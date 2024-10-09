SEC approves topline's IPO

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Cebu-based Top Line Business Development Corp.’s plan for an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to P2.87 billion.

In its Oct. 8, 2024 meeting, the SEC gave the green light for Top Line’s registration of 3.68 billion common shares, pending compliance with final requirements.

Top Line will offer up to 3.68 billion shares at a maximum price of P0.78 per share, along with an additional 368.31 million secondary shares from selling shareholders as part of the overallotment option.

IPO is the process by which a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time. This is a significant step for a company, as it transitions from being privately held (owned by founders, early investors and sometimes employees) to being publicly traded on a stock exchange.

Top Line expects to net up to P2.75 billion from the sale of the primary offer shares, which will be used for the construction of fuel depots and service stations, acquisition of fuel tankers and tank trucks, working capital, as well as for general corporate purposes.

SEC said Top Line will not receive proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option.

The IPO is scheduled to take place from Nov. 6 to 12, with the listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange’s Main Board set for Nov. 22, according to Top Line’s most recent timeline submitted to the SEC.

The company tapped Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines and PNB Capital and Investment Corp. as the joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the transaction.

Top Line is a Cebu-based company that started commercial fuel trading operations in 2017, mainly in Cebu Province. It operates a retail distribution network through a chain of fuel stations, Light Fuels.

“With our accelerating growth in recent years in the fuel sector of the Visayas region, we are poised for the company’s historic milestone of listing on the PSE,” Eugene Erik Lim, Top Line’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in previous reports.

Lim said Top Line is investing P210 million for the expansion of its Light Fuel service stations.

The company is currently constructing five more Light Fuels service stations and two Light Fuels Express stations in Metro Cebu and Cebu Province. The Light Fuels Express stations are meant to meet the needs of motorcycle riders and other lighter vehicles which are growing rapidly in terms of vehicle type usage in Metro Cebu. / KOC