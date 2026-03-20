Sebastian Stan, Annabelle Wallis expecting first child

ACTOR Sebastian Stan is set to become a father, as reports on March 16, 2026, revealed that he and partner Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child.

No further details, including the baby’s due date or sex, have been disclosed.

The couple has been linked since 2022 and has largely kept their relationship private.

Wallis, known for her role in "Peaky Blinders," and Stan have made limited public appearances, though they were spotted together in 2024 and most recently during a Valentine’s Day outing in New York City.

Neither Stan nor Wallis has publicly commented on the news. (AYP)