicitor general would review the SC ruling, apparently to have it implemented.

'POSSIBLE HOMICIDE' NOT RULED OUT. As to the Ateneo case, the Department of Justice through the NBI and the Philippine National Police through CIDG are reported to be investigating into a "possible homicide. Subpoenas have been issued but no lawsuit has yet been filed, as of this writing June 16, 2026.