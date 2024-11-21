SEC: firms have till nov. 30 to restore good standing

THE Securities and Exchange Commission-Cebu Extension Office (SEC-Cebeo) urged delinquent corporations to avail themselves of its enhanced compliance incentive plan (ECIP) before the Nov. 30 deadline to avoid higher penalties.

In a press briefing, SEC-Cebeo Director Sheara Lupango-Tamayo said the ECIP program is the agency’s way of giving noncompliant, suspended and revoked companies a second chance to restore good standing with the agency.

ECIP allows companies to clear their records at lower rates of up to 50 percent. The initiative was launched on Sept. 2.

“This initiative encourages non-compliant corporations to settle their obligations and maintain good standing with the SEC,” Lupango-Tamayo said.

Noncompliant corporations can settle fines for just P20,000, while suspended or revoked companies can pay 50 percent of their assessed penalties plus a P3,060 petition fee to lift orders.

Noncompliant firms have missed General Information Sheet or Annual Financial Statement filings in past years, while delinquent ones have failed to file three times within five years.

Since ECIP’s launch, 151 companies have already availed themselves of the program.

As of March, SEC-Cebeo identified a total of 8,482 delinquent companies.

ECIP is one of the many programs that the agency is implementing to ramp up efforts to address corporate delinquency while promoting investor protection and financial literacy.

Investor Protection Week

The SEC is celebrating Investor Protection Week (IPW) 2024 from Nov. 18 to 22. This annual initiative focuses on educating the public about investment risks and strategies for fraud prevention.

The IPW 2024 theme is “Wais sa Pinansya, Sigurado sa Kinabukasan.” “Wais sa pinansya” translates to being wise with finances. This means having the knowledge and skills to effectively manage, save and invest money to secure a bright future.

The SEC-Cebeo kickstarted the IPW celebration by conducting the IPW 2024 Roadshow on Nov. 18 at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Nearly 500 participants from USJ-R and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University attended the event. They were engaged in discussions on twocritical topics: Financial Fitness and Spotting and Unmasking Investment Scams.

The roadshow aims to empower individuals, especially the youth, to make informed financial decisions while equipping them with the knowledge to detect and avoid fraudulent schemes. This initiative is part of the SEC’s continuing commitment to protect investors and promote financial security for every Filipino.

The SEC-Cebeo also launched its “Islands of Financial Literacy” game booths on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on the 12th floor of AppleOne Equicom Tower. Designed to simulate a person’s financial journey, these interactive and fun activities provide an engaging way to learn essential financial literacy skills. The game booths are open to the public until Friday, Nov. 22.

Red flags

This year, the SEC issued 94 scam warnings, including two in Cebu targeting loan schemes where fake lenders required advance payments from borrowers.

Lupango-Tamayo urged the public to watch for red flags like companies requiring upfront fees for loans or investments.

She stressed the importance of verifying not only the company’s SEC registration but also the legitimacy of its representatives and office operations.

“Victims, including teachers and overseas Filipino workers, are often lured into fraudulent schemes. We urge the public to look deeper and always verify with the SEC before committing to any investment,” Lupango-Tamayo said.

The SEC urges the public to visit its website to verify corporate names, read advisories and stay updated on fraud alerts.

As part of its broader initiatives, SEC-Cebeo also works closely with the private sector through events like IPW and programs designed to enhance financial literacy across communities.

“The compliance of companies is increasing, and more corporations are becoming aware of legitimate practices,” Lupango-Tamayo added. / KOC