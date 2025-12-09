SEC improves service delivery via iMessage

ALL services of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can now be processed through its upgraded online ticketing system, which also allows the public to check in real-time the status of their inquiries or complaints.

SEC, in a press release Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, said the public can access iMessage, launched last Dec. 4, through https://imessage.sec.gov.ph/.

Users can access it using their account under the Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment, or eSECURE.

It said the upgraded online system allows users to, among others, track the status of their tickets in real-time and also allows them to directly check with the department or division processing their request/s.

“Streamlining our requirements and processes has been one of our top priorities as part of our commitment to further improving the ease of doing business in the country and elevating the quality of the public services we deliver,” SEC Chairman Francis Lim said.

Lim explained that iMessage helps the Commission “process requests, inquiries, reports and complaints in a more organized and efficient manner, allowing us to deliver our services to our stakeholders without delays while promoting transparency and accountability in every step.”

“At the same time, iMessage allows the transacting public to track the status of their inquiries, requests or complaints in real time and ensure that their transactions are processed within the prescribed periods and in accordance with the established procedures.” / PNA