Seaweed production in CV plummets 90%

THE simple ingredient that gives your ice cream its smooth, creamy texture is now at the heart of an economic and environmental problem in the Philippines. The seaweed industry, driven by climate change and destructive fishing, is putting the livelihoods of thousands of coastal families at risk and threatening a key global commodity.

Seaweed landscape

This problem was recently highlighted by a massive, multi-sectoral agreement signed to save the industry in Central Visayas. Four national government agencies, three financial institutions, three academic institutions, three local government units, two processors, two civil society organizations, two traders and three farmer organizations have joined forces to create a Technical Working Group (TWG). This TWG will develop and implement a coordinated strategy for the revitalization, sustainable development and competitiveness of the seaweed industry in the region.

Declining seaweed output

The core of the problem lies in the sharp decline of Eucheuma (locally known as “guso”) — the species used to produce carrageenan — a vital thickening agent in everything from ice cream and dairy products to processed meats and cosmetics.

The Philippines is one of the four major seaweed producers in Asia and historically supplied around 80 percent of the global demand for the Eucheuma species. However, overall Philippine seaweed production fell from 1.63 million metric tons in 2023 to 1.46 million metric tons in 2024.

The situation in Central Visayas is far more severe. Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Director Mario Ruinata reported a more than 90 percent decline in production over the past decade in the region. Production levels have plummeted from a historical high of 130,000 metric tons to just 10,000 metric tons.

Why the seaweed is in crisis

The decline is a direct result of overlapping challenges:

Climate Change and Disease: The primary threat is changing weather patterns, stronger typhoons, warmer oceans, and the spread of “ice-ice disease.” As Bien Unido Mayor John Felix Garcia confirmed, the seaweed, which his town once produced 60 to 70 percent of the region’s supply, “melts weeks after being planted.”

Illegal Practices: Destructive practices like dynamite and cyanide fishing are also affecting water quality in seaweed farms, further stressing the already vulnerable crop.

Fragmented Interventions: Previous efforts to help farmers have been “implemented in silos — agency by agency, local government unit (LGU) by LGU, project by project.”

Stake for coastal communities

The collapse of the industry is causing immediate and severe socio-economic impact.

Bien Unido, once the “seaweed capital of Visayas,” now has almost zero production. Mayor Garcia reported that taxes from seaweed farmers are now zero and the voting population in Hingotanan Island, a major farming area, has greatly reduced. Garcia noted, “Nanglangyaw ang mga residente aron mangita og trabaho (Residents of the island left to seek work outside).”

As Ruinata put it: “When the seaweed sector is healthy, our coastal communities are hopeful. When it is weak, they are among the first to feel the hardship.”

A coordinated strategy

The recently signed memorandum of agreement marks a fundamental shift in approach, moving away from fragmented projects to a coordinated regional strategy with a long-term vision.

Ruinata said the goal is to “maximize our resources and to have better collaboration.” The Seaweed Revitalization Program aims to:

Restore farmers’ livelihoods.

Strengthen coastal resilience.

Build a national model for sustainable seaweed production.

Revitalization program

The revitalization program has immediate priorities focusing on science and enforcement:

Boosting resilience through science: BFAR will prioritize the construction of laboratories to produce seaweed tissue culture. This is a shift from the current method of using cuttings and is intended to develop new strains that are resilient to climate change and diseases.

Enforcing environmental law: The government will work with LGUs and law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal fishing practices that pollute and damage marine habitats.

The effort targets over 10,000 hectares in Cebu and Bohol identified for seaweed farming, supporting an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 fisherfolk. The outcome will not only determine the future of a global commodity but also the stability of thousands of coastal families who depend on guso for their income.

The success of this collaboration will serve as a critical model for how the Philippines plans to confront the complex, interconnected challenges of climate change, resource management and livelihood protection across its vital marine ecosystems.

Guso may look simple, but it powers livelihoods, industries and ecosystems. Every time you enjoy your ice cream, let it remind you that seaweed is a critical ingredient that must be protected and preserved.