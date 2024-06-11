SEC Cebu teaches financial wellness

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Cebu Extension Office conducted a comprehensive financial literacy seminar for government employees on June 29, 2024, at the One Central Hotel in Cebu City.

The one-day seminar aimed to equip nearly 110 participants from various government offices with essential financial skills to enhance their financial efficiency and protect themselves against investment fraud.

Attendees came from agencies such as the Philippine Information Agency, Philippine Army, Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Telecommunications Commission, Bohol Island State University, Department of Migrant Workers, Police Regional Office 7, Bureau of Internal Revenue, and local government units of Cebu City, Cordova, and Mandaue, as well as the Department of Trade and Industry.

The interactive seminar encouraged active participation through workshops and activities, including an exercise where participants calculated their budget for saving and investment based on their monthly income and expenses, which they shared with the group.

Participants also learned how to avoid fraudulent investment schemes, with some sharing personal experiences of falling victim to such scams.

SEC Cebu Extension Office, in a statement, said it plans to organize more workshops in collaboration with local government units and other agencies to promote financial literacy and raise awareness about investment scams across a wider audience.

It said individuals interested in future seminars and initiatives can join the SEC Cebu Extension Office’s Facebook group named “SEC Cebu.”