SEC Cebu, 14th CMO Battalion now partners

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Cebu Extension Office (CEBEO) has signed a memorandum of partnership (MOP) with the 14th Civil Military Operations (CMO) Battalion of the Philippine Army.

The partnership is under the SEC Campaign, Advocacy, and Network (SEC CAN!) initiative.

The ceremonial signing took place on May 21, 2024, at Camp Lapulapu, Barangay Apas, Cebu City during the SEC Introduction and Investor Protection Seminar held by the SEC for the 14th CMO Battalion.

Lawyer Sheara L. Lupango-Tamayo, SEC CEBEO director, and LTC Ernest D. Carolina signed the MOP, while SEC Counsel I Ronald Adalim and First Lieutenant Louen Joy I. Selidio acted as witnesses, respectively.

The MOP between the two agencies will entail collaborations “on the ground” as LTC Isagani Nato, the battalion’s commanding officer, emphasized during a preliminary meeting last week.

The 14th CMO Battalion expressed its focus on reaching the grassroots of society, a goal the SEC-CEBEO shares, and doing “Barangayan” activities in order to execute their mandate in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

The battalion requested the aid of the SEC-CEBEO in order to help orient the public on SEC matters, particularly on the registration process and benefits of being an association or non-stock corporation.

The SEC’s aim to reach all Filipinos for investor education aligns with that of the battalion’s.

“We are eager to take part of the 14th CMO Battalion’s information campaigns and create more Investor Champions among the public,” Lupango-Tamayo said.

The SEC CAN! initiative is designed to promote capital market awareness and investor protection across the provinces by partnering with various organizations.

The seminar mentioned above is only the beginning of the SEC-CEBEO’s budding partnership with the Philippine Army unit. Having now oriented its new partner on topics such as SEC Mandates and Services, SEC Registration, Financial Fitness, and Avoiding Investment Scams, the SEC-CEBEO is confident that the Battalion, now an Investor Champion, is equipped to help disseminate the SEC’s information to the masses.

