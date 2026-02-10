SEC clears Century Properties’ retail bond offer

CENTURY Properties Group, Inc. has secured regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for its planned P5-billion retail bond issuance, following strong investor demand that resulted in oversubscription.

The bonds form the initial tranche of the company’s P12-billion shelf registration program and will carry interest rates of 6.508 percent for four-year bonds due in 2030 and 7.628 percent for seven-year bonds due in 2033.

The listed developer plans to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditures for residential projects under its Century Premium and PHirst segments across Pampanga, Bulacan, Batangas, Laguna and Davao del Norte.

The issuance marks Century Properties’ sixth bond offering and supports its strategy to fund expansion while optimizing its capital structure.