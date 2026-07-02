SEC, GCash lending arm to roll out campaign to promote safe, responsible digital borrowing

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has partnered with Fuse Financing Inc., lending arm of GCash, to launch a nationwide financial literacy campaign that empowers Filipinos to borrow responsibly, recognize unlicensed lenders, and protect themselves from predatory lending and financial distress.

The campaign features SEC-approved educational videos designed to promote responsible borrowing, help consumers spot illegal lenders, and encourage the use of safe, regulated credit options. Tailored to local nuances, these materials break down complex financial concepts into relatable, easily understood insights for everyday Filipino consumers.

Its primary aim is to help Filipinos avoid predatory lending and build long-term financial resilience. It also addresses the stigma around borrowing, a barrier that often discourages Filipinos from using formal credit when they need financial help, inadvertently driving them toward unlicensed lenders.

To prevent fraud and secure personal data, the SEC strongly encourages borrowing only from registered lenders. This campaign supports safe, transparent, and regulated in-app loan products, while helping consumers understand actual costs, repayment capacities, and their rights as borrowers. Furthermore, it explicitly raises awareness against illegal lenders that charge exorbitant interest rates and use unfair collection practices.

SEC Commissioner Rogelio Quevedo stresses that consumers must deal only with legitimate online lenders to avoid falling victim to abusive lending practices.